SAN ANTONIO - Here are the KSAT12 SA Picks voting results for week 15 in the voting round!
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Monday, Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
DINING
American
- 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 408 votes
- 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 209 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 160 votes
Brunch
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 165 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 149 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 103 votes
Chinese
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,083 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 202 votes
- 3rd: Wok Inn - 162 votes
Dining - Other
- 1st: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 154 votes
- 2nd: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 145 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 141 votes
Dining - Franchise/Chain
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 172 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 120 votes
- 3rd: The Cheesecake Factory - 90 votes
Greek
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 294 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 170 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 143 votes
Italian
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 864 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 368 votes
- 3rd: Little Italy - 292 votes
Mexican
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 1,802 votes
- 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,471 votes
- 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 538 votes
Seafood
- 1st: Sea Island - 240 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 171 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 73 votes
Steakhouse
- 1st: Little Red Barn - 144 votes
- 2nd: Saltgrass - 124 votes
- 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 85 votes
Sushi
- 1st: San Poke - 496 votes
- 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 163 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 92 votes
Thai
- 1st: Thai Taste - 723 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 243 votes
- 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 56 votes
Vegetarian
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 190 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls
- 1st: Rise Up - 80 votes
- 2nd: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
- 3rd: Farm to Juice - 67 votes
Bakery
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes
- 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes
- 3rd: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes
Barbecue
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 3,299 votes
- 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes
Burger
- 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes
- 2nd: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes
- 3rd: File's - 315 votes
Food Trucks
- 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes
Fries
- 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,550 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller - 153 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 74 votes
Frozen Yogurt
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 283 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 161 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes
Ice Cream
- 1st: El Tropico - 4,064 votes
- 2nd: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,337 votes
- 3rd: ICEDUP - 181 votes
Meat Market
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,971 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 326 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 146 votes
Nachos
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 145 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 79 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 56 votes
Pizza
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,641 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 85 votes
- 3rd: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 79 votes
Quick Eats
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes
- Tied for 2nd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 158 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes
Sandwich Shop
- 1st: Gino's Deli - 3,756 votes
- 2nd: Four Kings - 1,434 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 223 votes
Sweets
- 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 325 votes
- 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes
Soup
- 1st: La Madeline - 158 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 100 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 33 votes
Tacos
- 1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 640 votes
- 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes
- 3rd: La Maceta - 234 votes
Wings
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 149 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 85 votes
FASHION
Alterations
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 1,012 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 28 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 24 votes
Children's Clothing
- 1st: Street Gear - 45 votes
Dry Cleaner's
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 83 votes
Jewelry
- 1st: James Avery - 325 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 124 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 78 votes
Men's Clothing
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 19 votes
Resale
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 454 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes
Vintage
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 258 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 188 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes
Women's Accessories
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 6,161 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 158 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 98 votes
Women's Boutique
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 233 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 161 votes
- 3rd: A & M Fasion - Pica Pica Plaza - 148 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 4,799 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 3,677 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,258 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection
- 1st: Big Hops - 187 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 123 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 38 votes
Brewpub
- 1st: Freetails - 79 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 29 votes
Dancing
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 57 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 56 votes
Happy Hour
- 1st: Big Hops - 159 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 71 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 61 votes
Irish Pub
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 83 votes
Late Night Eats
- 1st: Bar America - 93 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 22 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Bar - 21 votes
Live Music
- 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 140 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 33 votes
Neighborhood Bar
- 1st: Joey's - 834 votes
- 2nd: Splash - 432 votes
- 3rd: StreetFare SA - 166 votes
Sports Bar
- 1st: Splash - 365 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 110 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 217 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 35 votes
- 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 13 votes
Gym
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 194 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 72 votes
- 3rd: EnergyX Fitness - 41 votes
Martial Arts
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 823 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 675 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes
Personal Trainers
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 84 votes
- 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 40 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes
Vitamins & Supplements
- 1st: Muscledup Nutrition - 238 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 212 votes
- 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 36 votes
Yoga Studio
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 25 votes
Zumba
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 59 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 155 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 10 votes
Fitness - National Business
- 1st: YMCA - 63 votes
- 2nd: Gold's Gym - 47 votes
- 3rd: Planet Fitness - 46 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 2,542 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,762 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 66 votes
Family Entertainment
- 1st: ComedySportz - 1,097 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 772 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 436 votes
Local Band/Artist
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,248 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 206 votes
Movie Theater
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 470 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 35 votes
Museum
- 1st: The DoSeum - 113 votes
- 2nd: McNay Museum - 55 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 52 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake
- 1st: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 5,031 votes
- 2nd: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 3,136 votes
- 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 569 votes
Caterer
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 273 votes
- 2nd: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 156 votes
- 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 131 votes
DJ
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 38 votes
Make-Up
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 325 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 50 votes
Party Rentals
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 31 votes
Photographer
- 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 270 votes
- 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 229 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 178 votes
Wedding Dresses
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,538 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 39 votes
Wedding Planner
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 1,605 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 734 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 215 votes
Wedding Florist
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,977 votes
- 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 1,755 votes
- 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 709 votes
Hair Stylist
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 74 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 28 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 8 votes
SERVICES
Banking
- 1st: RBFCU - 84 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 34 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 24 votes
Heating and Cooling
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 2,752 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 2,733 votes
- 3rd: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 487 votes
House Cleaning
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 49 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography
- 1st: Tilde - 6,440 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,124 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 316 votes
Realtors
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 1,205 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 922 votes
- 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 304 votes
Tutoring
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 177 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 20 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes
- Tied for 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 10 votes
Plumbing
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 882 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 44 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 25 votes
Home Repair
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,429 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 212 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 52 votes
Promotional Services
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 884 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 418 votes
- 3rd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 313 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- 1st: Mira Medals - 743 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions - 412 votes
Services
- 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 849 votes
- 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 595 votes
- 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Service - 174 votes
Dentistry
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 406 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 92 votes
- 3rd: Instyle Dental - 67 votes
Primary Care Physicians
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 73 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 10,606 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,773 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,719 votes
Day Spa
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 141 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 24 votes
- 3rd: The Massage - 10 votes
Hair Color
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,733 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,600 votes
- 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 1,210 votes
Hair Salon
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,302 votes
- 2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 134 votes
- 3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes
Manicure and Pedicure
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,246 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 128 votes
Massage
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,910 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 160 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 101 votes
Tattoo and Piercing
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,669 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 497 votes
- 3rd: All Star Tattoos - 171 votes
Waxing
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 28 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 14 votes
Beauty - National Business
- 1st: Great Clips - 16 votes
- 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes
- 3rd: Sports Clips - 11 votes
Beauty
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,955 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,097 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,256 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 629 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 378 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 77 votes
Auto Parts
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 546 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 35 votes
Auto Repair
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,772 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 1,057 votes
- 3rd: Select One Collision - 699 votes
Body Shop
- 1st: Select One Collision - 789 votes
- 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 643 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 25 votes
Tires
- 1st: Discount Tire - 83 votes
Car Wash
- 1st: The Wash Tub - 305 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 130 votes
- 3rd: Wash Me Car Salon - 114 votes
Dealership
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 34 votes
- 3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 27 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 992 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 181 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes
Comics
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,448 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 91 votes
Flowers
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,882 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 689 votes
New Furniture
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 341 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 22 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 16 votes
Shopping
- 1st: Almighty Spices - 2,367 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 434 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes
