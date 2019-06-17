SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 4 in the voting round!
DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 80 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 72 votes
- 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 67 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 81 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 64 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 59 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Golden Wok - 102 votes
- 2nd: Wah Kee Chinese - 79 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 61 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 74 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 65 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 47 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 83 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 58 votes
- 3rd: El Chaparral - 47 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 152 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 86 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 70 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 577 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 103 votes
- 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 59 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: La Maceta - 68 votes
- 2nd: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 51 votes
- 3rd: El Chaparral Helotes - 30 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Sea Island - 85 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeux's - 80 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 41 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 52 votes
- 2nd: Saltgrass - 48 votes
- 3rd: Little Red Barn - 39 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 70 votes
- 2nd: San Poke - 66 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 46 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 39 votes
- 2nd: Yum Thai - 28 votes
- 3rd: Thai Hut - 26 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 95 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Farm to Juice - 35 votes
- 2nd: Rise Up - 30 votes
- 3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 29 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 160 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 47 votes
- 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 30 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So. Tex BBQ - 1,516 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 541 votes
- 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 471 votes
Burger:
- 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 71 votes
- 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 47 votes
- 3rd: Burger Boy - 40 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,462 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 466 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 417 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 69 votes
- 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 43 votes
- 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 35 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 54 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 46 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 28 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: ICED UP - 148 votes
- 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 26 votes
- 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 21 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 77 votes
- 2nd: Bolner's Meat Market - 68 votes
- 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 20 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 68 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 39 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 29 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 877 votes
- 2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 56 votes
- 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 48 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 153 votes
- 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 52 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 35 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Four Kings - 386 votes
- 2nd: Zito's - 39 votes
- 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 36 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 157 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 91 votes
- 3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 70 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 49 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 17 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 195 votes
- 2nd: Diablos Tacos - 128 votes
- 3rd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 104 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 792 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 59 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 44 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 386 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 15 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 25 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 37 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 151 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 48 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 33 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 18 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 10 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 131 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 15 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 6 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 224 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 159 votes
- 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 10 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,499 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 105 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 39 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 142 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 116 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 71 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 850 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 695 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 492 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Bar America - 72 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 70 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 22 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 51 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 16 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 77 votes
- 2nd: Bonham Exchange - 33 votes
- 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 25 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 61 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 37 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 31 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 51 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 46 votes
- 2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes
- 3rd: Retox Bar - 10 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Floore's Country Store - 40 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 32 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 20 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 175 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 45 votes
- 3rd: The Cove - 43 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 114 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 59 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 59 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 18 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
- 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 4 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 155 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 28 votes
- 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 309 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 231 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 40 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 50 votes
- 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 12 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 24 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 10 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 14 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 18 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 20 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: Planet Fitness - 26 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 16 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Gold's Gym - 14 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Orangetheory Fitness - 14 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 666 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 285 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 56 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 244 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 242 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 110 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 50 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 9 votes
- Tied for 2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 9 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 148 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 43 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 18 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 53 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 46 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 31 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,044 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 122 votes
- 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 35 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 177 votes
- 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 115 votes
- 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 106 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 21 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 247 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 23 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 17 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 220 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 149 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 120 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 768 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 15 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 8 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Group Event - 359 votes
- 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 120 votes
- 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 118 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 934 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 429 votes
- 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 256 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 55 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 46 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 16 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 7 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 172 votes
- 2nd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 124 votes
- 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 105 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 30 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 5 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 964 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 518 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 253 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 122 votes
- 2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 35 votes
- 3rd: Carter TX Realty - 32 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 114 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 6 votes
- 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 5 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Beyer Boys - 19 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 17 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 17 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 188 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 111 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 214 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - 126 votes
- 3rd: Love.Marketing - 37 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 279 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 88 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 459 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 110 votes
- 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 80 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 151 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 82 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 6 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 15 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 6 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Southtown Barbers - 1,398 votes
- 2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 1,349 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 941 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 77 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes
- 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,409 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 877 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,061 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 100 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 20 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 729 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 82 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 29 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 230 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 92 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 4 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 953 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 210 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 81 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Ink Masters - 81 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 83 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 20 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes
Beauty - National:
- 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 9 votes
- 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes
- 3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,607 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 473 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 317 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 383 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 143 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 116 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 62 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 19 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 335 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 295 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 172 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 160 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 22 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 18 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 38 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 77 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 46 votes
- 3rd: The Wash Tub - 44 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
- 2nd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 29 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 617 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 121 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 55 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 762 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 21 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 877 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 437 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 188 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 11 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 4 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 126 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 49 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 38 votes
