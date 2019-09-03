SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 14 in the voting round!

DINING

American

1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 384 votes

384 votes 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 204 votes

204 votes 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 154 votes

Brunch

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 163 votes

163 votes 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 145 votes

145 votes 3rd: Bill Miller - 98 votes

Chinese

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,081 votes

1,081 votes 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 194 votes

Wurzbach 194 votes 3rd: Wok Inn - 152 votes

Dining - Other

Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 138 votes

138 votes Tied for 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 138 votes

138 votes 2nd: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 124 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 165 votes

165 votes 2nd: 54th Street - 117 votes

117 votes 3rd: The Cheesecake Factory - 85 votes

Greek

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 271 votes

271 votes 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 164 votes

164 votes 3rd: Papouli's - 139 votes

Italian

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 863 votes

863 votes 2nd: La Sorrentina - 334 votes

334 votes 3rd: Little Italy - 273 votes

Mexican

1st: Estela's Cafe - 1,391 votes

1,391 votes 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,253 votes

1,253 votes 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 467 votes

Seafood

1st: Sea Island - 232 votes

232 votes 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 164 votes

164 votes 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 71 votes

Steakhouse

1st: Saltgrass - 120 votes

120 votes 2nd: Little Red Barn - 111 votes

111 votes 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 84 votes

Sushi

1st: San Poke - 473 votes

473 votes 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 160 votes

160 votes 3rd: Gorro's - 90 votes

Thai

1st: Thai Taste - 531 votes

531 votes 2nd: Thai Hut - 200 votes

200 votes 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 53 votes

Vegetarian

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 184 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

1st: Rise Up - 78 votes

78 votes 2nd: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes

77 votes 3rd: Farm to Juice - 63 votes

Bakery

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 379 votes

379 votes 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 252 votes

252 votes 3rd: Oh Yeah Cakes - 128 votes

Barbecue

1st: So. Tex BBQ - 3,234 votes

2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,856 votes

,856 votes 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes

Burger

1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,329 votes

1,329 votes 2nd: The Longhorn Cafe - 314 votes

314 votes 3rd: File's - 306 votes

Food Trucks

1st: So. Tex - BBQ - 3,132 votes

BBQ 3,132 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,495 votes

1,495 votes 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes

Fries

1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,265 votes

1,265 votes 2nd: Bill Miller - 146 votes

146 votes 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 72 votes

Frozen Yogurt

1st: Arctic Ape - 238 votes

238 votes 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 155 votes

155 votes 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes

Ice Cream

1st: El Tropico - 2641 votes

2641 votes 2nd: Parker's Ice Creams - 2,613 votes

2,613 votes 3rd: ICEDUP - 180 votes

Meat Market

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,805 votes

2,805 votes 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 326 votes

326 votes 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 141 votes

Nachos

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 138 votes

138 votes 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 76 votes

76 votes 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 56 votes

Pizza

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,640 votes

1,640 votes 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 83 votes

83 votes 3rd: Naples - 77 votes

Quick Eats

1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,053 votes

1,053 votes 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes

Bandera Rd. 158 votes 3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 155 votes

Sandwich Shop

1st: Gino's Deli - 3,159 votes

3,159 votes 2nd: Four Kings - 1,422 votes

1,422 votes 3rd: Zito's - 203 votes

Sweets

1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 308 votes

308 votes 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 170 votes

170 votes 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

1st: La Madeline - 152 votes

152 votes 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 97 votes

97 votes 3rd: W D Deli - 33 votes

Tacos

1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 589 votes

589 votes 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 329 votes

329 votes 3rd: La Maceta - 234 votes

Wings

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes

1,553 votes 2nd: Wing Stop - 145 votes

145 votes 3rd: Pluckers - 80 votes

FASHION

Alterations

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 895 votes

895 votes 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 26 votes

26 votes 3rd: Encore for Women - 24 votes

Children's Clothing

1st: Street Gear - 44 votes

Dry Cleaner's

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 81 votes

Jewelry

1st: James Avery - 322 votes

322 votes 2nd: Paparazzi - 123 votes

123 votes 3rd: Goldmaster's - 48 votes

Men's Clothing

1st: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes

50 votes 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes

26 votes 3rd: DXL - 18 votes

Resale

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 416 votes

416 votes 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes

30 votes 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes

Vintage

1st: The Vintage Market - 255 votes

255 votes 2nd: The Vaulti - 187 votes

187 votes 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes

Women's Accessories

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 5,680 votes

5,680 votes 2nd: The Bra Box - 157 votes

157 votes 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 97 votes

Women's Boutique

1st: Broadway Pinups - 231 votes

231 votes 2nd: The Bra Box - 160 votes

160 votes 3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 4,109 votes

4,109 votes 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 3,569 votes

3,569 votes 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,254 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

1st: Big Hops - 183 votes

183 votes 2nd: Bar America - 122 votes

122 votes 3rd: Alamo Beer - 36 votes

Brewpub

1st: Freetails - 76 votes

76 votes 2nd: Busted Sandal - 27 votes

Dancing

1st: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes

290 votes 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 56 votes

56 votes 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 53 votes

Happy Hour

1st: Big Hops - 153 votes

153 votes 2nd: Bar America - 71 votes

71 votes 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 57 votes

Irish Pub

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 78 votes

Late Night Eats

1st: Bar America - 93 votes

93 votes 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes

21 votes 3rd: Hawx Bar - 20 votes

Live Music

1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 138 votes

138 votes 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes

59 votes 3rd: Sanchos - 33 votes

Neighborhood Bar

1st: Joey's - 711 votes

711 votes 2nd: Splash - 420 votes

420 votes 3rd: StreetFare SA - 154 votes

Sports Bar

1st: Splash - 353 votes

353 votes 2nd: The Ticket - 106 votes

106 votes 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 212 votes

212 votes 2nd: Centro Fitness - 32 votes

32 votes 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 10 votes

Gym

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 194 votes

votes 2nd: YMCA - 69 votes

69 votes 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 40 votes

Martial Arts

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 789 votes

789 votes 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 639 votes

639 votes 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes

Personal Trainers

1st: Simply Soccer - 84 votes

84 votes 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 40 votes

40 votes 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

1st: Muscledup Nutrition - 180 votes

180 votes 2nd: Natural Heights - 177 votes

177 votes 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 36 votes

Yoga Studio

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 24 votes

Zumba

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 58 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 149 votes

149 votes 2nd: Olympia - 8 votes

Fitness - National Business

1st: YMCA - 62 votes

62 votes Tied for 2nd: Planet Fitness - 45 votes

45 votes Tied for 2nd: Gold's Gym - 45 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,751 votes

1,751 votes 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,296 votes

1,296 votes 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 65 votes

Family Entertainment

1st: ComedySportz - 978 votes

978 votes 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 709 votes

709 votes 3rd: SeaWorld - 387 votes

Local Band/Artist

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,213 votes

1,213 votes 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes

426 votes 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 199 votes

Movie Theater

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 467 votes

467 votes 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes

71 votes 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 34 votes

Museum

1st: The DoSeum - 110 votes

110 votes Tied for 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 51 votes

51 votes Tied for 2nd: McNay Art Museum - 51 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

1st: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 3,900 votes

3,900 votes 2nd: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,944 votes

2,944 votes 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 551 votes

Caterer

1st: Bartenders4you - 228 votes

228 votes 2nd: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 132 votes

Horse, Mobile Bar 132 votes 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 129 votes

DJ

1st: DJ Krylon - 35 votes

Make-Up

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 322 votes

322 votes 2nd: JAX Studio - 46 votes

Party Rentals

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes

Photographer

1st: Snap Chic Photography - 261 votes

261 votes 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes

227 votes 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 178 votes

Wedding Dresses

1st: Bridal Connection - 1,522 votes

1,522 votes 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes

133 votes 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 36 votes

Wedding Planner

1st: Panache Event Group - 1,365 votes

1,365 votes 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 704 votes

704 votes 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 187 votes

Wedding Florist

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,957 votes

1,957 votes 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 1,320 votes

1,320 votes 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 651 votes

Hair Stylist

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 74 votes

74 votes 2nd: Salon Vense - 27 votes

27 votes 3rd: Victory Salon - 7 votes

SERVICES

Banking

1st: RBFCU - 81 votes

81 votes 2nd: Frost Bank - 34 votes

34 votes 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 23 votes

Heating and Cooling

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 2,055 votes

2,055 votes 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 1,395 votes

1,395 votes 3rd: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 393 votes

House Cleaning

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes

59 votes 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 49 votes

49 votes 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography

1st: Tilde - 6,337 votes

6,337 votes 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,123 votes

2,123 votes 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 315 votes

Realtors

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 875 votes

875 votes 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 723 votes

723 votes 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 303 votes

Tutoring

1st: Learning Foundations - 175 votes

175 votes 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 19 votes

19 votes 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes

Plumbing

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 482 votes

482 votes 2nd: Beyer Boys - 40 votes

40 votes 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 23 votes

Home Repair

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,412 votes

1,412 votes 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 210 votes

210 votes 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 51 votes

Promotional Services

1st: Love. Marketing - 860 votes

860 2nd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 404 votes

Crystal Vargas 404 votes 3rd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 312 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

1st: Mira Medals - 639 votes

639 votes 2nd: Caprice Productions - 411 votes

Services

1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 835 votes

835 votes 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 567 votes

567 votes 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 158 votes

Dentistry

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 398 votes

398 votes 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 90 votes

90 votes 3rd: Instyle Dental - 67 votes

Primary Care Physicians

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 66 votes

66 votes 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes

19 votes 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 9,862 votes

9,862 votes 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,761 votes

5,761 votes 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,649 votes

Day Spa

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 140 votes

140 votes 2nd: Sculpt Away - 23 votes

23 votes 3rd: The Massage - 9 votes

Hair Color

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,668 votes

2,668 votes 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,524 votes

1,524 votes 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 989 votes

Hair Salon

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,218 votes

2,218 votes 2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 133 votes

133 votes 3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,217 votes

1,217 votes 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 144 votes

144 votes 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 109 votes

Massage

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,756 votes

1,756 votes 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 159 votes

159 votes 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 65 votes

Tattoo and Piercing

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,609 votes

1,609 votes 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 424 votes

424 votes 3rd: All Star Tattoos - 160 votes

Waxing

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes

145 votes 2nd: The Wax Bar - 28 votes

28 votes 3rd: European Wax Center - 13 votes

Beauty - National Business

1st: Great Clips - 16 votes

16 votes 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes

14 votes Tied for 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

9 votes Tied for 3rd: Sports Clips - 9 votes

Beauty

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,890 votes

2,890 votes 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,014 votes

2,014 votes 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,076 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 595 votes

595 votes 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 310 votes

310 votes 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 509 votes

509 votes 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes

65 votes 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 35 votes

Auto Repair

1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,612 votes

1,612 votes 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 1,049 votes

1,049 votes 3rd: Select One Collision - 563 votes

Body Shop

1st: Select One Collision - 622 votes

622 votes 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 591 votes

591 votes 3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes

Tires

1st: Discount Tire - 83 votes

Car Wash

1st: The Wash Tub - 157 votes

157 votes 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 115 votes

115 votes 3rd: Wash Me Car Salon - 113 votes

Dealership

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes

42 votes 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes

32 votes 3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 26 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 976 votes

976 votes 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 178 votes

178 votes 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes

Comics

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,408 votes

1,408 votes 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 85 votes

Flowers

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,864 votes

1,864 votes 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 629 votes

New Furniture

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 330 votes

330 votes 2nd: Living Spaces - 20 votes

20 votes 3rd: In Home Furniture - 16 votes

Shopping

1st: Almighty Spices - 1,953 votes

1,953 votes 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 391 votes

391 votes 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes

