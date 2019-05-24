SA Picks

SA Picks voting results for Week 1 (May 20-24)

See who's in the lead with the most votes in each category!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - SA Picks voting results for week 1:

Have you been nominated or SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

More Headlines

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2! The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

The voting ballot is listed below the results for week 1 in KSAT12's SA Picks.

DINING

American

  • 1st: Mary's Snack Bar & Cafe - 33 votes
  • 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 29 votes:
  • 3rd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 27 votes:

Brunch:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 29 votes
  • 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 24 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 24 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Golden Wok - 47 votes
  • 2nd: Hu Hot - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Ding How - 13 votes

Dining - Other

  • 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 34 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 26 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 21 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 23 votes
  • 3rd: Longhorn Steakhouse - 20 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 29 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: Maggiano's Little Italy - 22 votes
  • 2nd: MAAR's Pizza & More -16 votes
  • 3rd: Paesanos - 15 votes

Mexican:

  • Tied for 1st: Original Blanco Cafe - 11 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 11 votes
  • 2nd: Henry's Puffy Tacos - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa - 9 votes

Seafood

  • 1st: Pappadeaux's - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Sea Island - 24 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 15 votes

Steakhouse

  • 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 26 votes
  • 2nd: Little Red Barn - 18 votes
  • 3rd: Perry's Steakhouse - 15 votes

Sushi

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 23 votes
  • 2nd: Gorro's - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Kona Grill - 18 votes

Thai

  • 1st: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 13 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 11 votes
  • 3rd: Yum Thai - 10 votes

Vegetarian

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine- 39 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

  • 1st: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 13 votes
  • 2nd: Farm to Juice - 11 votes
  • 3rd: Rise Up - 10 votes

Bakery

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 49 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 22 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 13 votes

Barbecue

  • 1st: So Tex BBQ - 315 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ -  142 votes
  • 3rd: Almighty Spices - 59 votes

Burger 

  • 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 27 votes
  • 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 23 votes
  • 3rd: Burger Boy - 16 votes

Food Trucks

  • 1st: So Tex-  260 votes
  • 2nd: Diablo's Tacos Truck - 98 votes
  • 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 70 votes

Fries

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 32 votes
  • 2nd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck) - 18 votes

Frozen Yogurt

  • 1st: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 15 votes
  • 2nd: Arctic Ape - 14 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 13 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 13 votes

Ice Cream

  • 1st: ICED UP - 141 votes
  • 2nd: Mister Softee - 12 votes
  • 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 11 votes

Meat Market

  • 1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 25 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 10 votes

Nachos 

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Cafe - 17 votes

Pizza

  • 1st: Mia Marco's Pizza - 47 votes
  • 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 21 votes
  • 3rd: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 15 votes

Quick Eats - Local 

  • 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 53 votes
  • 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 17 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 14 votes

Sandwich Shop

  • 1st: Four Kings - 101 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 24 votes
  • 3rd: Zito's - 18 votes

Sweets 

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 70 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 25 votes
  • 3rd: TwelveStone - 22 votes

Soup 

  • 1st: La Madeline - 30 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 23 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 7 votes

Tacos 

  • 1st: Diablos Tacos - 40 votes
  • 2nd: Bill Miller BBQ - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas - 12 votes

Wings

  • 1st: Wing Stop - 27 votes
  • 2nd: Pluckers - 20 votes
  • 3rd: Wayne's Wings - 15 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 107 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 6 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 3 votes

Children's Clothing

  • 1st: Street Gear - 9 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 22 votes

Jewelry - Local

  • 1st: James Avery - 36 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 1 vote

Men's Clothing

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 25 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 7 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 5 votes 

Resale - Local

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 15 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 7 votes
  • 3rd: Blackbeard Trading Company - 3 votes

Vintage - Local

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 66 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 48 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 6 votes

Women's Accessories - Local

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 33 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 18 votes
  • 3rd: Sam Moon - 11 votes

Women's Boutique - Local

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 47 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box- 12 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 5 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 187 votes
  • 2nd: Daylight Donuts - 89 votes
  • 3rd: The Cracked Mug - 49 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

  • 1st: Bar American - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 20 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 8 votes

Brewpub

  • 1st: Freetails - 19 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 9 votes

Dancing

  • 1st: Bonham Exchange - 16 votes
  • 2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 11 votes
  • 3rd: Midnight Rodeo - 7 votes

Happy Hour

  • 1st: Bar America - 15 votes
  • 2nd: Kona Grill - 12 votes
  • 3rd: Big Hops - 12 votes

Irish Pub 

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 16 votes

Late Night Eats

  • 1st: Bar America - 18 votes
  • 2nd: Retox Bar - 6 votes
  • 3rd: Hawx Burger Bar

Live Music

  • 1st: Floore Country Store - 14 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 8 votes

Neighborhood Bar

  • 1st: The Cove - 16 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 14 votes
  • 3rd: StreetFare SA - 12 votes

Sports Bar

  • 1st: The Ticket - 9 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 8 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Cooter Browns - 8 votes
  • 3rd: ReTox Bar - 5 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 4 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 2 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 1 vote
  • Tied for 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 1 vote

Gym - Local

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 33 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 12 votes
  • 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 3 votes

Martial Arts 

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 156 votes
  • 2nd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 25 votes
  • 3rd: Peace Keepers - 3 votes

Personal Trainers 

  • 1st: Nomadik Yoga - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Simply Soccer - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Paul Rezai - 2 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

  • 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 6 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 2 votes

Yoga Studio

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 5 votes

Zumba - Local 

  • 1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 6 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics 

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 6 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 2 votes

Fitness - National Business

  • 1st: Planet Fitness - 10 votes
  • 2nd: Gold's Gym - 8 votes
  • 3rd: YMCA - 8 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 113 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 11 votes
  • 3rd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 9 votes

Family Entertainment 

  • 1st: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 30 votes
  • 2nd: ComedySportz - 30 votes
  • 3rd: San Antonio Missions Baseball Club - 14 votes

Local Band/Artist 

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 20 votes
  • 2nd: Lil' Yodaa - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Finding Friday - 4 votes

Movie Theater 

  • 1st: Alamo Drafthouse North - 17 votes
  • 2nd: Santikos Casablanca - 10 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Palladium - 7 votes

Museum

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 22 votes
  • 2nd: McNay Art Museum - 14 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 7 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

  • 1st: Lucy's Cake Shop - 13 votes
  • 2nd: Betty Janes Bakeshoppe - 12 votes
  • 3rd: Bird Bakery - 11 votes

Caterer 

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 85 votes
  • 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 65 votes
  • 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co.

DJ

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 9 votes

Make-Up

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 39 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 12 votes

Party Rentals

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 9 votes

Photographer 

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 90 votes
  • 2nd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 58 votes
  • 3rd: Aria Productions - 56 votes

Wedding Dresses

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 6 votes
  • 3rd: Celebrations Bridal and Prom - 4 votes

Wedding Planner 

  • 1st: Panache Group Event - 76 votes
  • 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 55 votes
  • 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 53 votes

Wedding Florist 

  • Tied for 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 67 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 67 votes
  • 2nd: Evember - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Dixie Luxe - 59 votes

Hair Stylist

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 12 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Salon Vense - 1 vote
  • Tied for 2nd: Victory Salon - 1 vote

SERVICES

Banking 

  • 1st: RBFCU - 21 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 7 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 5 votes

Heating and Cooling

  • 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 153 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 66 votes
  • 3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 26 votes

House Cleaning

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 14 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 2 votes
  • 3rd: 3 Kings Cleaning - 1 vote

Photography 

  • 1st: Tilde - 141 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 128 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 62 votes

Realtors

  • 1st: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 29 votes
  • 2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 14 votes
  • 3rd: Jason Icmat - 7 votes

Tutoring

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 6 votes
  • 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 2 votes
  • 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 2 votes

Plumbing

  • 1st: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 7 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 4 votes

Home Repair 

  • 1st: Beyer Boys - 3 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 3 votes
  • Joel Overa Jr. - 2 votes

Promotional Services

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 12 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - 3 votes
  • 3rd: Love.Marketing - 3 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 36 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 27 votes

Services - Local 

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 173 votes
  • 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 15 votes

Dentistry

  • 1st: All Smiles Dental Center - 38 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Brident Dental & Orthodontics - 2 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Leon Springs Dental Center - 2 votes

Primary Care Physicians

  • No votes yet in this category 

BEAUTY

Barber

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 299 votes
  • 2nd: Champs Barber Shop - 212 votes
  • 3rd: Southtown Barbers - 154 votes

Day Spa

  • 1st: Sculpt Away - 5 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 2 votes
  • 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 1 vote

Hair Color

  • 1st: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 169 votes
  • 2nd: Hair by Kristy - 88 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 57 votes

Hair Salon

  • 1st: The Color Studio - 49 votes
  • 2nd: Studio Rau - 3 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 2 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 177 votes
  • 2nd: Valerie Camarillo - 6 votes
  • 3rd: Ann Nails - 2 votes

Massage

  • 1st: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 2 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 1 vote

Tattoo and Piercing

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 203 votes
  • 2nd: Twisted Tattoo - 23 votes
  • 3d: Element Tattoo Studios - 5 votes

Waxing 

  • 1st: European Wax Center - 3 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 2 votes
  • 3rd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 1 vote

Beauty - National 

  • Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 1 vote
  • Tied for 1st: Great Clips - 1 vote

Beauty - Local

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 83 votes
  • 2nd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 54 votes
  • 3rd: Pound4Pound Barber Shop - 44 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing 

  • 1st: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 99 votes
  • 2nd: Gils Auto Works - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Relentless Shine - 14 votes

Auto Parts 

  • 1st: Mobile Auto Services - 42 votes
  • 2nd: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 3 votes

Auto Repair 

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 39 votes 
  • 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Baumann Automotive - 19 votes

Body Shop

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 20 votes
  • 2nd: Northside Collision - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Select One Collision - 3 votes

Tires

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 14 votes

Car Wash

  • 1st: The Wash Tub - 14 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Bubble Bath Car Wash - 3 votes

Dealership

  • 1st: Ancira Nissan - 18 votes
  • 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 1 vote

SHOPPING

Antiques 

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 61 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 29 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 23 votes

Comics 

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 60 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 7 votes

Flowers 

  • 1st: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 80 votes
  • 2nd: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 45 votes

New Furniture

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 52 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 3 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 1 vote

Shopping - Local

  • The Shops at La Cantera - 14 votes
  • 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Traders Villiage - 7 votes

VOTE BELOW

 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.