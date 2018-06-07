Watch this amazing Acro Yoga

SAN ANTONIO - Have you never tried yoga and always wanted to? Are you a yoga master who has completely found their inner balance? Well Yoga For Warriors is the right event for you!

Yoga for Warriors is best described as:

a community project of Sewa International. This is our 4th year celebrating the international day of yoga. We are a nonprofit bringing awareness about the health benefits of yoga for all ages. We have grown from an event attended by 100 the first year, to more than 1000 people to this amazing all-day, FREE yoga festival in San Antonio on June 9 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for all ages and abilities that would be great for the Great Day audience. It is the only conference like it in the country that is FREE to attendees.

iDoYoga also wants to recognize the military presence in Military City USA and will have veteran Dan Nevins as a Keynote Yoga Teacher. Dan has taught yoga to hundreds of thousands of people around the world, despite losing both his legs below the knee and suffering brain damage from an IED while on tour.

So come out to Yoga for Warriors learn all about yoga or perfect your skills, or even just be inspired by an incredible story.

