KSAT 12's SA Picks 2019: Best eateries for a quick bite

It's a busy world out there, so KSAT12's SA Picks has the backs of hungry locals on the hunt for a quick bite.

A full list of winners and finalists in SA Picks was announced in September, but here's a more-focused look at what locals chose as the best restaurants and food trucks for "quick eats."

Winners are marked with the orange icon and finalists are marked with the blue icon.

Note: Restaurant chains with more than 10 locations were not included in the map. Those include Bill Miller's Bar-B-Q, a finalist for fries; Las Palapas, a finalist for nachos; and Wing Stop, a finalist for wings.

Food trucks, including So. Tex BBQ, Lada Ladies, Scooterz BBQ and Iced Up, are not on the map because their locations vary.

The full list is below:

Acai bowls

Winner: Rise Up - 80 votes

Finalist: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes

Finalist: Farm to Juice - 67 votes

Bakery

Winner: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes

Finalist: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes

Finalist: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes

Barbecue

Winner: So.Tex BBQ - 3,299 votes

Finalist: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes

Finalist: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes

Burger

Winner: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes

Finalist: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes

Finalist: File's - 315 votes

Food trucks

Winner: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes

Finalist: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes

Finalist: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes

Fries

Winner: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,638 votes

Finalist: Bill Miller - 154 votes

Finalist: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 76 votes

Frozen yogurt

Winner: Arctic Ape - 292 votes

Finalist: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 166 votes

Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes

Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 56 votes

Ice cream

Winner: El Tropico - 4,406 votes

Finalist: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,662 votes

Finalist: ICEDUP - 184 votes

Meat market

Winner: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 3,028 votes

Finalist: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 327 votes

Finalist: Bolner's Meat Market - 149 votes

Nachos

Winner: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 147 votes

Finalist: Alamo Cafe - 80 votes

Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 57 votes

Pizza

Winner: MAARS Pizza - 1,642 votes

Finalist: Big Lou's Pizza - 86 votes

Finalist: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 81 votes

Quick Eats

Winner: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes

Finalist: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 159 votes

Finalist: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Road - 158 votes

Sandwich shop

Winner: Gino's Deli - 3,818 votes

Finalist: Four Kings - 1,435 votes

Finalist: Zito's - 223 votes

Sweets

Winner: Mike's SnoBiz - 328 votes

Finalist: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes

Finalist: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

Winner: La Madeline - 163 votes

Finalist: McAlister's Deli - 101 votes

Finalist: W D Deli - 33 votes

Tacos

Winner: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 677 votes

Finalist: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes

Finalist: La Maceta - 234 votes

Wings

Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes

Finalist: Wing Stop - 150 votes

Finalist: Pluckers - 87 votes

