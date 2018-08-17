SA Live

Who will WIN the taco competition with H-E-B's chef Scott and chef Charlotte?

For recipes, visit heb.com/taco

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Viva tacos!

H-E-B's chef Scott and chef Charlotte are competing to see who makes the best taco.

More Headlines

In the next article, see who will win the title for 'Best Taco!'

Taco ‘bout a revolución! 

H-E-B's Taco Revolución is redefining street tacos with tasty twists.

Check out all the delicious ingredients you will need for scrumptious tacos right at home!

Find everything you need for taco creation, special meal deals, combo locos, new recipes and samples at your H‑E‑B August 8‑21. 

Visit heb.com/taco for more information and recipes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.