KSAT12's SA Picks kicks off May 6

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12's SA Picks kicks off Monday, May 6 where viewers can nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses in San Antonio.
Just like before, we're inviting you to be part of our SA Picks Go-To-Guide with the top picks of everything in town.
What is SA Picks?
SA Picks is a nomination and voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio.
SA Picks duration:
- Nomination Round: Monday, May 6, 2019
- Nomination Round Closes: Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Voting Round: Monday, May 20, 2019 - Labor Day (Sept. 2)
- Winners revealed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019
San Antonio residents will decide where the best restaurants and businesses are in the Alamo City!
Use the Winner List as your Go-To Guide for the best pick of everything around town.
See last year's winner list here.
For more information, visit ksat.com/sapicks.
