Your Weekend Movie Guide | June 1, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The Summer is here and so are the exciting movie blockbusters!

Here are the new movies coming out this weekend:

UPGRADE | 7.1/10 IMDb | 86% Rotten Tomatoes | 4/5 Common Sense Media

STARRING: Logan Marshall-Green

A brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed in the hospital and his beloved wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers Trace a cure -- an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will enhance his body. Now able to walk, Grey finds that he also has superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life.

ACTION POINT | No score yet

STARRING: Johnny Knoxville

Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.'s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops - and stunts.

ADRIFT | No score yet

STARRING: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin

ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two sailors who set out to journey across the ocean from Tahiti to San Diego. They couldn't anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

AMERICAN ANIMALS | 7.1/10 IMDb | 79% Rotten Tomatoes | 6/10 ign.com

STARRING: Evan Peters

The unbelievable but true story of four young men who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history. Determined to live lives that are out of the ordinary, they formulate a daring plan for the perfect robbery, only to discover that the plan has taken on a life of its own.

BREATH | 79% Rotten Tomatoes | 7.3/10 IMDb | 81% Metacritic

STARRING: Simon Baker

Based on Tim Winton's award-winning and international bestselling novel set in mid-70s coastal Australia. Two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older adventurer who pushes them to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives.

A KID LIKE JAKE | 5/10 IMDb | 70% Rotten Tomatoes

STARRING: Priyanka Chopra, Ann Dowd, Claire Danes, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer

A Brooklyn couple has always known that their four-year-old son is more interested in fairy tale princesses than toy cars. But when his preschool director points out that his gender-nonconforming play may be more than a phase, the couple is forced to rethink their roles as parents and spouses.

