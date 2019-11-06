Why you might want to consider adopting an adult dog instead of a puppy

Adult and senior dogs are looking for their forever homes at God Dog’s Rescue.

Older dogs come with fewer surprises and are usually a bit more stable, according to a spokesperson for the rescue.

They’re usually already house-trained and less demanding the spokesperson said.

Adopt a Chihuahua at Texas Chihuahua Rescue

Senior dogs and older dogs are usually already socialized which makes their transition to a new home easier.

Be a hero and adopt an adult or senior dog!

