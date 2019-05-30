SA Picks

SA Picks voting results for Week 2

See who's in the lead with the most votes in each category!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 2 in the voting round!

Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

The voting ballot is listed below the results for week 1 in KSAT12's SA Picks.

DINING

American:

  • 1st: Smoke Shack BBQ - 47 votes
  • 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 45 votes
  • 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 42 votes

Brunch:

  • 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 51 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 38 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 37 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Golden Wok - 74 votes
  • 2nd: Ding How - 34 votes
  • 3rd: HuHot - 22 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 40 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 36 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 51 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 44 votes
  • 3rd: El Chapparal - 31 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 61 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 60 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 48 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 57 votes
  • 2nd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 36 votes
  • 3rd: La Sorrentina - 31 votes

Mexican:

  • 1st: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 24 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 21 votes
  • 3rd: Nicha's - 18 votes

Seafood:

  • 1st: Pappadeaux's - 59 votes
  • 2nd: Sea Island - 41 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 27 votes

Steakhouse:

  • 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 37 votes
  • 2nd: Little Red Barn - 27 votes
  • 3rd: Perry's Steakhouse - 25 votes

Sushi:

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 36 votes
  • 2nd: Gorro's - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Kona Grill - 29 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 20 votes
  • 2nd: Tong's Thai - 17 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Yum Thai - 16  votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Thai Hut - 16 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Thai Dee - 16 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 63 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Farm to Juice - 21 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Rise Up - 19 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Pure Juice Southtown - 18 votes

Bakery:

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 83 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 29 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 20 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 20 votes

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So Tex BBQ - 746 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 316 votes
  • 3rd: Almighty Spices - 74 votes

Burger:

  • 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 53 votes
  • 2nd: Burger Boy - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Chris Madrid's - 29 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So Tex-  687 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 214 votes
  • 3rd: Diablo's Tacos Truck - 180 votes

Fries:

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 31 votes
  • 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck) - 27 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 28 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 26 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Huebner & Vance Jackson - 18 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: ICED UP - 145 votes
  • 2nd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 18 votes
  • 3rd: Amy's Ice Cream - 17 votes

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 15 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 27 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 24 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: Mia Marco's Pizza - 53 votes
  • 2nd: MAARS Pizza - 51 votes
  • 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 30 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 138 votes
  • 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 33 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 22 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Four Kings - 205 votes
  • 2nd: Zito's - 28 votes
  • 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 27 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 114 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 41 votes
  • 3rd: TwelveStone - 26 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 52 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 33 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 9 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: Diablos Tacos - 95 votes
  • 2nd: La Maceta - 54 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller BBQ - 25 votes

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 43 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 40 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 29 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 191 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 10 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 7 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 18 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 31 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 66 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 20 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 vote

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 26 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 13 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 7 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 21 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 12 votes
  • 3rd: Blackbeard Trading Company - 5 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 205 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 130 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 7 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 251 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 88 votes
  • 3rd: Sam Moon - 19 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 62 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 54 votes
  • 3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 42 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 335 votes
  • 2nd: Daylight Donuts - 220 votes
  • 3rd: The Cracked Mug - 205 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Bar American - 47 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 38 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 15 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 36 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 12 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Bonham Exchange - 21 votes
  • 2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Midnight Rodeo - 12 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Bar America - 25 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 25 votes
  • 3rd: Kona Grill - 21 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 33 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Hawx Bar - 10 votes
  • 3rd: Retox Bar - 8 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: Floore Country Store - 28 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 22 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 11 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Sanchos - 11 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 92 votes
  • 2nd: The Cove - 28 votes
  • 3rd: StreetFare SA - 27 votes

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 38 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 33 votes
  • 3rd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 18 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 9 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 2 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 74 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 18 votes
  • 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 4 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 224 votes
  • 2nd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 33 votes
  • 3rd: Peace Keepers - 4 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Nomadik Yoga - 33 votes
  • 2nd: Simply Soccer - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Paul Rezai - 5 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 11 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 7 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 2 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 8 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 9 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 12 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 3 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • 1st: Planet Fitness - 16 votes
  • 2nd: Gold's Gym - 9 votes
  • 3rd: YMCA - 8 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 339 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 118 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 45 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 200 votes
  • 2nd: ComedySportz - 166 votes
  • 3rd: Dave and Buster's - 59 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 23 votes
  • 2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 7 votes
  • 3rd: Logan Blake - 5 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Alamo Drafthouse North - 29 votes
  • 2nd: Santikos Palladium - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Casablanca - 12 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: Wonder Chamber - 36 votes
  • 2nd: The DoSeum - 35 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 20 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 248 votes
  • 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 67 votes
  • 3rd: Betty Janes Bakeshoppe - 25 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 113 votes
  • 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 96 votes
  • 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 94 votes

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 15 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 191 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 18 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 12 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 173 votes
  • 2nd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 104 votes
  • 3rd: Snap Chic Photography - 82 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 323 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 5 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Group Event - 149 votes
  • 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 86 votes
  • 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 81 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 340 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 178 votes
  • 3rd: Evember - 110 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 42 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 2 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 2 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 6 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 163 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 79 votes
  • 3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 75 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 16 votes
  • 2nd: Tilented - 3 votes
  • 3rd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 2 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 320 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 294 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 131 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 61 votes
  • 2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 29 votes
  • 3rd: Carter TX Realty - 8 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 62 votes
  • 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 3 votes
  • 3rd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 3 votes

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Beyer Boys - 13 votes
  • 2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 12 votes
  • 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 7 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 32 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Joel Overa Jr. - 2 votes

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 79 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Penguin Suits - 6 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 154 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 33 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 351 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 42 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 42 votes

Dentistry:

  • 1st: All Smiles Dental Center - 66 votes
  • 2nd: Leon Springs Family Dental - 41 votes
  • 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 2 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 17 votes
  • 2nd: Partners in Primary Care - 3 votes
  • 3rd: Dr. Ambur Brown - 1 vote

BEAUTY

Barber:

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 543 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 480 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 471 votes

Day Spa:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 18 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 3 vote

Hair Color:

  • 1st: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 414 votes
  • 2nd: Hair by Kristy - 351 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 156 votes

Hair Salon:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 274 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 75 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 11 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 423 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Valerie Camarillo - 7 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 27 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 2 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 476 votes
  • 2nd: Twisted Tattoo - 31 votes
  • 3rd: Element Tattoo Studios - 14 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 16 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 11 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 7 votes

Beauty - National: 

  • Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 3 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Sports Clips - 3 votes
  • 2nd: Great Clips - 2 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 417 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 135 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 99 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 130 votes
  • 2nd: WOT Auto Detailing - 107 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 69 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Mobile Auto Services - 58 votes
  • 2nd: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 35 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 10 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 122 votes 
  • 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 72 votes
  • 3rd: Finsanto Automotive - 50 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 57 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 11 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 26 votes

Car Wash:

  • Tied for 1st: The Wash Tub - 20 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Bee Clean Car Washes - 20 votes
  • 2nd: Bubble Bath Car Wash - 5 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Ancira Nissan - 25 votes
  • 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes
  • 3rd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 17 votes 

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 325 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 74 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 40 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 351 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 13 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 308 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 195 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 108 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 7 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 2 votes

Shopping - Local:

  • 1st: The Bra Box - 36 votes
  • 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 26 votes
  • 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 19 votes

