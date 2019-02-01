Wild Wednesday: Texas Longhorn Cattle

Here are a few facts to help you to brush up on this cow trivia:

1. Both male Longhorn bulls and female cows have horns.

2. The longhorn with the longest recorded total-horn-length marks in at 129.5 inches.

3. The Longhorn didn't become the Texas state large mammal until 1995.

4. They come in all colors and patterns, including spotted.

5. The hardy breed was used to travel long distances because, unlike other cattle, the animal could forage on brush and survive for days without water.

For more information on Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch just visit: wildliferanchtexas.com.

