SA Picks voting results for Week 15

DINING

American

  • 1st: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 408 votes
  • 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 209 votes
  • 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 160 votes

Brunch

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 165 votes
  • 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 149 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 103 votes

Chinese

  • 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,083 votes
  • 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 202 votes 
  • 3rd: Wok Inn - 162 votes

Dining - Other

  • 1st: Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market - 154 votes
  • 2nd: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 145 votes
  • 3rd:  Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 141 votes

Dining - Franchise/Chain

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 172 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 120 votes
  • 3rd: The Cheesecake Factory - 90 votes

Greek

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 294 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 170 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 143 votes

Italian

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 864 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 368 votes
  • 3rd: Little Italy - 292 votes

Mexican

  • 1st: Estela's Cafe - 1,802 votes
  • 2nd: Ray's Drive Inn - 1,471 votes
  • 3rd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 538 votes

Seafood 

  • 1st: Sea Island - 240 votes
  • 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 171 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 73 votes

Steakhouse 

  • 1st: Little Red Barn - 144 votes
  • 2nd: Saltgrass - 124 votes
  • 3rd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 85 votes

Sushi 

  • 1st: San Poke - 496 votes
  • 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 163 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 92 votes

Thai

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 723 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 243 votes
  • 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 56 votes

Vegetarian

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 190 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls

  • 1st: Rise Up - 80 votes
  • 2nd: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
  • 3rd: Farm to Juice - 67 votes

Bakery 

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes
  • 2nd: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes
  • 3rd: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes

Barbecue

  • 1st: So.Tex BBQ -  3,299 votes
  • 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes
  • 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes 

Burger

  • 1st: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes
  • 2nd: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes
  • 3rd: File's - 315 votes

Food Trucks

  • 1st: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes

Fries

  • 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,550 votes
  • 2nd: Bill Miller - 153 votes 
  • 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 74 votes 

Frozen Yogurt

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 283 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 161 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes

Ice Cream

  • 1st: El Tropico - 4,064 votes
  • 2nd: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,337 votes
  • 3rd: ICEDUP - 181 votes 

Meat Market

  • 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 2,971 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 326 votes
  • 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 146 votes

Nachos

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 145 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 79 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 56 votes

Pizza

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,641 votes
  • 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 85 votes
  • 3rd: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 79 votes

Quick Eats 

  • 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 158 votes
  • Tied for 2nd:  Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 158 votes

Sandwich Shop

  • 1st: Gino's Deli - 3,756 votes
  • 2nd: Four Kings - 1,434 votes
  • 3rd: Zito's - 223 votes

Sweets

  • 1st: Mike's SnoBiz - 325 votes
  • 2nd: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes
  • 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes

Soup

  • 1st: La Madeline - 158 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 100 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 33 votes

Tacos

  • 1st: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 640 votes
  • 2nd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes
  • 3rd: La Maceta - 234 votes

Wings

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 149 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 85 votes

FASHION

Alterations 

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 1,012 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 24 votes

Children's Clothing

  • 1st: Street Gear - 45 votes

Dry Cleaner's 

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 83 votes

Jewelry 

  • 1st: James Avery - 325 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 124 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 78 votes

Men's Clothing

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 50 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 26 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 19 votes 

Resale 

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 454 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes

Vintage

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 258 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 188 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 19 votes

Women's Accessories 

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 6,161 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 158 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 98 votes

Women's Boutique 

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 233 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 161 votes
  • 3rd: A & M Fasion - Pica Pica Plaza - 148 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 4,799 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 3,677 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 1,258 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection

  • 1st: Big Hops - 187 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 123 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 38 votes

Brewpub

  • 1st: Freetails - 79 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 29 votes

Dancing

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 290 votes
  • 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 57 votes
  • 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 56 votes

Happy Hour

  • 1st: Big Hops - 159 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 71 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 61 votes

Irish Pub

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 83 votes

Late Night Eats

  • 1st: Bar America - 93 votes
  • 2nd: Retox Bar - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Hawx Bar - 21 votes

Live Music

  • 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 140 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 33 votes

Neighborhood Bar

  • 1st: Joey's - 834 votes
  • 2nd: Splash - 432 votes
  • 3rd: StreetFare SA - 166 votes

Sports Bar

  • 1st: Splash - 365 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 110 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 217 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 35 votes
  • 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 13 votes

Gym 

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 194 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 72 votes
  • 3rd: EnergyX Fitness - 41 votes

Martial Arts

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 823 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 675 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 56 votes

Personal Trainers

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Normadik Yoga - 40 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 37 votes

Vitamins & Supplements

  • 1st: Muscledup Nutrition - 238 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 212 votes
  • 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 36 votes

Yoga Studio

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 25 votes

Zumba 

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 59 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 155 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 10 votes

Fitness - National Business

  • 1st: YMCA - 63 votes 
  • 2nd: Gold's Gym - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Planet Fitness - 46 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 2,542 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 1,762 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 66 votes

Family Entertainment

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 1,097 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 772 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 436 votes

Local Band/Artist

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 1,248 votes
  • 2nd: Mariachi Entertainment System - 426 votes
  • 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 206 votes

Movie Theater

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 470 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 71 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 35 votes

Museum

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 113 votes
  • 2nd: McNay Museum - 55 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 52 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake

  • 1st: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 5,031 votes
  • 2nd: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 3,136 votes
  • 3rd: Our Daily Pastries - 569 votes

Caterer

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 273 votes
  • 2nd: SassTass & the Pour Horse, Mobile Bar - 156 votes
  • 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 131 votes

DJ

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 38 votes

Make-Up

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 325 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 50 votes

Party Rentals

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 31 votes

Photographer

  • 1st: Snap Chic Photography - 270 votes
  • 2nd: Daniel Grove Photography - 229 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 178 votes

Wedding Dresses

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,538 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 133 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 39 votes

Wedding Planner

  • 1st: Panache Event Group - 1,605 votes
  • 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 734 votes
  • 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 215 votes

Wedding Florist

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,977 votes
  • 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 1,755 votes
  • 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 709 votes

Hair Stylist

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 74 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 8 votes 

SERVICES

Banking

  • 1st: RBFCU - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 24 votes

Heating and Cooling

  • 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 2,752 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 2,733 votes
  • 3rd: Air Cantu Air & Heating Specialist - 487 votes

House Cleaning

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 59 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 49 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography

  • 1st: Tilde - 6,440 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,124 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 316 votes

Realtors

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 1,205 votes
  • 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 922 votes
  • 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 304 votes

Tutoring

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 177 votes
  • 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 20 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 10 votes 
  • Tied for 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 10 votes 

Plumbing

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 882 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 44 votes
  • 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 25 votes

Home Repair

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,429 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 212 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 52 votes

Promotional Services

  • 1st: Love.Marketing - 884 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 418 votes
  • 3rd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 313 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

  • 1st: Mira Medals - 743 votes
  • 2nd: Caprice Productions - 412 votes

Services 

  • 1st: CPR Heart of Angels - 849 votes
  • 2nd: South Texas Solar Systems - 595 votes
  • 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Service - 174 votes

Dentistry

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 406 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 92 votes
  • 3rd: Instyle Dental - 67 votes

Primary Care Physicians

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 73 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber 

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 10,606 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 5,773 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,719 votes

Day Spa 

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 141 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 24 votes
  • 3rd: The Massage - 10 votes 

Hair Color

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,733 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,600 votes
  • 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 1,210 votes

Hair Salon 

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauschuber - 2,302 votes
  • 2nd: The Colour Room Salon - 134 votes
  • 3rd: The Color Studio - 107 votes

Manicure and Pedicure

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,246 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 145 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 128 votes

Massage

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,910 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 160 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 101 votes

Tattoo and Piercing

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,669 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 497 votes
  • 3rd: All Star Tattoos - 171 votes

Waxing

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 146 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 28 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 14 votes

Beauty - National Business

  • 1st: Great Clips  - 16 votes
  • 2nd: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 14 votes
  • 3rd: Sports Clips - 11 votes

Beauty 

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,955 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 2,097 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 1,256 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 629 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 378 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 77 votes

Auto Parts

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 546 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 35 votes

Auto Repair

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 1,772 votes
  • 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 1,057 votes 
  • 3rd: Select One Collision - 699 votes

Body Shop

  • 1st:  Select One Collision - 789 votes
  • 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 643 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 25 votes

Tires

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 83 votes

Car Wash

  • 1st: The Wash Tub - 305 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 130 votes
  • 3rd: Wash Me Car Salon - 114 votes

Dealership

  • 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 42 votes
  • 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Ancira Chevrolet - 27 votes 

SHOPPING

Antiques

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 992 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 181 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 126 votes

Comics

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,448 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 91 votes

Flowers

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,882 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 689 votes

New Furniture

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 341 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 22 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 16 votes

Shopping

  • 1st: Almighty Spices - 2,367 votes
  • 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 434 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes 

