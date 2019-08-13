SA Picks voting results for Week 12

SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 11 in the voting round!

DINING

American

1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 331 votes

2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 190 votes

3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 141 votes

Brunch

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 156 votes

2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 137 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 90 votes

Chinese

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,079 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 186 votes

3rd: Wok Inn - 127 votes

Dining - Other

Tied for 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 132 votes

Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 132 votes

2nd: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 111 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 162 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 107 votes

3rd: The Cheesecake Factory - 81 votes

Greek

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 262 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 159 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 130 votes

Italian

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 862 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 294 votes

3rd: Little Italy - 238 votes

Mexican

1st: Estela's Cafe - 922 votes

2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 789 votes

3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 366 votes

Seafood

1st: Sea Island - 218 votes

2nd: Pappadeaux's - 155 votes

3rd: Bucanero - 65 votes

Steakhouse

1st: Saltgrass - 117 votes

2nd: Little Red Barn - 87 votes

3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 82 votes

Sushi

1st: San Poke - 437 votes

2nd: Sushi Zushi - 159 votes

3rd: Gorro's - 86 votes

Thai

1st: Thai Taste - 455 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 146 votes

3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 51 votes

Vegetarian

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 175 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

1st: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes

2nd: Rise Up - 73 votes

3rd: Farm to Juice - 60 votes

Bakery

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 340 votes

2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 224 votes

3rd: Oh Yeah Cakes - 124 votes

Barbecue

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 3,028 votes

2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,347 votes

3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 882 votes

Burger

1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 853 votes

2nd: File's - 283 votes

3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 250 votes

Food Trucks

1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 2,926 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,385 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 707 votes

Fries

1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 792 votes

2nd: Bill Miller - 134 votes

3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 66 votes

Frozen Yogurt

1st: Arctic Ape - 235 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 108 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 51 votes

Ice Cream

1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 1,620 votes

2nd: El Tropico - 1,569 votes

3rd: ICEDUP - 179 votes

Meat Market

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,411 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 290 votes

3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 133 votes

Nachos

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 127 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 71 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 51 votes

Pizza

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,635 votes

2nd: Naples - 77 votes

3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 76 votes

Quick Eats

1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 906 votes

2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 157 votes

3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 155 votes

Sandwich Shop

1st: Gino's Deli - 2,587 votes

2nd: Four Kings - 1,387 votes

3rd: Zito's - 190 votes

Sweets

1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 273 votes

2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 168 votes

3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

1st: La Madeline - 143 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 91 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 31 votes

Tacos

1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 464 votes

2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 295 votes

3rd: La Maceta - 233 votes

Wings

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,547 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 137 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 74 votes

FASHION

Alterations

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 754 votes

Tied for 2nd: Encore for Women - 24 votes

Tied for 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 24 votes

Children's Clothing

1st: Street Gear - 43 votes

Dry Cleaner's

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 80 votes

Jewelry

1st: James Avery - 316 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 122 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 25 votes

Men's Clothing

1st: Dos Carolinas - 49 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes

3rd: DXL - 17 votes

Resale

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 334 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 27 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 12 votes

Vintage

1st: The Vintage Market - 248 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 187 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes

Women's Accessories

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 4,846 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 157 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 94 votes

Women's Boutique

1st: Broadway Pinups - 230 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 160 votes

3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 3,212 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 2,827 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,176 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

1st: Big Hops - 181 votes

2nd: Bar America - 121 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 35 votes

Brewpub

1st: Freetails - 71 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 26 votes

Dancing

1st: Jack Rabbit - 289 votes

2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 52 votes

3rd: Bonham Exchange - 49 votes

Happy Hour

1st: Big Hops - 152 votes

2nd: Bar America - 71 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 52 votes

Irish Pub

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 74 votes

Late Night Eats

1st: Bar America - 91 votes

2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes

3rd: Hawx Bar - 19 votes

Live Music

1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 133 votes

2nd: Bar America - 59 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 33 votes

Neighborhood Bar

1st: Joey's - 505 votes

2nd: Splash - 372 votes

3rd: StreetFare SA - 98 votes

Sports Bar

1st: Splash - 305 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 104 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 209 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 25 votes

3rd: Plyofit_SA - 10 votes

Gym

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 194 votes

2nd: YMCA - 67 votes

3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 39 votes

Martial Arts

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 714 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 566 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 55 votes

Personal Trainers

1st: Simply Soccer - 84 votes

2nd: Normadik Yoga - 40 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

1st: Muscledup Nutrition - 129 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 122 votes

3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 36 votes

Yoga Studio

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 24 votes

Zumba

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 58 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 148 votes

2nd: Olympia - 8 votes

Fitness - National Business

1st: YMCA - 60 votes

Tied for 2nd: Planet Fitness - 44 votes

Tied for 2nd: Gold's Gym - 44 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,541 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,116 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 65 votes

Family Entertainment

1st: ComedySportz - 793 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 663 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 322 votes

Local Band/Artist

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,017 votes

2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 425 votes

3rd: Smoke Wagon - 187 votes

Movie Theater

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 465 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 68 votes

3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 33 votes

Museum

1st: The DoSeum - 110 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 51 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 49 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,626 votes

2nd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 2,100 votes

3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 523 votes

Caterer

1st: Bartenders4you - 216 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 129 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 121 votes

DJ

1st: DJ Krylon - 35 votes

Make-Up

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 315 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 46 votes

Party Rentals

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes

Photographer

1st: Snap Chic Photography - 251 votes

2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 177 votes

Wedding Dresses

1st: Bridal Connection - 1,428 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 131 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 35 votes

Wedding Planner

1st: Panache Event Group - 1,112 votes

2nd: Black Nor White Events - 477 votes

3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 183 votes

Wedding Florist

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,919 votes

2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 903 votes

3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 582 votes

Hair Stylist

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 64 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 6 votes

SERVICES

Banking

1st: RBFCU - 74 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 32 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 22 votes

Heating and Cooling

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 2,005 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 505 votes

3rd: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 311 votes

House Cleaning

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes

3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography

1st: Tilde - 5,668 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,114 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 315 votes

Realtors

1st: Exposed Homes Group - 509 votes

2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 496 votes

3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 296 votes

Tutoring

1st: Learning Foundations - 169 votes

2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 19 votes

3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes

Plumbing

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 179 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 38 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes

Home Repair

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,376 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 195 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 50 votes

Promotional Services

1st: Love.Marketing - 703 votes

2nd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 334 votes

3rd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 311 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

1st: Mira Medals - 475 votes

2nd: Caprice Productions - 410 votes

Services

1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 817 votes

2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 548 votes

3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 158 votes

Dentistry

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 379 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 90 votes

3rd: Instyle Dental - 66 votes

Primary Care Physicians

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 37 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 7,837 votes

2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,665 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,542 votes

Day Spa

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 131 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 21 votes

3rd: The Massage - 7 votes

Hair Color

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,532 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,386 votes

3rd: Tr3s Salon - 752 votes

Hair Salon

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 2,080 votes

2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 130 votes

3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,200 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 136 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 62 votes

Massage

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,553 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 150 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 34 votes

Tattoo and Piercing

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,568 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 376 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 154 votes

Waxing

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 137 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 13 votes

Beauty - National Business

1st: Great Clips - 16 votes

2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes

3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

Beauty

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,766 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,787 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 772 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 582 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 304 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 409 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 35 votes

Auto Repair

1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,370 votes

2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 978 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 408 votes

Body Shop

1st: Select One Collision - 426 votes

2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 416 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes

Tires

1st: Discount Tire - 73 votes

Car Wash

1st: The Wash Tub - 113 votes

2nd: Wash Me Car Salon - 108 votes

2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 95 votes

Dealership

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 936 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 172 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes

Comics

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,341 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 79 votes

Flowers

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,834 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 565 votes

New Furniture

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 313 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 19 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes

Shopping

1st: Almighty Spices - 1,421 votes

2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 309 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes

