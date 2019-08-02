SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 11 in the voting round!
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.
DINING
American
- 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 295 votes
- 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 185 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 132 votes
Brunch
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 153 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 129 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 88 votes
Chinese
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,078 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 182 votes
- 3rd: Wok Inn - 119 votes
Dining - Other
- Tied for 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 130 votes
- Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 130 votes
- 2nd: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 99 votes
- 3rd: Capparelli's - 84 votes
Dining - Franchise/Chain
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 158 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 105 votes
- 3rd: El Chapparal - 78 votes
Greek
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 258 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 155 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 126 votes
Italian
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 862 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 271 votes
- 3rd: Little Italy - 216 votes
Mexican
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 808 votes
- 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 560 votes
- 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 309 votes
Seafood
- 1st: Sea Island - 207 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 149 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 61 votes
Steakhouse
- 1st: Saltgrass - 114 votes
- 2nd: Little Red Barn - 85 votes
- 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 81 votes
Sushi
- 1st: San Poke - 381 votes
- 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 150 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 84 votes
Thai
- 1st: Thai Taste - 372 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 123 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 45 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Tong's Thai - 45 votes
Vegetarian
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 165 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
- 2nd: Rise Up - 68 votes
- 3rd: Farm to Juice - 59 votes
Bakery
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 318 votes
- 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 210 votes
- 3rd: Mario's Bakery - 120 votes
Barbecue
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,884 votes
- 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,141 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 882 votes
Burger
- 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 626 votes
- 2nd: File's - 272 votes
- 3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 225 votes
Food Trucks
- 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 2,807 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,337 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 707 votes
Fries
- 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 567 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller - 143 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 66 votes
Frozen Yogurt
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 226 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 98 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 50 votes
Ice Cream
- 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 1,262 votes
- 2nd: El Tropico - 1,209 votes
- 3rd: ICEDUP - 179 votes
Meat Market
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,170 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 273 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 128 votes
Nachos
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 124 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 69 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 48 votes
Pizza
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,635 votes
- 2nd: Naples - 76 votes
- 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 74 votes
Quick Eats
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 743 votes
- 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 156 votes
- 3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 154 votes
Sandwich Shop
- 1st: Gino's Deli - 2,329 votes
- 2nd: Four Kings - 1,289 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 178 votes
Sweets
- 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 254 votes
- 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 167 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 60 votes
Soup
- 1st: La Madeline - 129 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 91 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 30 votes
Tacos
- 1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 345 votes
- 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 290 votes
- 3rd: La Maceta - 233 votes
Wings
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,547 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 131 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 73 votes
FASHION
Alterations
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 714 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 23 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 21 votes
Children's Clothing
- 1st: Street Gear - 41 votes
Dry Cleaner's
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 76 votes
Jewelry
- 1st: James Avery - 311 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 122 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes
Men's Clothing
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 47 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 17 votes
Resale
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 322 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 27 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 11 votes
Vintage
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 247 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 186 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes
Women's Accessories
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 4,452 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 156 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 93 votes
Women's Boutique
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 229 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 156 votes
- 3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,847 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 2,355 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,094 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection
- 1st: Big Hops - 180 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 119 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 34 votes
Brewpub
- 1st: Freetails - 69 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes
Dancing
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 286 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 52 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 47 votes
Happy Hour
- 1st: Big Hops - 151 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 70 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 51 votes
Irish Pub
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 72 votes
Late Night Eats
- 1st: Bar America - 89 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Bar - 19 votes
Live Music
- 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 131 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 58 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 32 votes
Neighborhood Bar
- 1st: Joey's - 401 votes
- 2nd: Splash - 348 votes
- 3rd: The Cove - 86 votes
Sports Bar
- 1st: Splash - 284 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 102 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 205 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 14 votes
- 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 10 votes
Gym
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 193 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 66 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 38 votes
Martial Arts
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 677 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 512 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 55 votes
Personal Trainers
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 83 votes
- 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 39 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes
Vitamins & Supplements
- 1st: Natural Heights - 116 votes
- 2nd: Muscledup Nutrition - 115 votes
- 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 34 votes
Yoga Studio
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 23 votes
Zumba
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 56 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 146 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 7 votes
Fitness - National Business
- 1st: YMCA - 59 votes
- 2nd: Planet Fitness - 44 votes
- 3rd: Gold's Gym - 42 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,443 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,033 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 64 votes
Family Entertainment
- 1st: ComedySportz - 689 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 653 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 292 votes
Local Band/Artist
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 807 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 421 votes
- 3rd: Finding Friday - 184 votes
Movie Theater
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 464 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 68 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 32 votes
Museum
- 1st: The DoSeum - 109 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 51 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 47 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,464 votes
- 2nd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 1,368 votes
- 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 506 votes
Caterer
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 216 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 128 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 120 votes
DJ
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 34 votes
Make-Up
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 312 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 46 votes
Party Rentals
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes
Photographer
- 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 243 votes
- 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 172 votes
Wedding Dresses
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,359 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 131 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 35 votes
Wedding Planner
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 973 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 388 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 182 votes
Wedding Florist
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,865 votes
- 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 737 votes
- 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 565 votes
Hair Stylist
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 64 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 6 votes
SERVICES
Banking
- 1st: RBFCU - 73 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 31 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 22 votes
Heating and Cooling
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,981 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 484 votes
- 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 266 votes
House Cleaning
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography
- 1st: Tilde - 5,458 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,093 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 312 votes
Realtors
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 401 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 392 votes
- 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 278 votes
Tutoring
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 165 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 18 votes
- 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 9 votes
Plumbing
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 160 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 32 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes
Home Repair
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,326 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 190 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 50 votes
Promotional Services
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 632 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 301 votes
- 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 213 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 407 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 340 votes
Services
- 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 795 votes
- 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 538 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 158 votes
Dentistry
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 359 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 89 votes
- 3rd: Instyle Dental - 54 votes
Primary Care Physicians
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 6,411 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,415 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,486 votes
Day Spa
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 129 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 19 votes
- 3rd: The Massage - 7 votes
Hair Color
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,479 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,340 votes
- 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 637 votes
Hair Salon
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 2,011 votes
- 2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 124 votes
- 3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes
Manicure and Pedicure
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,186 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 134 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 50 votes
Massage
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,444 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 148 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes
Tattoo and Piercing
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,544 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 364 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 154 votes
Waxing
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 135 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 13 votes
Beauty - National Business
- 1st: Great Clips - 16 votes
- 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes
- 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
Beauty
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,712 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,664 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 701 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 555 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 281 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes
Auto Parts
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 325 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 32 votes
Auto Repair
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,061 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 783 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 326 votes
Body Shop
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 364 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 354 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes
Tires
- 1st: Discount Tire - 73 votes
Car Wash
- Tied for 1st: The Wash Tub - 106 votes
- Tied for 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 106 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 92 votes
Dealership
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 905 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 167 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes
Comics
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,301 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 75 votes
Flowers
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,782 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 548 votes
New Furniture
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 303 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 19 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes
Shopping
- 1st: Almighty Spices - 1,206 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 300 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes
