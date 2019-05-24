SA Picks voting results for Week 1 (May 20-24)

SAN ANTONIO - SA Picks voting results for week 1:

DINING

American

1st: Mary's Snack Bar & Cafe - 33 votes

2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 29 votes:

3rd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 27 votes:

Brunch:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 29 votes

2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 24 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 24 votes

Chinese:

1st: Golden Wok - 47 votes

2nd: Hu Hot - 16 votes

3rd: Ding How - 13 votes

Dining - Other

1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 34 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 26 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 21 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 23 votes

3rd: Longhorn Steakhouse - 20 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 48 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 32 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 29 votes

Italian:

1st: Maggiano's Little Italy - 22 votes

2nd: MAAR's Pizza & More -16 votes

3rd: Paesanos - 15 votes

Mexican:

Tied for 1st: Original Blanco Cafe - 11 votes

Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 11 votes

2nd: Henry's Puffy Tacos - 9 votes

3rd: Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa - 9 votes

Seafood

1st: Pappadeaux's - 38 votes

2nd: Sea Island - 24 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 15 votes

Steakhouse

1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 26 votes

2nd: Little Red Barn - 18 votes

3rd: Perry's Steakhouse - 15 votes

Sushi

1st: Sushi Zushi - 23 votes

2nd: Gorro's - 22 votes

3rd: Kona Grill - 18 votes

Thai

1st: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 13 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 11 votes

3rd: Yum Thai - 10 votes

Vegetarian

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine- 39 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

1st: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 13 votes

2nd: Farm to Juice - 11 votes

3rd: Rise Up - 10 votes

Bakery

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 49 votes

2nd: La Panderia - 22 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 13 votes

Barbecue

1st: So Tex BBQ - 315 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 142 votes

3rd: Almighty Spices - 59 votes

Burger

1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 27 votes

2nd: Chris Madrid's - 23 votes

3rd: Burger Boy - 16 votes

Food Trucks

1st: So Tex- 260 votes

2nd: Diablo's Tacos Truck - 98 votes

3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 70 votes

Fries

1st: Bill Miller - 32 votes

2nd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 28 votes

3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck) - 18 votes

Frozen Yogurt

1st: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 15 votes

2nd: Arctic Ape - 14 votes

Tied for 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 13 votes

Tied for 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 13 votes

Ice Cream

1st: ICED UP - 141 votes

2nd: Mister Softee - 12 votes

3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 11 votes

Meat Market

1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 25 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 17 votes

3rd: Dignowity Meats - 10 votes

Nachos

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 19 votes

3rd: Alamo Cafe - 17 votes

Pizza

1st: Mia Marco's Pizza - 47 votes

2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 21 votes

3rd: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 15 votes

Quick Eats - Local

1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 53 votes

2nd: Tycoon Flats - 17 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 14 votes

Sandwich Shop

1st: Four Kings - 101 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 24 votes

3rd: Zito's - 18 votes

Sweets

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 70 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 25 votes

3rd: TwelveStone - 22 votes

Soup

1st: La Madeline - 30 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 23 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 7 votes

Tacos

1st: Diablos Tacos - 40 votes

2nd: Bill Miller BBQ - 16 votes

3rd: Las Palapas - 12 votes

Wings

1st: Wing Stop - 27 votes

2nd: Pluckers - 20 votes

3rd: Wayne's Wings - 15 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 107 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 6 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 3 votes

Children's Clothing

1st: Street Gear - 9 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 22 votes

Jewelry - Local

1st: James Avery - 36 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 16 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 1 vote

Men's Clothing

1st: Dos Carolinas - 25 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 7 votes

3rd: DXL - 5 votes

Resale - Local

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 15 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 7 votes

3rd: Blackbeard Trading Company - 3 votes

Vintage - Local

1st: The Vintage Market - 66 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 48 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 6 votes

Women's Accessories - Local

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 33 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 18 votes

3rd: Sam Moon - 11 votes

Women's Boutique - Local

1st: Broadway Pinups - 47 votes

2nd: The Bra Box- 12 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 5 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 187 votes

2nd: Daylight Donuts - 89 votes

3rd: The Cracked Mug - 49 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

1st: Bar American - 30 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 20 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 8 votes

Brewpub

1st: Freetails - 19 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 9 votes

Dancing

1st: Bonham Exchange - 16 votes

2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 11 votes

3rd: Midnight Rodeo - 7 votes

Happy Hour

1st: Bar America - 15 votes

2nd: Kona Grill - 12 votes

3rd: Big Hops - 12 votes

Irish Pub

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 16 votes

Late Night Eats

1st: Bar America - 18 votes

2nd: Retox Bar - 6 votes

3rd: Hawx Burger Bar

Live Music

1st: Floore Country Store - 14 votes

2nd: Bar America - 13 votes

3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 8 votes

Neighborhood Bar

1st: The Cove - 16 votes

2nd: Bar America - 14 votes

3rd: StreetFare SA - 12 votes

Sports Bar

1st: The Ticket - 9 votes

Tied for 2nd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 8 votes

Tied for 2nd: Cooter Browns - 8 votes

3rd: ReTox Bar - 5 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 4 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 2 votes

Tied for 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 1 vote

Tied for 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 1 vote

Gym - Local

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 33 votes

2nd: YMCA - 12 votes

3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 3 votes

Martial Arts

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 156 votes

2nd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 25 votes

3rd: Peace Keepers - 3 votes

Personal Trainers

1st: Nomadik Yoga - 30 votes

2nd: Simply Soccer - 5 votes

3rd: Paul Rezai - 2 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 6 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 4 votes

3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 2 votes

Yoga Studio

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 5 votes

Zumba - Local

1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 6 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 6 votes

2nd: Olympia - 2 votes

Fitness - National Business

1st: Planet Fitness - 10 votes

2nd: Gold's Gym - 8 votes

3rd: YMCA - 8 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 113 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 11 votes

3rd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 9 votes

Family Entertainment

1st: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 30 votes

2nd: ComedySportz - 30 votes

3rd: San Antonio Missions Baseball Club - 14 votes

Local Band/Artist

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 20 votes

2nd: Lil' Yodaa - 4 votes

3rd: Finding Friday - 4 votes

Movie Theater

1st: Alamo Drafthouse North - 17 votes

2nd: Santikos Casablanca - 10 votes

3rd: Santikos Palladium - 7 votes

Museum

1st: The DoSeum - 22 votes

2nd: McNay Art Museum - 14 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 7 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

1st: Lucy's Cake Shop - 13 votes

2nd: Betty Janes Bakeshoppe - 12 votes

3rd: Bird Bakery - 11 votes

Caterer

1st: Bartenders4you - 85 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 65 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co.

DJ

1st: DJ Krylon - 9 votes

Make-Up

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 39 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 12 votes

Party Rentals

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 9 votes

Photographer

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 90 votes

2nd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 58 votes

3rd: Aria Productions - 56 votes

Wedding Dresses

1st: Bridal Connection - 38 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 6 votes

3rd: Celebrations Bridal and Prom - 4 votes

Wedding Planner

1st: Panache Group Event - 76 votes

2nd: Black Nor White Events - 55 votes

3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 53 votes

Wedding Florist

Tied for 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 67 votes

Tied for 1st: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 67 votes

2nd: Evember - 64 votes

3rd: Dixie Luxe - 59 votes

Hair Stylist

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 12 votes

Tied for 2nd: Salon Vense - 1 vote

Tied for 2nd: Victory Salon - 1 vote

SERVICES

Banking

1st: RBFCU - 21 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 7 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 5 votes

Heating and Cooling

1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 153 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 66 votes

3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 26 votes

House Cleaning

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 14 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 2 votes

3rd: 3 Kings Cleaning - 1 vote

Photography

1st: Tilde - 141 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 128 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 62 votes

Realtors

1st: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 29 votes

2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 14 votes

3rd: Jason Icmat - 7 votes

Tutoring

1st: Learning Foundations - 6 votes

2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 2 votes

3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 2 votes

Plumbing

1st: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 7 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 4 votes

3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 4 votes

Home Repair

1st: Beyer Boys - 3 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 3 votes

Joel Overa Jr. - 2 votes

Promotional Services

1st: Caprice Productions - 12 votes

2nd: CVM Marketing - 3 votes

3rd: Love.Marketing - 3 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

1st: Caprice Productions - 36 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 27 votes

Services - Local

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 173 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 17 votes

3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 15 votes

Dentistry

1st: All Smiles Dental Center - 38 votes

Tied for 2nd: Brident Dental & Orthodontics - 2 votes

Tied for 2nd: Leon Springs Dental Center - 2 votes

Primary Care Physicians

No votes yet in this category

BEAUTY

Barber

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 299 votes

2nd: Champs Barber Shop - 212 votes

3rd: Southtown Barbers - 154 votes

Day Spa

1st: Sculpt Away - 5 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 2 votes

3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 1 vote

Hair Color

1st: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 169 votes

2nd: Hair by Kristy - 88 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 57 votes

Hair Salon

1st: The Color Studio - 49 votes

2nd: Studio Rau - 3 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 2 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

1st: Nails by Valerie - 177 votes

2nd: Valerie Camarillo - 6 votes

3rd: Ann Nails - 2 votes

Massage

1st: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 2 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 1 vote

Tattoo and Piercing

1st: Roy Barrera - 203 votes

2nd: Twisted Tattoo - 23 votes

3d: Element Tattoo Studios - 5 votes

Waxing

1st: European Wax Center - 3 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 2 votes

3rd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 1 vote

Beauty - National

Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 1 vote

Tied for 1st: Great Clips - 1 vote

Beauty - Local

1st: Hair by Kristy - 83 votes

2nd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 54 votes

3rd: Pound4Pound Barber Shop - 44 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

1st: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 99 votes

2nd: Gils Auto Works - 30 votes

3rd: Relentless Shine - 14 votes

Auto Parts

1st: Mobile Auto Services - 42 votes

2nd: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 16 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 3 votes

Auto Repair

1st: Larson's Automotive - 39 votes

2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 34 votes

3rd: Baumann Automotive - 19 votes

Body Shop

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 20 votes

2nd: Northside Collision - 4 votes

3rd: Select One Collision - 3 votes

Tires

1st: Discount Tire - 14 votes

Car Wash

1st: The Wash Tub - 14 votes

2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 8 votes

3rd: Bubble Bath Car Wash - 3 votes

Dealership

1st: Ancira Nissan - 18 votes

2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 4 votes

3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 1 vote

SHOPPING

Antiques

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 61 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 29 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 23 votes

Comics

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 60 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 7 votes

Flowers

1st: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 80 votes

2nd: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 45 votes

New Furniture

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 52 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 3 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 1 vote

Shopping - Local

The Shops at La Cantera - 14 votes

2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 9 votes

3rd: Traders Villiage - 7 votes

