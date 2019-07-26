SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 10 in the voting round!
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.
DINING
American:
- 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 236 votes
- 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 183 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 127 votes
Brunch - Local:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 150 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 127 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 87 votes
Chinese - Local:
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,077 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 177 votes
- 3rd: Wok Inn - 108 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 127 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 125 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 78 votes
Dining - Franchise/Chain:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 155 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 102 votes
- 3rd: El Chapparal - 77 votes
Greek - Local:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 251 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 152 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 126 votes
Italian - Local:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 857 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 241 votes
- 3rd: Little Italy - 195 votes
Mexican - Local:
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 709 votes
- 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 408 votes
- 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 257 votes
Seafood - Local:
- 1st: Sea Island - 194 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 145 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 61 votes
Steakhouse - Local:
- 1st: Saltgrass - 108 votes
- 2nd: Little Red Barn - 81 votes
- 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 80 votes
Sushi - Local:
- 1st: San Poke - 280 votes
- 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 128 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 83 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 297 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 105 votes
- 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 44 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 162 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
- 2nd: Rise Up - 62 votes
- 3rd: Farm to Juice - 56 votes
Bakery - Local:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 285 votes
- 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 168 votes
- 3rd: Mario's Bakery - 115 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,711 votes
- 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,066 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 880 votes
Burger:
- 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 403 votes
- 2nd: File's - 259 votes
- 3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 195 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 2,651 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,200 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 706 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 343 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller - 133 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 65 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 217 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 91 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 48 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 1,146 votes
- 2nd: El Tropico - 870 votes
- 3rd: ICEDUP - 178 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,901 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 244 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 124 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 119 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 69 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 47 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,623 votes
- 2nd: Naples - 75 votes
- 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 74 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 657 votes
- 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 156 votes
- 3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 153 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Gino's Deli - 1,932 votes
- 2nd: Four Kings - 1,157 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 154 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 208 votes
- 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 166 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 60 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 117 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 84 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 29 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 231 votes
- Tied for 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 216 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 216 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,534 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 126 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 70 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 673 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 23 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 20 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 41 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 73 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 267 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 121 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 47 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 25 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 16 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 308 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 26 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 11 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 246 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 185 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 4,034 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 156 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 91 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 227 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 120 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,574 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,981 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,007 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Big Hops - 177 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 117 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 34 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 69 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 279 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 47 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 46 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 149 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 69 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 50 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 71 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 88 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Bar - 19 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 124 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 58 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 32 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 306 votes
- 2nd: Joey's - 287 votes
- 3rd: The Cove - 81 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 241 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 101 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 202 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 13 votes
- 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 8 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 189 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 66 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 38 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 635 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 466 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 53 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 81 votes
- 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 38 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 36 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 115 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 94 votes
- 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 33 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 23 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 56 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 143 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 7 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: YMCA - 59 votes
- 2nd: Planet Fitness - 43 votes
- 3rd: Gold's Gym - 42 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,314 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 953 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 64 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 670 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 645 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 267 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 449 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 409 votes
- 3rd: Finding Friday - 176 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 461 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 68 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 31 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 108 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 50 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 47 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,235 votes
- 2nd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 860 votes
- 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 469 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 204 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 128 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 120 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 34 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 308 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 45 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 229 votes
- 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 170 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,299 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 131 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 34 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 743 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 297 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 182 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,810 votes
- 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 634 votes
- 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 530 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 63 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 6 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 66 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 30 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 21 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,942 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 462 votes
- 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 257 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 4,995 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,067 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 311 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 331 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 284 votes
- 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 228 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 162 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 11 votes
- 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 9 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 140 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 29 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,273 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 188 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 50 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 632 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 301 votes
- 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 213 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 399 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 299 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 697 votes
- 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 535 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 340 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 89 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 12 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber - Local:
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop -. 5,096 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 4,840 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,417 votes
Day Spa - Local:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 120 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 18 votes
- 3rd: The Massage - 7 votes
Hair Color - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,393 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,283 votes
- 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 508 votes
Hair Salon - Local:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,928 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 107 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 46 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,182 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 131 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 48 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,296 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,536 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 361 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 154 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 126 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes
Beauty - National Business:
- 1st: Great Clips - 16 votes
- 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes
- 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,629 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,400 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 611 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 555 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 281 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 325 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 32 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,061 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 783 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 326 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 318 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 269 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 73 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: The Wash Tub - 102 votes
- 2nd: Wash Me Car Salon - 97 votes
- 3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 81 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 41 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 877 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 165 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 113 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,266 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 73 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,729 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 520 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 292 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 19 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes
Shopping:
- 1st: Almighty Spices - 1,003 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 292 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes
VOTING BALLOT IS LISTED BELOW
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.