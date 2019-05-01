Wild Wednesday: Piñatas for primates

SAN ANTONIO - Piñatas are typically a big hit at any birthday party or event, but who knew monkeys enjoy them just as much?!

Jarrod Forthman, with Animal World & Snake Farm, said staff members try to keep its animals active and busy with enrichment.

One of the enrichment items is making piñatas for its monkeys, such as squirrel monkeys.

The monkeys know whenever they find a new item -- which typically filled with some treats -- in their cages, it is just another enrichment activity, Forthman said.

Click here to visit Animal World & Snake Farm's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.