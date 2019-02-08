Watch the first episode of Elder Eats!

SAN ANTONIO - Did you miss the debut 30-minute episode of Elder Eats yesterday? No worries! We have you covered. Watch it again in all of its barbecue glory!

“Elder Eats,” hosted by David Elder, launched Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on SA Live. You can watch it every Thursday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on KSAT 12.

The show combines the signature style and personality of “Elder Eats,” which has racked up more than 30 million views on social media, with the food, culture and community that makes the San Antonio area and South Texas as a whole a great place to live and eat!



Elder's first show featured San Antonio's robust barbecue scene with a rodeo theme. Elder also has plans to visit other cities in South Texas and the Hill Country, like San Marcos and Austin, plus some of our greater San Antonio communities, such as Boerne and New Braunfels.



The show will also be available on KSAT 12’s KSAT TV via Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick. Fans can keep with David’s appetite and adventures on the show’s social media Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

