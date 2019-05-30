SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 2 in the voting round!
DINING
American:
- 1st: Smoke Shack BBQ - 47 votes
- 2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 45 votes
- 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 42 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 51 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 38 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 37 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Golden Wok - 74 votes
- 2nd: Ding How - 34 votes
- 3rd: HuHot - 22 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 48 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 40 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 36 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 51 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 44 votes
- 3rd: El Chapparal - 31 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 61 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 60 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 48 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 57 votes
- 2nd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 36 votes
- 3rd: La Sorrentina - 31 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 24 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 21 votes
- 3rd: Nicha's - 18 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Pappadeaux's - 59 votes
- 2nd: Sea Island - 41 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 27 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 37 votes
- 2nd: Little Red Barn - 27 votes
- 3rd: Perry's Steakhouse - 25 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 36 votes
- 2nd: Gorro's - 32 votes
- 3rd: Kona Grill - 29 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 20 votes
- 2nd: Tong's Thai - 17 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Yum Thai - 16 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Thai Hut - 16 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Thai Dee - 16 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 63 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Farm to Juice - 21 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Rise Up - 19 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 19 votes
- 3rd: Pure Juice Southtown - 18 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 83 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 29 votes
- Tied for 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 20 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 20 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So Tex BBQ - 746 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 316 votes
- 3rd: Almighty Spices - 74 votes
Burger:
- 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 53 votes
- 2nd: Burger Boy - 30 votes
- 3rd: Chris Madrid's - 29 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex- 687 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 214 votes
- 3rd: Diablo's Tacos Truck - 180 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 48 votes
- 2nd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 31 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck) - 27 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 28 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 26 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Huebner & Vance Jackson - 18 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: ICED UP - 145 votes
- 2nd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 18 votes
- 3rd: Amy's Ice Cream - 17 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 48 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 32 votes
- 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 15 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 48 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 27 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 24 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: Mia Marco's Pizza - 53 votes
- 2nd: MAARS Pizza - 51 votes
- 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 30 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 138 votes
- 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 33 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 22 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Four Kings - 205 votes
- 2nd: Zito's - 28 votes
- 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 27 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 114 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 41 votes
- 3rd: TwelveStone - 26 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 52 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 33 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 9 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: Diablos Tacos - 95 votes
- 2nd: La Maceta - 54 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller BBQ - 25 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 43 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 40 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 29 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 191 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 10 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 7 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 18 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 31 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 66 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 20 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 vote
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 26 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 13 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 7 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 21 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 12 votes
- 3rd: Blackbeard Trading Company - 5 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 205 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 130 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 7 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 251 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 88 votes
- 3rd: Sam Moon - 19 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 62 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 54 votes
- 3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 42 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 335 votes
- 2nd: Daylight Donuts - 220 votes
- 3rd: The Cracked Mug - 205 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Bar American - 47 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 38 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 15 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 36 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 12 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Bonham Exchange - 21 votes
- 2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 17 votes
- 3rd: Midnight Rodeo - 12 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Bar America - 25 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 25 votes
- 3rd: Kona Grill - 21 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 33 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 30 votes
- 2nd: Hawx Bar - 10 votes
- 3rd: Retox Bar - 8 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Floore Country Store - 28 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 22 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 11 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Sanchos - 11 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 92 votes
- 2nd: The Cove - 28 votes
- 3rd: StreetFare SA - 27 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 38 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 33 votes
- 3rd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 18 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 9 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 4 votes
- 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 2 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 74 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 18 votes
- 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 4 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 224 votes
- 2nd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 33 votes
- 3rd: Peace Keepers - 4 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Nomadik Yoga - 33 votes
- 2nd: Simply Soccer - 8 votes
- 3rd: Paul Rezai - 5 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 11 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 7 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 2 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 8 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 9 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 12 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 3 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: Planet Fitness - 16 votes
- 2nd: Gold's Gym - 9 votes
- 3rd: YMCA - 8 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 339 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 118 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 45 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 200 votes
- 2nd: ComedySportz - 166 votes
- 3rd: Dave and Buster's - 59 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 23 votes
- 2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 7 votes
- 3rd: Logan Blake - 5 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Alamo Drafthouse North - 29 votes
- 2nd: Santikos Palladium - 13 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Casablanca - 12 votes
Museum:
- 1st: Wonder Chamber - 36 votes
- 2nd: The DoSeum - 35 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 20 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 248 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 67 votes
- 3rd: Betty Janes Bakeshoppe - 25 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 113 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 96 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 94 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 15 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 191 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 18 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 12 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 173 votes
- 2nd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 104 votes
- 3rd: Snap Chic Photography - 82 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 323 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 8 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 5 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Group Event - 149 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 86 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 81 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 340 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 178 votes
- 3rd: Evember - 110 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 42 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 2 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 2 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 30 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 9 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 6 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 163 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 79 votes
- 3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 75 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 16 votes
- 2nd: Tilented - 3 votes
- 3rd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 2 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 320 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 294 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 131 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 61 votes
- 2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 29 votes
- 3rd: Carter TX Realty - 8 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 62 votes
- 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 3 votes
- 3rd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 3 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Beyer Boys - 13 votes
- 2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 12 votes
- 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 7 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 32 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 5 votes
- 3rd: Joel Overa Jr. - 2 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 79 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - 22 votes
- 3rd: Penguin Suits - 6 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 154 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 33 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 351 votes
- Tied for 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 42 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 42 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: All Smiles Dental Center - 66 votes
- 2nd: Leon Springs Family Dental - 41 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 2 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 17 votes
- 2nd: Partners in Primary Care - 3 votes
- 3rd: Dr. Ambur Brown - 1 vote
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 543 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 480 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 471 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 18 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 5 votes
- 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 3 vote
Hair Color:
- 1st: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 414 votes
- 2nd: Hair by Kristy - 351 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 156 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 274 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 75 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 11 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 423 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 15 votes
- 3rd: Valerie Camarillo - 7 votes
Massage:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 27 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 2 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 476 votes
- 2nd: Twisted Tattoo - 31 votes
- 3rd: Element Tattoo Studios - 14 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 16 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 11 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 7 votes
Beauty - National:
- Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 3 votes
- Tied for 1st: Sports Clips - 3 votes
- 2nd: Great Clips - 2 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 417 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 135 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 99 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 130 votes
- 2nd: WOT Auto Detailing - 107 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 69 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Mobile Auto Services - 58 votes
- 2nd: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 35 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 10 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 122 votes
- 2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 72 votes
- 3rd: Finsanto Automotive - 50 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 57 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 13 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 11 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 26 votes
Car Wash:
- Tied for 1st: The Wash Tub - 20 votes
- Tied for 1st: Bee Clean Car Washes - 20 votes
- 2nd: Bubble Bath Car Wash - 5 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Ancira Nissan - 25 votes
- 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes
- 3rd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 17 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 325 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 74 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 40 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 351 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 13 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 308 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 195 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 108 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 7 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 2 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: The Bra Box - 36 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 26 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 19 votes
