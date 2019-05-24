What pairs with pinot? Wine party 101

SAN ANTONIO - What pairs with pinot? Will a Manchego complement a merlot?

Celebrate National Wine Day with the wine party you were born to throw! Dennis Jacks, of the Stray Grape Urban Winery, shows you how in a wine 101 lesson fit for a sommelier!

Jacks says the easiest way to start planning your wine party is with cheese. Aged cheeses, according to Jacks, go better with bolder flavors, whereas a delicate cheese will go better with a delicate wine. For example, a Manchego aged for a year goes well with a cabernet sauvignon, while a parmesan will pair with both whites and reds.

The Stray Grape is located at 16630 San Pedro Ave. For information about tastings, wine club memberships and private events, visit the winery's website.

