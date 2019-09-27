Wonder Chamber launches season two of photo rooms

SAN ANTONIO - The creative photo shoot scenes are set, all you need is your best pose and a camera and Wonder Chamber takes care of the rest.

Season two launches this month and this includes a whole new set of photo rooms.

"It's always about sharing the coolest picture, right?" Robbie Sanchez, Owner, said. "Everybody wants the coolest picture, the coolest experience."

Inside, you'll find eight interactive spaces, including a fall theme.

"When you first walk in our doors, we want you to feel overwhelmed with excitement, there's a splash of color when you look around, so we want people to feel like they're stepping into a whole new world," Sanchez said.

The way it works is you walk in, pay a fee for an hour of access to the colorful rooms (adults: $25, kids: $15, ages 2 and under: free) and you're free to bring your own camera or a professional photographer.

The season is expected to run through the spring.

