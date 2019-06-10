SA Picks

SA Picks voting results for Week 3

See who's in the lead with the most votes in each category!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 3 in the voting round!

Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

More Headlines

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

Click HERE to vote.

DINING

American:

  • 1st:  Bud Jones Restaurant - 70 votes
  • 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 63 votes
  • 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 58 votes

Brunch:

  • 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 69 votes
  • 2nd: Bill Miller - 52 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 44 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Golden Wok - 87 votes
  • 2nd: Ding How - 58 votes
  • 3rd: HuHot - 31 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 66 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 55 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 41 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 62 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 57 votes
  • 3rd: El Chapparal - 42 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 110 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 79 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 60 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 503 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 76 votes
  • 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 53 votes

Mexican:

  • 1st: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 47 votes
  • 2nd: El Chapparal Helotes - 26 votes
  • 3rd: La Maceta - 25 votes

Seafood:

  • 1st: Pappadeaux's - 70 votes
  • 2nd: Sea Island - 66 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 32 votes

Steakhouse:

  • 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 45 votes
  • 2nd: Saltgrass - 39 votes
  • 3rd: Little Red Barn - 34 votes

Sushi:

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 55 votes
  • 2nd: Gorro's - 42 votes
  • 3rd: Kona Grill - 40 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Yum Thai - 25 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 23 votes
  • 3rd: Thai Topaz Castle Hills - 22 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 85 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Farm to Juice - 31 votes
  • 2nd: Rise Up - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 26 votes

Bakery:

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 133 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 39 votes
  • 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 26 votes

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So Tex BBQ -  1,269 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 477 votes
  • 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 312 votes

Burger:

  • 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 68 votes
  • 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 43 votes
  • 3rd: Burger Boy - 38 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,214 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 353 votes
  • 3rd: Lada Ladies - 331

Fries:

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 63 votes
  • 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 38
  • 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 33 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 40 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 26 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: ICED UP - 147 votes
  • 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 24 votes
  • 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 20 votes

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 15 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 60 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 36 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 27 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 538 votes
  • 2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 55 votes
  • 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 44 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 153 votes
  • 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 44 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 31 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Four Kings - 276 votes
  • 2nd: Zito's - 36 votes
  • 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 35 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 156 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 85 votes
  • 3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 64 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 45 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 14 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: Diablos Tacos - 118 votes
  • 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 87 votes 
  • Tied for 2nd: La Maceta - 87 votes
  • 3rd: Rolando's Super Tacos - 47 votes

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 477 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 52 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 38 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 286 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 11 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 22 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 35 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 126 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 27 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 vote

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 32 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 16 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 9 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 6 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 222 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 153 votes
  • 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 9 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,004 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 102 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 35 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 123 votes
  • 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 112 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 68 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 553 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 511 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 426 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Bar America - 61 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 55 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 20 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 44 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 14 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Bonham Exchange - 29 votes
  • 2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Jack Rabbit - 17 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 42 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 32 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 29 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 42 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 41 votes
  • 2nd: Hawx Bar - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Retox Bar - 8 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: Floore's Country Store - 35 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 18 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 141 votes
  • 2nd: The Cove - 40 votes
  • 3rd: StreetFare SA - 34 votes

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 81 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 26 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 11 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
  • 3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 2 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 131 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 25 votes
  • 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 5 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 274 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 179 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 36 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes
  • 2nd: Simply Soccer - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 10 votes 

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 19 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 10 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 13 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 15 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • 1st: Planet Fitness - 21 votes
  • 2nd: Orangetheory Fitness - 14 votes
  • 3rd: Gold's Gym - 13 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 514 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 233 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 53 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 244 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 242 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 110 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 26 votes
  • 2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Logan Blake - 7 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 79 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 39 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Palladium - 15 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 48 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 42 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 28 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 747 votes
  • 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 111 votes
  • 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 33 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 141 votes
  • 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 108 votes
  • 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 103 votes

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 17 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 235 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 20 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 14 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 191 votes
  • 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 132 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 116 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 620 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 13 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 8 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Group Event - 287 votes
  • 2nd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 112 votes
  • 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 110 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 698 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 378 votes
  • 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 209 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 51 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 4 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 3 votes 

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 6 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 168 votes
  • 2nd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 111 votes
  • 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 96 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 50 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 4 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 704 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 433 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 221 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 103 votes
  • 2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Carter TX Realty - 29 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 99 votes
  • 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 4 votes
  • 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 3 votes

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Beyer Boys - 17 votes
  • 2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 11 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 68 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Beyer Boys - 5 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Tiger Services 

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 161 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - 88 votes
  • 3rd: Love.Marketing - 30 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 229 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 74 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 419 votes
  • 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 94 votes
  • 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 73 votes

Dentistry:

  • 1st: Leon Springs Family Dental - 102 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 81 votes
  • 3rd: Brident Dental & Orthodontics - 3 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes
  • 2nd: Partners in Primary Care - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Dr. Ambur Brown - 2 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

  • 1st: Southtown Barbers - 1,104 votes
  • 2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 1,019 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 795 votes

Day Spa:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 51 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes

Hair Color:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,073 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 735 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 771 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 96 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 15 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 663 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 54 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 23 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 66 votes
  • 2nd: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 20 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 3 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 838 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 114 votes
  • 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 59 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 55 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 15 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes

Beauty - National: 

  • 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 7 votes
  • 2nd: Great Clips - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 5 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,238 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 329 votes
  • 3rd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 236 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 333 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 138 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 73 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 87 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 59 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 13 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 261 votes 
  • 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 220 votes
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 140 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 126 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 16 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 34 votes

Car Wash:

  • 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 67 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 46 votes
  • 3rd: The Wash Tub - 32 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Ancira Nissan - 28 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 18 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 540 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 119 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 49 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 611 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 18 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 654 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 387 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 176 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 9 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 4 votes

Shopping - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 82 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 47 votes
  • 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 27 votes

VOTING BALLOT IS LISTED BELOW

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.