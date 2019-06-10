Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 3 in the voting round!
DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 70 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 63 votes
- 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 58 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 69 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller - 52 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 44 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Golden Wok - 87 votes
- 2nd: Ding How - 58 votes
- 3rd: HuHot - 31 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 66 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 55 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 41 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 62 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 57 votes
- 3rd: El Chapparal - 42 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 110 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 79 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 60 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 503 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 76 votes
- 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 53 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 47 votes
- 2nd: El Chapparal Helotes - 26 votes
- 3rd: La Maceta - 25 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Pappadeaux's - 70 votes
- 2nd: Sea Island - 66 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 32 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 45 votes
- 2nd: Saltgrass - 39 votes
- 3rd: Little Red Barn - 34 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 55 votes
- 2nd: Gorro's - 42 votes
- 3rd: Kona Grill - 40 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Yum Thai - 25 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 23 votes
- 3rd: Thai Topaz Castle Hills - 22 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 85 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Farm to Juice - 31 votes
- 2nd: Rise Up - 28 votes
- 3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 26 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 133 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 39 votes
- 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 26 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So Tex BBQ - 1,269 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 477 votes
- 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 312 votes
Burger:
- 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 68 votes
- 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 43 votes
- 3rd: Burger Boy - 38 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,214 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 353 votes
- 3rd: Lada Ladies - 331
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 63 votes
- 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 38
- 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 33 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 48 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 40 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 26 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: ICED UP - 147 votes
- 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 24 votes
- 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 20 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 48 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 32 votes
- 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 15 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 60 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 36 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 27 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 538 votes
- 2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 55 votes
- 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 44 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 153 votes
- 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 44 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 31 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Four Kings - 276 votes
- 2nd: Zito's - 36 votes
- 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 35 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 156 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 85 votes
- 3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 64 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 45 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 14 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: Diablos Tacos - 118 votes
- 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 87 votes
- Tied for 2nd: La Maceta - 87 votes
- 3rd: Rolando's Super Tacos - 47 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 477 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 52 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 38 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 286 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 11 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 22 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 35 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 126 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 27 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 vote
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 32 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 16 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 9 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 84 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 13 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 6 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 222 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 153 votes
- 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 9 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,004 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 102 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 35 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 123 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 112 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 68 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 553 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 511 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 426 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Bar America - 61 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 55 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 20 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 44 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 14 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Bonham Exchange - 29 votes
- 2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 22 votes
- 3rd: Jack Rabbit - 17 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 42 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 32 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 29 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 42 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 41 votes
- 2nd: Hawx Bar - 13 votes
- 3rd: Retox Bar - 8 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Floore's Country Store - 35 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 28 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 18 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 141 votes
- 2nd: The Cove - 40 votes
- 3rd: StreetFare SA - 34 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 81 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 47 votes
- 3rd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 26 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 11 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
- 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 2 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 131 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 25 votes
- 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 5 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 274 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 179 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 36 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes
- 2nd: Simply Soccer - 30 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 10 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 19 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 9 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 10 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 13 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 15 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: Planet Fitness - 21 votes
- 2nd: Orangetheory Fitness - 14 votes
- 3rd: Gold's Gym - 13 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 514 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 233 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 53 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 244 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 242 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 110 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 26 votes
- 2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 9 votes
- 3rd: Logan Blake - 7 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 79 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 39 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Palladium - 15 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 48 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 42 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 28 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 747 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 111 votes
- 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 33 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 141 votes
- 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 108 votes
- 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 103 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 17 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 235 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 20 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 14 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 191 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 132 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 116 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 620 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 13 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 8 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Group Event - 287 votes
- 2nd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 112 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 110 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 698 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 378 votes
- 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 209 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 51 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 4 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 3 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 30 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 9 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 6 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 168 votes
- 2nd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 111 votes
- 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 96 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 50 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 15 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 4 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 704 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 433 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 221 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 103 votes
- 2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 34 votes
- 3rd: Carter TX Realty - 29 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 99 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 4 votes
- 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 3 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Beyer Boys - 17 votes
- 2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 15 votes
- 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 11 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 68 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Beyer Boys - 5 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Tiger Services
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 161 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - 88 votes
- 3rd: Love.Marketing - 30 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 229 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 74 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 419 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 94 votes
- 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 73 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Family Dental - 102 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 81 votes
- 3rd: Brident Dental & Orthodontics - 3 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes
- 2nd: Partners in Primary Care - 5 votes
- 3rd: Dr. Ambur Brown - 2 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Southtown Barbers - 1,104 votes
- 2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 1,019 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 795 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 51 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes
- 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,073 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 735 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 771 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 96 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 15 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 663 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 54 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 23 votes
Massage:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 66 votes
- 2nd: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 20 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 3 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 838 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 114 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 59 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 55 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 15 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes
Beauty - National:
- 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 7 votes
- 2nd: Great Clips - 5 votes
- 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 5 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,238 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 329 votes
- 3rd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 236 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 333 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 138 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 73 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 87 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 59 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 13 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 261 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 220 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 140 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 126 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 22 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 16 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 34 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 67 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 46 votes
- 3rd: The Wash Tub - 32 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Ancira Nissan - 28 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 18 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 540 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 119 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 49 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 611 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 18 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 654 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 387 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 176 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 9 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 4 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 82 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 47 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 27 votes
