By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 13 in the voting round!

The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

DINING

American

  • 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 357 votes
  • 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 199 votes
  • 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 151 votes

Brunch

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 159 votes
  • 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 142 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 96 votes

Chinese

  • 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,079 votes
  • 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 191 votes 
  • 3rd: Wok Inn - 139 votes

Dining - Other

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 136 votes
  • 2nd: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 134 votes
  • 3rd: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 118 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 164 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 112 votes
  • 3rd: The Cheesecake Factory - 85 votes

Greek

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 268 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 162 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 138 votes

Italian

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 862 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 319 votes
  • 3rd: Little Italy - 257 votes

Mexican

  • 1st: Estela's Cafe - 1,043 votes
  • 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,004 votes
  • 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 403 votes

Seafood 

  • 1st: Sea Island - 226 votes
  • 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 162 votes
  • 3rd: Bucanero - 70 votes

Steakhouse 

  • 1st: Saltgrass - 118 votes
  • 2nd: Little Red Barn - 88 votes
  • 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 84 votes

Sushi 

  • 1st: San Poke - 453 votes
  • 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 160 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 90 votes

Thai

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 531 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 169 votes
  • 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 53 votes

Vegetarian

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 182 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

  • 1st: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Rise Up - 75 votes
  • 3rd: Farm to Juice - 63 votes

Bakery 

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 364 votes
  • 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 230 votes
  • 3rd: Oh Yeah Cakes - 128 votes

Barbecue

  • 1st: So.Tex BBQ -  3,127 votes
  • 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,820 votes
  • 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes 

Burger

  • 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 853 votes
  • 2nd: File's - 283 votes
  • 3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 250 votes

Food Trucks

  • 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 2,926 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,385 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 707 votes

Fries

  • 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,024 votes
  • 2nd: Bill Miller - 139 votes 
  • 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 71 votes 

Frozen Yogurt

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 237 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 143 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 54 votes

Ice Cream

  • 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 1,985 votes
  • 2nd: El Tropico - 1,862 votes
  • 3rd: ICEDUP - 179 votes 

Meat Market

  • 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,587 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 307 votes
  • 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 136 votes

Nachos

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 133 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 72 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 54 votes

Pizza

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,635 votes
  • 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 81 votes
  • 3rd: Naples - 77 votes

Quick Eats 

  • 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 982 votes
  • 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes
  • 3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 155 votes

Sandwich Shop

  • 1st: Gino's Deli - 2,723 votes
  • 2nd: Four Kings - 1,414 votes
  • 3rd: Zito's - 198 votes

Sweets

  • 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 288 votes
  • 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 170 votes
  • 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

  • 1st: La Madeline - 148 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 96 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 32 votes

Tacos

  • 1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 530 votes
  • 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 317 votes
  • 3rd: La Maceta - 233 votes

Wings

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,548 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 145 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 77 votes

FASHION

Alterations 

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 813 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 25 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 24 votes

Children's Clothing

  • 1st: Street Gear - 44 votes

Dry Cleaner's 

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 81 votes

Jewelry 

  • 1st: James Avery - 319 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 122 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 28 votes

Men's Clothing

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 18 votes 

Resale 

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 369 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes

Vintage

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 248 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 187 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes

Women's Accessories 

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 5,272 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 157 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 95 votes

Women's Boutique 

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 231 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 160 votes
  • 3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 3,643 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 3,260 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,242 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

  • 1st: Big Hops - 182 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 122 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 36 votes

Brewpub

  • 1st: Freetails - 76 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 27 votes

Dancing

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes
  • 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 54 votes
  • 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 52 votes

Happy Hour

  • 1st: Big Hops - 152 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 71 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 57 votes

Irish Pub

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 77 votes

Late Night Eats

  • 1st: Bar America - 93 votes
  • 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
  • 3rd: Hawx Bar - 20 votes

Live Music

  • 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 136 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 33 votes

Neighborhood Bar

  • 1st: Joey's - 600 votes
  • 2nd: Splash - 397 votes
  • 3rd: StreetFare SA - 120 votes

Sports Bar

  • 1st: Splash - 330 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 104 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 209 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 10 votes

Gym 

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 194 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 69 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 40 votes

Martial Arts

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 751 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 603 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 55 votes

Personal Trainers

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 40 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

  • 1st: Natural Heights - 137 votes
  • 2nd: Muscledup Nutrition - 136 votes
  • 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 36 votes

Yoga Studio

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 24 votes

Zumba 

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 58 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 148 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 8 votes

Fitness - National Business

  • 1st: YMCA - 61 votes 
  • Tied for 2nd: Planet Fitness - 45 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Gold's Gym - 45 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,630 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,205 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 65 votes

Family Entertainment

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 886 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 685 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 351 votes

Local Band/Artist

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,180 votes
  • 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes
  • 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 192 votes

Movie Theater

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 467 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 70 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 33 votes

Museum

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 110 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 51 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 50 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

  • 1st: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 2,876 votes
  • 2nd: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,794 votes
  • 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 543 votes

Caterer

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 221 votes
  • 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 129 votes
  • 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 128 votes 

DJ

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 35 votes

Make-Up

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 319 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 46 votes

Party Rentals

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes

Photographer

  • 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 258 votes
  • 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 178 votes

Wedding Dresses

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,428 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 131 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 35 votes

Wedding Planner

  • 1st: Panache Event Group - 1,196 votes
  • 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 586 votes
  • 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 183 votes

Wedding Florist

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,948 votes
  • 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 1,123 votes
  • 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 603 votes

Hair Stylist

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 65 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 27 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 7 votes 

SERVICES

Banking

  • 1st: RBFCU - 76 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 33 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 23 votes

Heating and Cooling

  • 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 2,034 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 830 votes
  • 3rd: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 340 votes

House Cleaning

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 49 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography

  • 1st: Tilde - 6,113 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,121 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 315 votes

Realtors

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 630 votes
  • 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 600 votes
  • 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 298 votes

Tutoring

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 173 votes
  • 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes 

Plumbing

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 482 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 40 votes
  • 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 23 votes

Home Repair

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,396 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 198 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 50 votes

Promotional Services

  • 1st: Love.Marketing - 756 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 367 votes
  • 3rd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 312 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

  • 1st: Mira Medals - 580 votes
  • 2nd: Caprice Productions - 411 votes

Services 

  • 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 828 votes
  • 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 560 votes
  • 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 158 votes 

Dentistry

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 391 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 90 votes
  • 3rd: Instyle Dental - 66 votes

Primary Care Physicians

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 37 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber 

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 9,086 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,734 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,581 votes

Day Spa 

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 136 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 23 votes
  • 3rd: The Massage - 9 votes 

Hair Color

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,828 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,442 votes
  • 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 873 votes

Hair Salon 

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 2,151 votes
  • 2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 131 votes
  • 3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,201 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 141 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 82 votes

Massage

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,642 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 156 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 48 votes

Tattoo and Piercing

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,574 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 396 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 154 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: All Star Tattoos - 154 votes

Waxing

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 142 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 13 votes

Beauty - National Business

  • 1st: Great Clips  - 16 votes
  • 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes
  • 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

Beauty 

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,766 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,787 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 772 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 592 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 306 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 462 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 35 votes

Auto Repair

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,494 votes
  • 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 1,028 votes 
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 479 votes

Body Shop

  • 1st:  Select One Collision - 501 votes
  • 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 493 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes

Tires

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 82 votes

Car Wash

  • 1st: The Wash Tub - 147 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Wash Me Car Salon - 110 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 110 votes

Dealership

  • 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
  • 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 23 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 956 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 174 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes

Comics

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,376 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 82 votes

Flowers

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,856 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 585 votes

New Furniture

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 321 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 20 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 15 votes

Shopping

  • 1st: Almighty Spices - 1,642 votes
  • 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 343 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes 

