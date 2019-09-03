SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 14 in the voting round!
DINING
American
- 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 384 votes
- 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 204 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 154 votes
Brunch
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 163 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 145 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 98 votes
Chinese
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,081 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 194 votes
- 3rd: Wok Inn - 152 votes
Dining - Other
- Tied for 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 138 votes
- Tied for 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 138 votes
- 2nd: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 124 votes
Dining - Franchise/Chain
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 165 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 117 votes
- 3rd: The Cheesecake Factory - 85 votes
Greek
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 271 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 164 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 139 votes
Italian
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 863 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 334 votes
- 3rd: Little Italy - 273 votes
Mexican
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 1,391 votes
- 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,253 votes
- 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 467 votes
Seafood
- 1st: Sea Island - 232 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 164 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 71 votes
Steakhouse
- 1st: Saltgrass - 120 votes
- 2nd: Little Red Barn - 111 votes
- 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 84 votes
Sushi
- 1st: San Poke - 473 votes
- 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 160 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 90 votes
Thai
- 1st: Thai Taste - 531 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 200 votes
- 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 53 votes
Vegetarian
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 184 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls
- 1st: Rise Up - 78 votes
- 2nd: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
- 3rd: Farm to Juice - 63 votes
Bakery
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 379 votes
- 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 252 votes
- 3rd: Oh Yeah Cakes - 128 votes
Barbecue
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 3,234 votes
- 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,856 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes
Burger
- 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,329 votes
- 2nd: The Longhorn Cafe - 314 votes
- 3rd: File's - 306 votes
Food Trucks
- 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,132 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,495 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes
Fries
- 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,265 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller - 146 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 72 votes
Frozen Yogurt
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 238 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 155 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes
Ice Cream
- 1st: El Tropico - 2641 votes
- 2nd: Parker's Ice Creams - 2,613 votes
- 3rd: ICEDUP - 180 votes
Meat Market
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,805 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 326 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 141 votes
Nachos
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 138 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 76 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 56 votes
Pizza
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,640 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 83 votes
- 3rd: Naples - 77 votes
Quick Eats
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,053 votes
- 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes
- 3rd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 155 votes
Sandwich Shop
- 1st: Gino's Deli - 3,159 votes
- 2nd: Four Kings - 1,422 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 203 votes
Sweets
- 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 308 votes
- 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 170 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes
Soup
- 1st: La Madeline - 152 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 97 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 33 votes
Tacos
- 1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 589 votes
- 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 329 votes
- 3rd: La Maceta - 234 votes
Wings
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 145 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 80 votes
FASHION
Alterations
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 895 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 26 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 24 votes
Children's Clothing
- 1st: Street Gear - 44 votes
Dry Cleaner's
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 81 votes
Jewelry
- 1st: James Avery - 322 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 123 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 48 votes
Men's Clothing
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 18 votes
Resale
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 416 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes
Vintage
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 255 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 187 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes
Women's Accessories
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 5,680 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 157 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 97 votes
Women's Boutique
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 231 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 160 votes
- 3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 4,109 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 3,569 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,254 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection
- 1st: Big Hops - 183 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 122 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 36 votes
Brewpub
- 1st: Freetails - 76 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 27 votes
Dancing
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 56 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 53 votes
Happy Hour
- 1st: Big Hops - 153 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 71 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 57 votes
Irish Pub
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 78 votes
Late Night Eats
- 1st: Bar America - 93 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Bar - 20 votes
Live Music
- 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 138 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 33 votes
Neighborhood Bar
- 1st: Joey's - 711 votes
- 2nd: Splash - 420 votes
- 3rd: StreetFare SA - 154 votes
Sports Bar
- 1st: Splash - 353 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 106 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 212 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 32 votes
- 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 10 votes
Gym
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 194 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 69 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 40 votes
Martial Arts
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 789 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 639 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes
Personal Trainers
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 84 votes
- 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 40 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes
Vitamins & Supplements
- 1st: Muscledup Nutrition - 180 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 177 votes
- 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 36 votes
Yoga Studio
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 24 votes
Zumba
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 58 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 149 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 8 votes
Fitness - National Business
- 1st: YMCA - 62 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Planet Fitness - 45 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Gold's Gym - 45 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,751 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,296 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 65 votes
Family Entertainment
- 1st: ComedySportz - 978 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 709 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 387 votes
Local Band/Artist
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,213 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 199 votes
Movie Theater
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 467 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 34 votes
Museum
- 1st: The DoSeum - 110 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 51 votes
- Tied for 2nd: McNay Art Museum - 51 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake
- 1st: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 3,900 votes
- 2nd: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,944 votes
- 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 551 votes
Caterer
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 228 votes
- 2nd: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 132 votes
- 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 129 votes
DJ
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 35 votes
Make-Up
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 322 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 46 votes
Party Rentals
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 29 votes
Photographer
- 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 261 votes
- 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 178 votes
Wedding Dresses
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,522 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 36 votes
Wedding Planner
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 1,365 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 704 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 187 votes
Wedding Florist
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,957 votes
- 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 1,320 votes
- 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 651 votes
Hair Stylist
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 74 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 27 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 7 votes
SERVICES
Banking
- 1st: RBFCU - 81 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 34 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 23 votes
Heating and Cooling
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 2,055 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 1,395 votes
- 3rd: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 393 votes
House Cleaning
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 49 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography
- 1st: Tilde - 6,337 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,123 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 315 votes
Realtors
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 875 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 723 votes
- 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 303 votes
Tutoring
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 175 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 19 votes
- 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes
Plumbing
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 482 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 40 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 23 votes
Home Repair
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,412 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 210 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 51 votes
Promotional Services
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 860 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 404 votes
- 3rd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 312 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- 1st: Mira Medals - 639 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions - 411 votes
Services
- 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 835 votes
- 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 567 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 158 votes
Dentistry
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 398 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 90 votes
- 3rd: Instyle Dental - 67 votes
Primary Care Physicians
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 66 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 9,862 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,761 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,649 votes
Day Spa
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 140 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 23 votes
- 3rd: The Massage - 9 votes
Hair Color
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,668 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,524 votes
- 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 989 votes
Hair Salon
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,218 votes
- 2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 133 votes
- 3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes
Manicure and Pedicure
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,217 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 144 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 109 votes
Massage
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,756 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 159 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 65 votes
Tattoo and Piercing
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,609 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 424 votes
- 3rd: All Star Tattoos - 160 votes
Waxing
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 28 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 13 votes
Beauty - National Business
- 1st: Great Clips - 16 votes
- 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Sports Clips - 9 votes
Beauty
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,890 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,014 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,076 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 595 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 310 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes
Auto Parts
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 509 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 35 votes
Auto Repair
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,612 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 1,049 votes
- 3rd: Select One Collision - 563 votes
Body Shop
- 1st: Select One Collision - 622 votes
- 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 591 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 22 votes
Tires
- 1st: Discount Tire - 83 votes
Car Wash
- 1st: The Wash Tub - 157 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 115 votes
- 3rd: Wash Me Car Salon - 113 votes
Dealership
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes
- 3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 26 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 976 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 178 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes
Comics
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,408 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 85 votes
Flowers
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,864 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 629 votes
New Furniture
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 330 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 20 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 16 votes
Shopping
- 1st: Almighty Spices - 1,953 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 391 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes
