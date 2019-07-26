SA Picks

SA Picks voting results for Week 10

See who's in the lead with the most votes in each category!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 10 in the voting round!

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

More Headlines

Click HERE to Vote.

DINING

American:

  • 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 236 votes
  • 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 183 votes
  • 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 127 votes

Brunch - Local:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 150 votes
  • 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 127 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 87 votes

Chinese - Local:

  • 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,077 votes
  • 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 177 votes 
  • 3rd: Wok Inn - 108 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 127 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 125 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 78 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 155 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 102 votes
  • 3rd: El Chapparal - 77 votes

Greek - Local:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 251 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 152 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 126 votes

Italian - Local:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 857 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 241 votes
  • 3rd: Little Italy - 195 votes

Mexican - Local:

  • 1st: Estela's Cafe - 709 votes
  • 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 408 votes
  • 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 257 votes

Seafood - Local: 

  • 1st: Sea Island - 194 votes
  • 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 145 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 61 votes

Steakhouse - Local: 

  • 1st: Saltgrass - 108 votes
  • 2nd: Little Red Barn - 81 votes
  • 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 80 votes

Sushi - Local: 

  • 1st: San Poke - 280 votes
  • 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 128 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 83 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 297 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 105 votes
  • 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 44 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 162 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Rise Up - 62 votes
  • 3rd: Farm to Juice - 56 votes

Bakery - Local:

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 285 votes
  • 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 168 votes
  • 3rd: Mario's Bakery - 115 votes 

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So.Tex BBQ -  2,711 votes
  • 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,066 votes
  • 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 880 votes 

Burger:

  • 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 403 votes
  • 2nd: File's - 259 votes
  • 3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 195 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 2,651 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,200 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 706 votes

Fries:

  • 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 343 votes
  • 2nd: Bill Miller - 133 votes 
  • 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 65 votes 

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 217 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 91 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 48 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 1,146 votes
  • 2nd: El Tropico - 870 votes
  • 3rd: ICEDUP - 178 votes 

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,901 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 244 votes
  • 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 124 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 119 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 69 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 47 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,623 votes
  • 2nd: Naples - 75 votes
  • 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 74 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 657 votes
  • 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 156 votes
  • 3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 153 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Gino's Deli - 1,932 votes
  • 2nd: Four Kings - 1,157 votes
  • 3rd: Zito's - 154 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 208 votes
  • 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 166 votes
  • 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 60 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 117 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 84 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 29 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 231 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 216 votes 
  • Tied for 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 216 votes

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,534 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 126 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 70 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 673 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 23 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 20 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 41 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 73 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 267 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 121 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 47 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 25 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 16 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 308 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 26 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 11 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 246 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 185 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 4,034 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 156 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 91 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 227 votes
  • 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 120 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,574 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,981 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,007 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 177 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 117 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 34 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 69 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 279 votes
  • 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 46 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 149 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 69 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 50 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 71 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 88 votes
  • 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
  • 3rd: Hawx Bar - 19 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 124 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 58 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 32 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 306 votes
  • 2nd: Joey's - 287 votes
  • 3rd: The Cove - 81 votes 

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 241 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 101 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 202 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 8 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 189 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 66 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 38 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 635 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 466 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 53 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 81 votes
  • 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 38 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 36 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • 1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 115 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 94 votes
  • 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 33 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 23 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 56 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 143 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 7 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • 1st: YMCA - 59 votes 
  • 2nd: Planet Fitness - 43 votes
  • 3rd: Gold's Gym - 42 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,314 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 953 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 64 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 670 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 645 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 267 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 449 votes
  • 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 409 votes
  • 3rd: Finding Friday - 176 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 461 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 68 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 31 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 108 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 50 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 47 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,235 votes
  • 2nd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 860 votes
  • 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 469 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 204 votes
  • 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 128 votes
  • 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 120 votes 

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 34 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 308 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 45 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 229 votes
  • 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 170 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,299 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 131 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 34 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Event Group - 743 votes
  • 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 297 votes
  • 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 182 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,810 votes
  • 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 634 votes
  • 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 530 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 63 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 6 votes 

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 66 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 21 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,942 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 462 votes
  • 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 257 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 4,995 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,067 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 311 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 331 votes
  • 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 284 votes
  • 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 228 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 162 votes
  • 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 11 votes
  • 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 9 votes 

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 140 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 29 votes
  • 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,273 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 188 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 50 votes

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Love.Marketing - 632 votes
  • 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 301 votes 
  • 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 213 votes 

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 399 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 299 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 697 votes
  • 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 535 votes
  • 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes 

Dentistry:

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 340 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 89 votes
  • 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 12 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber - Local:

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop -. 5,096 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 4,840 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,417 votes

Day Spa - Local:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 120 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 18 votes
  • 3rd: The Massage - 7 votes 

Hair Color - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,393 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,283 votes
  • 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 508 votes

Hair Salon - Local:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,928 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 107 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 46 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,182 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 131 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 48 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,296 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,536 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 361 votes
  • 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 154 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 126 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes

Beauty - National Business: 

  • 1st: Great Clips  - 16 votes
  • 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,629 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,400 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 611 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 555 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 281 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 325 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 32 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,061 votes
  • 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 783 votes 
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 326 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 318 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 269 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 73 votes

Car Wash:

  • 1st: The Wash Tub - 102 votes
  • 2nd: Wash Me Car Salon - 97 votes
  • 3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 81 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 41 votes
  • 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 877 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 165 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 113 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,266 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 73 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,729 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 520 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 292 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 19 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes

Shopping:

  • 1st: Almighty Spices - 1,003 votes
  • 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 292 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes 

VOTING BALLOT IS LISTED BELOW

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.