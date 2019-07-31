You'll be happy at Eastside Kitchenette's happy hour

SAN ANTONIO - Eastside Kitchenette specializes in home cooking with a twist. The best part? They have happy hour! And even better? You have a chance to receive a free appetizer!

Eastside Kitchenette is giving back to the San Antonio community by hosting a school supplies drive for John Pershing Elementary School starting Aug. 1 and ending Aug. 16. Customers will receive a free appetizer in exchange for their donation. School supplies needed include crayons, markers, No. 2 pencils, scissors and glue. All donations can be brought to the restaurant any time.

Be sure to also join them Friday, Aug. 2 for First Friday Pig Roast! Enjoy $2 tacos like the ones made on SA Live while watching Chef Jeff White roast a pig on a Caja China.

Eastside Kitchenette is located at 2119 N Interstate 35, San Antonio, TX 78208. Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

