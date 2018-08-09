Wild Wednesday: Exotic Resort Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - Come on a safari for the day or stay the night in one of their cabins, there are plenty of ways to have fun at Exotic Resort Zoo.

Take a 45 minute safari ride and get the chance to feed over 60 species and 700 animals along the way while learning all about the animals such as camel, zebra, buffalo, springbok, ostrich, gazelle and many more.

Also, stop by the petting zoo while you wait and get the chance to pet and feed the smaller animals.

