You can still give to the Texas Chihuahua Rescue!

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Chihuahua Rescue is one of hundreds of nonprofits participating in the Big Give SA 2019 on March 28.

The nonprofit helps to rescue more than 100 dogs a month. Volunteers with the group also help to transport more than 30 of these furry, little guys and gals to Canada and the northeastern United States every three weeks.

According to its website, the Texas Chihuahua Rescue takes in the small, the blind, the deadf, the weak, the old, the pregnant, the abandoned, the abused and the behaviorally challenged. The group strives to be a part of its community and a part of the solution to the problem of animal mistreatment, abuse and abandonment.

You can still help these small dogs live big dreams by making a donation through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Just go to The Big Give's website.

