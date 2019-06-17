SA Picks

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 4 in the voting round!

Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

DINING

American:

  • 1st:  Bud Jones Restaurant - 80 votes
  • 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 72 votes
  • 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 67 votes

Brunch:

  • 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 81 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 59 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Golden Wok - 102 votes
  • 2nd: Wah Kee Chinese - 79 votes
  • 3rd: Ding How - 61 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nichas Comida Mexicana - 74 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 65 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 47 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 83 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 58 votes
  • 3rd: El Chaparral - 47 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 152 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 86 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 70 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 577 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 103 votes
  • 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 59 votes

Mexican:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 68 votes
  • 2nd: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 51 votes
  • 3rd: El Chaparral Helotes - 30 votes

Seafood:

  • 1st: Sea Island - 85 votes
  • 2nd: Pappadeux's - 80 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 41 votes

Steakhouse:

  • 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 52 votes
  • 2nd: Saltgrass - 48 votes
  • 3rd: Little Red Barn - 39 votes

Sushi:

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 70 votes
  • 2nd: San Poke - 66 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 46 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 39 votes
  • 2nd: Yum Thai - 28 votes
  • 3rd: Thai Hut - 26 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 95 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Farm to Juice - 35 votes
  • 2nd: Rise Up - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 29 votes

Bakery:

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 160 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 30 votes

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So. Tex BBQ -  1,516 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 541 votes
  • 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 471 votes

Burger:

  • 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 71 votes
  • 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Burger Boy - 40 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,462 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 466 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 417 votes

Fries:

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 69 votes
  • 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 43 votes
  • 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 35 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 46 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 28 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: ICED UP - 148 votes
  • 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 26 votes
  • 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 21 votes

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Bolner's Meat Market - 68 votes
  • 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 20 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 68 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 39 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 29 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 877 votes
  • 2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 56 votes
  • 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 48 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 153 votes
  • 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 52 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 35 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Four Kings - 386 votes
  • 2nd: Zito's - 39 votes
  • 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 36 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 157 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 91 votes
  • 3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 70 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 49 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 17 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 195 votes
  • 2nd: Diablos Tacos - 128 votes
  • 3rd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 104 votes

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 792 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 59 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 44 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 386 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 13 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 25 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 37 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 151 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 48 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 votes

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 33 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 18 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 10 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 131 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 6 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 224 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 159 votes
  • 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 10 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,499 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 105 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 39 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 142 votes
  • 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 116 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 71 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 850 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 695 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 492 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Bar America - 72 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 70 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 22 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 51 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 16 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Bonham Exchange - 33 votes
  • 3rd: Thirsty Horse Saloon - 25 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 61 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 37 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 31 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 51 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 46 votes
  • 2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Retox Bar - 10 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: Floore's Country Store - 40 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 20 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 175 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 45 votes
  • 3rd: The Cove - 43 votes

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 114 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 59 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 59 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 18 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
  • 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 4 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 155 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 28 votes
  • 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 309 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 231 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 40 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 50 votes
  • 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 12 votes 

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 24 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 10 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 14 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 18 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 20 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • 1st: Planet Fitness - 26 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 16 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Gold's Gym - 14 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Orangetheory Fitness - 14 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 666 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 285 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 56 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 244 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 242 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 110 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 50 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 9 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: The Chuck Vans Show - 9 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 148 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 43 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 18 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 53 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 46 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 31 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,044 votes
  • 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 122 votes
  • 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 35 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 177 votes
  • 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 115 votes
  • 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 106 votes

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 21 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 247 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 23 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 17 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 220 votes
  • 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 149 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 120 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 768 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 8 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Group Event - 359 votes
  • 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 120 votes
  • 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 118 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 934 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 429 votes
  • 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 256 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 55 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes 

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 46 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 7 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 172 votes
  • 2nd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 124 votes
  • 3rd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 105 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 5 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 964 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 518 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 253 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 122 votes
  • 2nd: Ninja Team | Keller Williams Realty Heritage - 35 votes
  • 3rd: Carter TX Realty - 32 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 114 votes
  • 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 6 votes
  • 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 5 votes

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Beyer Boys - 19 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 17 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 17 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 188 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 111 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 214 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - 126 votes
  • 3rd: Love.Marketing - 37 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 279 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 88 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 459 votes
  • 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 110 votes
  • 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 80 votes

Dentistry:

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 151 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 82 votes
  • 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 6 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 6 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

  • 1st: Southtown Barbers - 1,398 votes
  • 2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 1,349 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 941 votes

Day Spa:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes

Hair Color:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,409 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 877 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,061 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 100 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 20 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 729 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 82 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 29 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 230 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 92 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 4 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 953 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 210 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 81 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Ink Masters - 81 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 83 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 20 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes

Beauty - National: 

  • 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 9 votes
  • 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,607 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 473 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 317 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 383 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 143 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 116 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 62 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 19 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 335 votes 
  • 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 295 votes
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 172 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 160 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 18 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 38 votes

Car Wash:

  • 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 46 votes
  • 3rd: The Wash Tub - 44 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 29 votes
  • 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 617 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 121 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 55 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 762 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 21 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 877 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 437 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 188 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 11 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 4 votes

Shopping - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 126 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 49 votes
  • 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 38 votes

