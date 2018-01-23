Westside coffee shop serves up barbacoa grilled cheese

SAN ANTONIO - When you walk into Sabinas Coffee House you’ll experience art, culture, music and of course, coffee and food too!

One of the customer favorites is the barbacoa grilled cheese.



“Our customers love it and we make it with less grease than most places,” Marylou Castillo, Owner said.

Other favorites on the menu include a spicy mocha and a horchata latte featured with coffee ice cubes.

The coffee house is also a place where local artists and minority women in screen writing gather to meet and work and spread awareness on the arts in the west side.

With a garden in the back, most items are all-natural and made to order.

“We plan one day to make it a community garden for all to use,” Castillo said.

