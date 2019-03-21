SA Live

WD Deli offers Monte Cristo on new spring menu

Owner Wayne D. Beers unveils other fresh sandwiches featured at restaurant

By Diana Winters - Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - WD Deli on Broadway is serving up a new menu of sandwiches for springtime! It even has a Monte Cristo -- and don't forget about those delicious giant cookies!

Owner Wayne D. Beers unveiled the new menu items on Tuesday at Market Square.

Here's a list of the restaurant's daily specials:

Monday:

• Pesto chicken melt sandwich
• Baked potato soup

Tuesday:

• Beef and blue sandwich
• Broccoli and cheese soup

Wednesday:

• The Cuban sandwich
• Poblano corn soup

Thursday:

• Monte Cristo sandwich
• Cream of mushroom soup

Friday:

• Fried bologna sandwich
• Macaroni and cheese soup

You can check out all the new offerings on WD Deli's website.

