KSAT12's SA Picks kicks off May 6

Nominate & vote for your favorite local business in San Antonio

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12's SA Picks kicks off Monday, May 6 where viewers can nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses in San Antonio.

Just like before, we're inviting you to be part of our SA Picks Go-To-Guide with the top picks of everything in town. 

What is SA Picks?

SA Picks is a nomination and voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio. 

SA Picks duration:

  • Nomination Round: Monday, May 6, 2019
  • Nomination Round Closes: Sunday, May 19, 2019
  • Voting Round: Monday, May 20, 2019 - Labor Day (Sept. 2) 
  • Winners revealed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

San Antonio residents will decide where the best restaurants and businesses are in the Alamo City!

Use the Winner List as your Go-To Guide for the best pick of everything around town.

See last year's winner list here.

For more information, visit ksat.com/sapicks

