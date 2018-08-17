Who will WIN the taco competition with H-E-B's chef Scott and chef Charlotte?

SAN ANTONIO - Viva tacos!

H-E-B's chef Scott and chef Charlotte are competing to see who makes the best taco.

In the next article, see who will win the title for 'Best Taco!'

Taco ‘bout a revolución!

H-E-B's Taco Revolución is redefining street tacos with tasty twists.

Check out all the delicious ingredients you will need for scrumptious tacos right at home!

Find everything you need for taco creation, special meal deals, combo locos, new recipes and samples at your H‑E‑B August 8‑21.

Visit heb.com/taco for more information and recipes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.