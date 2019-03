SAN ANTONIO - Zach Carney and Michael Alanis stopped by the SA Live set at Market Square to play a song ahead of their gig at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio's Q bar.

Carney performed at the Q Bar Saturday, March 23. Alanis will play there on Thursday, March 28.

You can follow Carney on Facebook. For more information on Alanis, check out his website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.