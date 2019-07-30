We are on board with these delicious charcuterie spreads!

SAN ANTONIO - The Board Couple specializes in beautiful and delicious charcuterie boards sure to impress your guests. They hand make and deliver these boards right to you for any special event, even a quiet evening at home. These boards feed up to 30 or more grazers, which makes them suitable for larger dinner parties, graduations, work events and more. If that's not enough, The Board Couple also offers catering services that can accommodate larger groups or events.

The Board Couple was created by the dynamic duo of Monica and Bryan. After one night of failing to decide where to go out to eat, the couple paired a bottle of wine with an assortment of food items. After creating more charcuterie boards, the couple grew their love for food and wine into a business that has been thriving ever since.

We don’t need to sit in a loud restaurant in high heels and a suit coat to feel like we’re getting a fine dining experience. We get to do that in the comfort of our own home, and that’s the same experience we want to bring to your doorstep.

