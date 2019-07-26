SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 10 in the voting round!

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

Click HERE to Vote.

DINING

American:

1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 236 votes

2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 183 votes

3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 127 votes

Brunch - Local:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 150 votes

2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 127 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 87 votes

Chinese - Local:

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,077 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 177 votes

3rd: Wok Inn - 108 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 127 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 125 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 78 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 155 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 102 votes

3rd: El Chapparal - 77 votes

Greek - Local:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 251 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 152 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 126 votes

Italian - Local:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 857 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 241 votes

3rd: Little Italy - 195 votes

Mexican - Local:

1st: Estela's Cafe - 709 votes

2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 408 votes

3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 257 votes

Seafood - Local:

1st: Sea Island - 194 votes

2nd: Pappadeaux's - 145 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 61 votes

Steakhouse - Local:

1st: Saltgrass - 108 votes

2nd: Little Red Barn - 81 votes

3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 80 votes

Sushi - Local:

1st: San Poke - 280 votes

2nd: Sushi Zushi - 128 votes

3rd: Gorro's - 83 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Taste - 297 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 105 votes

3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 44 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 162 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes

2nd: Rise Up - 62 votes

3rd: Farm to Juice - 56 votes

Bakery - Local:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 285 votes

2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 168 votes

3rd: Mario's Bakery - 115 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,711 votes

2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,066 votes

3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 880 votes

Burger:

1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 403 votes

2nd: File's - 259 votes

3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 195 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 2,651 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,200 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 706 votes

Fries:

1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 343 votes

2nd: Bill Miller - 133 votes

3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 65 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 217 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 91 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 48 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 1,146 votes

2nd: El Tropico - 870 votes

3rd: ICEDUP - 178 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,901 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 244 votes

3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 124 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 119 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 69 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 47 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,623 votes

2nd: Naples - 75 votes

3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 74 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 657 votes

2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 156 votes

3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 153 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Gino's Deli - 1,932 votes

2nd: Four Kings - 1,157 votes

3rd: Zito's - 154 votes

Sweets:

1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 208 votes

2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 166 votes

3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 60 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 117 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 84 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 29 votes

Tacos:

1st: La Maceta - 231 votes

Tied for 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 216 votes

Tied for 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 216 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,534 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 126 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 70 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 673 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 23 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 20 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 41 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 73 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 267 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 121 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 47 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 25 votes

3rd: DXL - 16 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 308 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 26 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 11 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 246 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 185 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 4,034 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 156 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 91 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 227 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 120 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,574 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,981 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,007 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Big Hops - 177 votes

2nd: Bar America - 117 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 34 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 69 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes

Dancing:

1st: Jack Rabbit - 279 votes

2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 47 votes

3rd: Bonham Exchange - 46 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 149 votes

2nd: Bar America - 69 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 50 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 71 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 88 votes

2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes

3rd: Hawx Bar - 19 votes

Live Music:

1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 124 votes

2nd: Bar America - 58 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 32 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 306 votes

2nd: Joey's - 287 votes

3rd: The Cove - 81 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 241 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 101 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 202 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 13 votes

3rd: Plyofit_SA - 8 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 189 votes

2nd: YMCA - 66 votes

3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 38 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 635 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 466 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 53 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Simply Soccer - 81 votes

2nd: Normadik Yoga - 38 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 36 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 115 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 94 votes

3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 33 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 23 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 56 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 143 votes

2nd: Olympia - 7 votes

Fitness - National Business:

1st: YMCA - 59 votes

2nd: Planet Fitness - 43 votes

3rd: Gold's Gym - 42 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,314 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 953 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 64 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 670 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 645 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 267 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 449 votes

2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 409 votes

3rd: Finding Friday - 176 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 461 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 68 votes

3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 31 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 108 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 50 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 47 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,235 votes

2nd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 860 votes

3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 469 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 204 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 128 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 120 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 34 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 308 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 45 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes

Photographer:

1st: Snap Chic Photography - 229 votes

2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 170 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 1,299 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 131 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 34 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Event Group - 743 votes

2nd: Black Nor White Events - 297 votes

3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 182 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,810 votes

2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 634 votes

3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 530 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 63 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 6 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 66 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 30 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 21 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,942 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 462 votes

3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 257 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes

3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 4,995 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,067 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 311 votes

Realtors:

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 331 votes

2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 284 votes

3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 228 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 162 votes

2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 11 votes

3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 9 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 140 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 29 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,273 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 188 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 50 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Love.Marketing - 632 votes

2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 301 votes

3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 213 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 399 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 299 votes

Services - Local:

1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 697 votes

2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 535 votes

3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 340 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 89 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 12 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber - Local:

1st: Blendz Barbershop -. 5,096 votes

2nd: Southtown Barbers - 4,840 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,417 votes

Day Spa - Local:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 120 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 18 votes

3rd: The Massage - 7 votes

Hair Color - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,393 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,283 votes

3rd: Tr3s Salon - 508 votes

Hair Salon - Local:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,928 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 107 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 46 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,182 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 131 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 48 votes

Massage:

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,296 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,536 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 361 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 154 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 126 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes

Beauty - National Business:

1st: Great Clips - 16 votes

2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes

3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,629 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,400 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 611 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 555 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 281 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 325 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 32 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,061 votes

2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 783 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 326 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 318 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 269 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 73 votes

Car Wash:

1st: The Wash Tub - 102 votes

2nd: Wash Me Car Salon - 97 votes

3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 81 votes

Dealership:

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 41 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 877 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 165 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 113 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,266 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 73 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,729 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 520 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 292 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 19 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes

Shopping:

1st: Almighty Spices - 1,003 votes

2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 292 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes

VOTING BALLOT IS LISTED BELOW

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.