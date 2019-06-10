Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 3 in the voting round!

DINING

American:

1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 70 votes

2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 63 votes

3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 58 votes

Brunch:

1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 69 votes

2nd: Bill Miller - 52 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 44 votes

Chinese:

1st: Golden Wok - 87 votes

2nd: Ding How - 58 votes

3rd: HuHot - 31 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 66 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 55 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 41 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 62 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 57 votes

3rd: El Chapparal - 42 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 110 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 79 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 60 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 503 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 76 votes

3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 53 votes

Mexican:

1st: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 47 votes

2nd: El Chapparal Helotes - 26 votes

3rd: La Maceta - 25 votes

Seafood:

1st: Pappadeaux's - 70 votes

2nd: Sea Island - 66 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 32 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 45 votes

2nd: Saltgrass - 39 votes

3rd: Little Red Barn - 34 votes

Sushi:

1st: Sushi Zushi - 55 votes

2nd: Gorro's - 42 votes

3rd: Kona Grill - 40 votes

Thai:

1st: Yum Thai - 25 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 23 votes

3rd: Thai Topaz Castle Hills - 22 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 85 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Farm to Juice - 31 votes

2nd: Rise Up - 28 votes

3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 26 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 133 votes

2nd: La Panderia - 39 votes

3rd: Tiff's Treats - 26 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So Tex BBQ - 1,269 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 477 votes

3rd: Burnwood '68 - 312 votes

Burger:

1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 68 votes

2nd: Chris Madrid's - 43 votes

3rd: Burger Boy - 38 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,214 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 353 votes

3rd: Lada Ladies - 331

Fries:

1st: Bill Miller - 63 votes

2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 38

3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 33 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 48 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 40 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 26 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: ICED UP - 147 votes

2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 24 votes

3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 20 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Bolner's Meat Market - 48 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 32 votes

3rd: Dignowity Meats - 15 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 60 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 36 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 27 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 538 votes

2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 55 votes

3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 44 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 153 votes

2nd: Tycoon Flats - 44 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 31 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Four Kings - 276 votes

2nd: Zito's - 36 votes

3rd: McAlister's Deli - 35 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 156 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 85 votes

3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 64 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 45 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 14 votes

Tacos:

1st: Diablos Tacos - 118 votes

2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 87 votes

Tied for 2nd: La Maceta - 87 votes

3rd: Rolando's Super Tacos - 47 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 477 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 52 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 38 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 286 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 11 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 22 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 35 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 126 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 27 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 vote

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 32 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 16 votes

3rd: DXL - 9 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 84 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 13 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 6 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 222 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 153 votes

3rd: Hello Tallulah - 9 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,004 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 102 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 35 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 123 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 112 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 68 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 553 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 511 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 426 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Bar America - 61 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 55 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 20 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 44 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 14 votes

Dancing:

1st: Bonham Exchange - 29 votes

2nd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 22 votes

3rd: Jack Rabbit - 17 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 42 votes

2nd: Bar America - 32 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 29 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 42 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 41 votes

2nd: Hawx Bar - 13 votes

3rd: Retox Bar - 8 votes

Live Music:

1st: Floore's Country Store - 35 votes

2nd: Bar America - 28 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 18 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 141 votes

2nd: The Cove - 40 votes

3rd: StreetFare SA - 34 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 81 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 47 votes

3rd: Wurzbach Icehouse - 26 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 11 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes

3rd: Major Muscle Nutrition - 2 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 131 votes

2nd: YMCA - 25 votes

3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 5 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 274 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 179 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 36 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes

2nd: Simply Soccer - 30 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 10 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 19 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 9 votes

3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 10 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA - Tri-Point - 13 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 15 votes

2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

1st: Planet Fitness - 21 votes

2nd: Orangetheory Fitness - 14 votes

3rd: Gold's Gym - 13 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 514 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 233 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 53 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 244 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 242 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 110 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 26 votes

2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 9 votes

3rd: Logan Blake - 7 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 79 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 39 votes

3rd: Santikos Palladium - 15 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 48 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 42 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 28 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 747 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 111 votes

3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 33 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 141 votes

2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 108 votes

3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 103 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 17 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 235 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 20 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 14 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 191 votes

2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 132 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 116 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 620 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 13 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 8 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Group Event - 287 votes

2nd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 112 votes

3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 110 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 698 votes

2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 378 votes

3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 209 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 51 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 4 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 3 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 30 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 9 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 6 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 168 votes

2nd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 111 votes

3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 96 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 50 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 15 votes

3rd: Tilented - 4 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 704 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 433 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 221 votes

Realtors:

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 103 votes

2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 34 votes

3rd: Carter TX Realty - 29 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 99 votes

2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 4 votes

3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 3 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Beyer Boys - 17 votes

2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 15 votes

3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 11 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 68 votes

Tied for 2nd: Beyer Boys - 5 votes

Tied for 2nd: Tiger Services

Promotional Services:

1st: Caprice Productions - 161 votes

2nd: CVM Marketing - 88 votes

3rd: Love.Marketing - 30 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 229 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 74 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 419 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 94 votes

3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 73 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Family Dental - 102 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 81 votes

3rd: Brident Dental & Orthodontics - 3 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes

2nd: Partners in Primary Care - 5 votes

3rd: Dr. Ambur Brown - 2 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Southtown Barbers - 1,104 votes

2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 1,019 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 795 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 51 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes

3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes

Hair Color:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,073 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 735 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 771 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 96 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 15 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 663 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 54 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 23 votes

Massage:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 66 votes

2nd: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 20 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 3 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 838 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 114 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 59 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 55 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 15 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes

Beauty - National:

1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 7 votes

2nd: Great Clips - 5 votes

3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 5 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,238 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 329 votes

3rd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 236 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 333 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 138 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 73 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 87 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 59 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 13 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Larson's Automotive - 261 votes

2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 220 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 140 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 126 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 22 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 16 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 34 votes

Car Wash:

1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 67 votes

2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 46 votes

3rd: The Wash Tub - 32 votes

Dealership:

1st: Ancira Nissan - 28 votes

Tied for 2nd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 18 votes

Tied for 2nd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 540 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 119 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 49 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 611 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 18 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 654 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 387 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 176 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 9 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 4 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 82 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 47 votes

3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 27 votes

