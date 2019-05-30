SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 2 in the voting round!

DINING

American:

1st: Smoke Shack BBQ - 47 votes

2nd: Bud Jones Restaurant - 45 votes

3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 42 votes

Brunch:

1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 51 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 38 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 37 votes

Chinese:

1st: Golden Wok - 74 votes

2nd: Ding How - 34 votes

3rd: HuHot - 22 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 48 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 40 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 36 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 51 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 44 votes

3rd: El Chapparal - 31 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 61 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 60 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 48 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 57 votes

2nd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 36 votes

3rd: La Sorrentina - 31 votes

Mexican:

1st: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 24 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 21 votes

3rd: Nicha's - 18 votes

Seafood:

1st: Pappadeaux's - 59 votes

2nd: Sea Island - 41 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 27 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 37 votes

2nd: Little Red Barn - 27 votes

3rd: Perry's Steakhouse - 25 votes

Sushi:

1st: Sushi Zushi - 36 votes

2nd: Gorro's - 32 votes

3rd: Kona Grill - 29 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 20 votes

2nd: Tong's Thai - 17 votes

Tied for 3rd: Yum Thai - 16 votes

Tied for 3rd: Thai Hut - 16 votes

Tied for 3rd: Thai Dee - 16 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 63 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Farm to Juice - 21 votes

Tied for 2nd: Rise Up - 19 votes

Tied for 2nd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 19 votes

3rd: Pure Juice Southtown - 18 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 83 votes

2nd: La Panderia - 29 votes

Tied for 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 20 votes

Tied for 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 20 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So Tex BBQ - 746 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 316 votes

3rd: Almighty Spices - 74 votes

Burger:

1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 53 votes

2nd: Burger Boy - 30 votes

3rd: Chris Madrid's - 29 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex- 687 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 214 votes

3rd: Diablo's Tacos Truck - 180 votes

Fries:

1st: Bill Miller - 48 votes

2nd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 31 votes

3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck) - 27 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 28 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 26 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Huebner & Vance Jackson - 18 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: ICED UP - 145 votes

2nd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 18 votes

3rd: Amy's Ice Cream - 17 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 48 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 32 votes

3rd: Dignowity Meats - 15 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 48 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 27 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 24 votes

Pizza:

1st: Mia Marco's Pizza - 53 votes

2nd: MAARS Pizza - 51 votes

3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 30 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 138 votes

2nd: Tycoon Flats - 33 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 22 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Four Kings - 205 votes

2nd: Zito's - 28 votes

3rd: McAlister's Deli - 27 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 114 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 41 votes

3rd: TwelveStone - 26 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 52 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 33 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 9 votes

Tacos:

1st: Diablos Tacos - 95 votes

2nd: La Maceta - 54 votes

3rd: Bill Miller BBQ - 25 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 43 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 40 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 29 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 191 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 10 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 7 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 18 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 31 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 66 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 20 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 vote

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 26 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 13 votes

3rd: DXL - 7 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 21 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 12 votes

3rd: Blackbeard Trading Company - 5 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 205 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 130 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 7 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 251 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 88 votes

3rd: Sam Moon - 19 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 62 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 54 votes

3rd: Pop into Paparazzi - 42 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 335 votes

2nd: Daylight Donuts - 220 votes

3rd: The Cracked Mug - 205 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Bar American - 47 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 38 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 15 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 36 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 12 votes

Dancing:

1st: Bonham Exchange - 21 votes

2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 17 votes

3rd: Midnight Rodeo - 12 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Bar America - 25 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 25 votes

3rd: Kona Grill - 21 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 33 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 30 votes

2nd: Hawx Bar - 10 votes

3rd: Retox Bar - 8 votes

Live Music:

1st: Floore Country Store - 28 votes

2nd: Bar America - 22 votes

Tied for 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 11 votes

Tied for 3rd: Sanchos - 11 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 92 votes

2nd: The Cove - 28 votes

3rd: StreetFare SA - 27 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 38 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 33 votes

3rd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 18 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 9 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 4 votes

3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 2 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 74 votes

2nd: YMCA - 18 votes

3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 4 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 224 votes

2nd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 33 votes

3rd: Peace Keepers - 4 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Nomadik Yoga - 33 votes

2nd: Simply Soccer - 8 votes

3rd: Paul Rezai - 5 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 11 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 7 votes

3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 2 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 8 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 9 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 12 votes

2nd: Olympia - 3 votes

Fitness - National Business:

1st: Planet Fitness - 16 votes

2nd: Gold's Gym - 9 votes

3rd: YMCA - 8 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 339 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 118 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 45 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 200 votes

2nd: ComedySportz - 166 votes

3rd: Dave and Buster's - 59 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 23 votes

2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 7 votes

3rd: Logan Blake - 5 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Alamo Drafthouse North - 29 votes

2nd: Santikos Palladium - 13 votes

3rd: Santikos Casablanca - 12 votes

Museum:

1st: Wonder Chamber - 36 votes

2nd: The DoSeum - 35 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 20 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 248 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 67 votes

3rd: Betty Janes Bakeshoppe - 25 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 113 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 96 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 94 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 15 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 191 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 18 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 12 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 173 votes

2nd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 104 votes

3rd: Snap Chic Photography - 82 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 323 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 8 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 5 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Group Event - 149 votes

2nd: Black Nor White Events - 86 votes

3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 81 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 340 votes

2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 178 votes

3rd: Evember - 110 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 42 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 2 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 2 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 30 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 9 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 6 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 163 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 79 votes

3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 75 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 16 votes

2nd: Tilented - 3 votes

3rd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 2 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 320 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 294 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 131 votes

Realtors:

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 61 votes

2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 29 votes

3rd: Carter TX Realty - 8 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 62 votes

2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 3 votes

3rd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 3 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Beyer Boys - 13 votes

2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 12 votes

3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 7 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 32 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 5 votes

3rd: Joel Overa Jr. - 2 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Caprice Productions - 79 votes

2nd: CVM Marketing - 22 votes

3rd: Penguin Suits - 6 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 154 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 33 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 351 votes

Tied for 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 42 votes

Tied for 2nd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 42 votes

Dentistry:

1st: All Smiles Dental Center - 66 votes

2nd: Leon Springs Family Dental - 41 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 2 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 17 votes

2nd: Partners in Primary Care - 3 votes

3rd: Dr. Ambur Brown - 1 vote

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 543 votes

2nd: Southtown Barbers - 480 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 471 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 18 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 5 votes

3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 3 vote

Hair Color:

1st: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 414 votes

2nd: Hair by Kristy - 351 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 156 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 274 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 75 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 11 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 423 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 15 votes

3rd: Valerie Camarillo - 7 votes

Massage:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 27 votes

2nd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 2 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 476 votes

2nd: Twisted Tattoo - 31 votes

3rd: Element Tattoo Studios - 14 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 16 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 11 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 7 votes

Beauty - National:

Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 3 votes

Tied for 1st: Sports Clips - 3 votes

2nd: Great Clips - 2 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 417 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 135 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 99 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 130 votes

2nd: WOT Auto Detailing - 107 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 69 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Mobile Auto Services - 58 votes

2nd: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 35 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 10 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Larson's Automotive - 122 votes

2nd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 72 votes

3rd: Finsanto Automotive - 50 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 57 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 13 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 11 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 26 votes

Car Wash:

Tied for 1st: The Wash Tub - 20 votes

Tied for 1st: Bee Clean Car Washes - 20 votes

2nd: Bubble Bath Car Wash - 5 votes

Dealership:

1st: Ancira Nissan - 25 votes

2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

3rd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 17 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 325 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 74 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 40 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 351 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 13 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 308 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 195 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 108 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 7 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 2 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: The Bra Box - 36 votes

2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 26 votes

3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 19 votes

