Let your imagination run wild with Zoomagination

SAN ANTONIO - Zoomagination is a mobile zoo in San Antonio designed to educate the public on ways to protect the natural environment through close interactions with wild animals.

Robert Trejo, a trainer at Zoomagination, became passionate about animals after he rescued and cared for several of them, having volunteered at the zoo in his hometown of El Paso and worked as a professional animal trainer and international animal ambassador at SeaWorld San Antonio for 15 years.

From birds and reptiles to dolphins and beluga whales, Trejo has trained and performed with just about every animal. Now, as a trainer at Zoomagination, Trejo can continue to share his love for animals with people in his community through hands-on educational experiences.

One of the animals you'll find at Zoomagination is Sienna, the slow two-toed sloth. You can tell she's a two-toed sloth because she has two front claws and three back claws. Two-toed sloths are native to South America and are related to giant anteaters.

Sloths don't have a lot of energy, so it's essential for them to sleep frequently to sustain life. Sloths can sleep up to 18 hours per day, although a typical snooze for sloths is only 10 hours a day. For those 10 hours, sloths intermittently wake up and then fall back asleep. Fun fact: Sienna has actually fallen asleep while eating!

When they're not sleeping, sloths are eating and drinking. Sloths get all their nutrients from the trees they hang on, meaning they rarely have to crawl onto the ground except to use the bathroom once a week or bathe. If for some reason they need to travel to a new tree, sloths have the ability to crawl or swim to get there.

Another fun fact about Sienna is that she will weigh 6 to 8 pounds more on one day of every week, which is an indicator that she needs to use the bathroom.

In addition to Sienna, Zoomagination has a new rescue, Hope the raccoon. Hope was rescued from Waco as a baby after being attacked by a stray cat and suffering nerve damage that left her unable to move. Thanks to Zoomagination, Hope is regaining the strength and ability to walk again.

North American raccoons, such as Hope, are smart creatures with sensitive hands that resemble those of humans. When raccoons look for food, they grab the food between their fingers and often wash the food in water. This helps to increase sensitivity in their hands so they can best determine what it is they're consuming.

Despite how cute Hope is, Trejo does not recommend trying to adopt wild raccoons as pets, as they have sharp claws and teeth that they'll use to scratch and bite if provoked. Instead, Trejo recommends bringing wild animals in need of care to wildlife rehab centers, where they will be released back into their natural environment after receiving professional treatment.

Unlike Hope, Katie is a cute and cuddly creature at Zoomagination that you can have as a pet. This 6-year-old chinchilla is native to the Andes Mountains in South America and can live in ranges between 9 and 16,000 feet high. A chinchilla's dense coat not only feels like soft clouds, but it also helps to protect the animal from water and freezing temperatures.

Another animal you can see at Zoomagination is Poppy the opossum. A member of the marsupial family, opossums are immune to venom and diseases such as rabies. They're also your dog's best friend, as they find the ticks in your backyard very tasty.

Zoomagination brings furry friends, such as Sienna, Hope, Katie and Poppy, with them to events all around San Antonio. Book them for a school assembly, classroom presentation, corporate event or birthday party for animal fun all day long.

For more information on how to schedule Zoomagination at your next event, visit the company's website.

