SA Picks voting results for Week 1 (May 20-24)

SAN ANTONIO - SA Picks voting results for week 1:
Have you been nominated or SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business.
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2! The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.
The voting ballot is listed below the results for week 1 in KSAT12's SA Picks.
DINING
American
- 1st: Mary's Snack Bar & Cafe - 33 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 29 votes:
- 3rd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 27 votes:
Brunch:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 29 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 24 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 24 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Golden Wok - 47 votes
- 2nd: Hu Hot - 16 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 13 votes
Dining - Other
- 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 34 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 26 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 21 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 23 votes
- 3rd: Longhorn Steakhouse - 20 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 48 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 32 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 29 votes
Italian:
- 1st: Maggiano's Little Italy - 22 votes
- 2nd: MAAR's Pizza & More -16 votes
- 3rd: Paesanos - 15 votes
Mexican:
- Tied for 1st: Original Blanco Cafe - 11 votes
- Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 11 votes
- 2nd: Henry's Puffy Tacos - 9 votes
- 3rd: Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa - 9 votes
Seafood
- 1st: Pappadeaux's - 38 votes
- 2nd: Sea Island - 24 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 15 votes
Steakhouse
- 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 26 votes
- 2nd: Little Red Barn - 18 votes
- 3rd: Perry's Steakhouse - 15 votes
Sushi
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 23 votes
- 2nd: Gorro's - 22 votes
- 3rd: Kona Grill - 18 votes
Thai
- 1st: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 13 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 11 votes
- 3rd: Yum Thai - 10 votes
Vegetarian
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine- 39 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls
- 1st: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 13 votes
- 2nd: Farm to Juice - 11 votes
- 3rd: Rise Up - 10 votes
Bakery
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 49 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 22 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 13 votes
Barbecue
- 1st: So Tex BBQ - 315 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 142 votes
- 3rd: Almighty Spices - 59 votes
Burger
- 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 27 votes
- 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 23 votes
- 3rd: Burger Boy - 16 votes
Food Trucks
- 1st: So Tex- 260 votes
- 2nd: Diablo's Tacos Truck - 98 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 70 votes
Fries
- 1st: Bill Miller - 32 votes
- 2nd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 28 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck) - 18 votes
Frozen Yogurt
- 1st: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 15 votes
- 2nd: Arctic Ape - 14 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 13 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 13 votes
Ice Cream
- 1st: ICED UP - 141 votes
- 2nd: Mister Softee - 12 votes
- 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 11 votes
Meat Market
- 1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 25 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 17 votes
- 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 10 votes
Nachos
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 19 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Cafe - 17 votes
Pizza
- 1st: Mia Marco's Pizza - 47 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 21 votes
- 3rd: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 15 votes
Quick Eats - Local
- 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 53 votes
- 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 17 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 14 votes
Sandwich Shop
- 1st: Four Kings - 101 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 24 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 18 votes
Sweets
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 70 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 25 votes
- 3rd: TwelveStone - 22 votes
Soup
- 1st: La Madeline - 30 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 23 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 7 votes
Tacos
- 1st: Diablos Tacos - 40 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller BBQ - 16 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas - 12 votes
Wings
- 1st: Wing Stop - 27 votes
- 2nd: Pluckers - 20 votes
- 3rd: Wayne's Wings - 15 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 107 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 6 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 3 votes
Children's Clothing
- 1st: Street Gear - 9 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 22 votes
Jewelry - Local
- 1st: James Avery - 36 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 16 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 1 vote
Men's Clothing
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 25 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 7 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 5 votes
Resale - Local
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 15 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 7 votes
- 3rd: Blackbeard Trading Company - 3 votes
Vintage - Local
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 66 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 48 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 6 votes
Women's Accessories - Local
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 33 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 18 votes
- 3rd: Sam Moon - 11 votes
Women's Boutique - Local
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 47 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box- 12 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 5 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 187 votes
- 2nd: Daylight Donuts - 89 votes
- 3rd: The Cracked Mug - 49 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection
- 1st: Bar American - 30 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 20 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 8 votes
Brewpub
- 1st: Freetails - 19 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 9 votes
Dancing
- 1st: Bonham Exchange - 16 votes
- 2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 11 votes
- 3rd: Midnight Rodeo - 7 votes
Happy Hour
- 1st: Bar America - 15 votes
- 2nd: Kona Grill - 12 votes
- 3rd: Big Hops - 12 votes
Irish Pub
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 16 votes
Late Night Eats
- 1st: Bar America - 18 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 6 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Burger Bar
Live Music
- 1st: Floore Country Store - 14 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 13 votes
- 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 8 votes
Neighborhood Bar
- 1st: The Cove - 16 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 14 votes
- 3rd: StreetFare SA - 12 votes
Sports Bar
- 1st: The Ticket - 9 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 8 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Cooter Browns - 8 votes
- 3rd: ReTox Bar - 5 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 4 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 2 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 1 vote
- Tied for 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 1 vote
Gym - Local
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 33 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 12 votes
- 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 3 votes
Martial Arts
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 156 votes
- 2nd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 25 votes
- 3rd: Peace Keepers - 3 votes
Personal Trainers
- 1st: Nomadik Yoga - 30 votes
- 2nd: Simply Soccer - 5 votes
- 3rd: Paul Rezai - 2 votes
Vitamins & Supplements
- 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 6 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 4 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 2 votes
Yoga Studio
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 5 votes
Zumba - Local
- 1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 6 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 6 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 2 votes
Fitness - National Business
- 1st: Planet Fitness - 10 votes
- 2nd: Gold's Gym - 8 votes
- 3rd: YMCA - 8 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 113 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 11 votes
- 3rd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 9 votes
Family Entertainment
- 1st: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 30 votes
- 2nd: ComedySportz - 30 votes
- 3rd: San Antonio Missions Baseball Club - 14 votes
Local Band/Artist
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 20 votes
- 2nd: Lil' Yodaa - 4 votes
- 3rd: Finding Friday - 4 votes
Movie Theater
- 1st: Alamo Drafthouse North - 17 votes
- 2nd: Santikos Casablanca - 10 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Palladium - 7 votes
Museum
- 1st: The DoSeum - 22 votes
- 2nd: McNay Art Museum - 14 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 7 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake
- 1st: Lucy's Cake Shop - 13 votes
- 2nd: Betty Janes Bakeshoppe - 12 votes
- 3rd: Bird Bakery - 11 votes
Caterer
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 85 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 65 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co.
DJ
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 9 votes
Make-Up
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 39 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 12 votes
Party Rentals
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 9 votes
Photographer
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 90 votes
- 2nd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 58 votes
- 3rd: Aria Productions - 56 votes
Wedding Dresses
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 38 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 6 votes
- 3rd: Celebrations Bridal and Prom - 4 votes
Wedding Planner
- 1st: Panache Group Event - 76 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 55 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 53 votes
Wedding Florist
- Tied for 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 67 votes
- Tied for 1st: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 67 votes
- 2nd: Evember - 64 votes
- 3rd: Dixie Luxe - 59 votes
Hair Stylist
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 12 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Salon Vense - 1 vote
- Tied for 2nd: Victory Salon - 1 vote
SERVICES
Banking
- 1st: RBFCU - 21 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 7 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 5 votes
Heating and Cooling
- 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 153 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 66 votes
- 3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 26 votes
House Cleaning
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 14 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 2 votes
- 3rd: 3 Kings Cleaning - 1 vote
Photography
- 1st: Tilde - 141 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 128 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 62 votes
Realtors
- 1st: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 29 votes
- 2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 14 votes
- 3rd: Jason Icmat - 7 votes
Tutoring
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 6 votes
- 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 2 votes
- 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 2 votes
Plumbing
- 1st: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 7 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 4 votes
- 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 4 votes
Home Repair
- 1st: Beyer Boys - 3 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 3 votes
- Joel Overa Jr. - 2 votes
Promotional Services
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 12 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - 3 votes
- 3rd: Love.Marketing - 3 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 36 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 27 votes
Services - Local
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 173 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 17 votes
- 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 15 votes
Dentistry
- 1st: All Smiles Dental Center - 38 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Brident Dental & Orthodontics - 2 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Leon Springs Dental Center - 2 votes
Primary Care Physicians
- No votes yet in this category
BEAUTY
Barber
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 299 votes
- 2nd: Champs Barber Shop - 212 votes
- 3rd: Southtown Barbers - 154 votes
Day Spa
- 1st: Sculpt Away - 5 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 2 votes
- 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 1 vote
Hair Color
- 1st: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 169 votes
- 2nd: Hair by Kristy - 88 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 57 votes
Hair Salon
- 1st: The Color Studio - 49 votes
- 2nd: Studio Rau - 3 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 2 votes
Manicure and Pedicure
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 177 votes
- 2nd: Valerie Camarillo - 6 votes
- 3rd: Ann Nails - 2 votes
Massage
- 1st: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 2 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 1 vote
Tattoo and Piercing
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 203 votes
- 2nd: Twisted Tattoo - 23 votes
- 3d: Element Tattoo Studios - 5 votes
Waxing
- 1st: European Wax Center - 3 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 2 votes
- 3rd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 1 vote
Beauty - National
- Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 1 vote
- Tied for 1st: Great Clips - 1 vote
Beauty - Local
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 83 votes
- 2nd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 54 votes
- 3rd: Pound4Pound Barber Shop - 44 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing
- 1st: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 99 votes
- 2nd: Gils Auto Works - 30 votes
- 3rd: Relentless Shine - 14 votes
Auto Parts
- 1st: Mobile Auto Services - 42 votes
- 2nd: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 16 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 3 votes
Auto Repair
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 39 votes
- 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 34 votes
- 3rd: Baumann Automotive - 19 votes
Body Shop
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 20 votes
- 2nd: Northside Collision - 4 votes
- 3rd: Select One Collision - 3 votes
Tires
- 1st: Discount Tire - 14 votes
Car Wash
- 1st: The Wash Tub - 14 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 8 votes
- 3rd: Bubble Bath Car Wash - 3 votes
Dealership
- 1st: Ancira Nissan - 18 votes
- 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 4 votes
- 3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 1 vote
SHOPPING
Antiques
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 61 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 29 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 23 votes
Comics
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 60 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 7 votes
Flowers
- 1st: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 80 votes
- 2nd: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 45 votes
New Furniture
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 52 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 3 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 1 vote
Shopping - Local
- The Shops at La Cantera - 14 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 9 votes
- 3rd: Traders Villiage - 7 votes
