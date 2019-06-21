SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 5 in the voting round!

DINING

American:

1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 83 votes

2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 81 votes

3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 72 votes

Brunch:

1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 84 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 73 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 63 votes

Chinese:

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 260 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 112 votes

3rd: Ding How - 65 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 81 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 72 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 53 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 83 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 58 votes

3rd: El Chaparral - 47 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 160 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 96 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 73 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 646 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 123 votes

3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 61 votes

Mexican:

1st: La Maceta - 76 votes

2nd: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 55 votes

Tied for 3rd: Nicha's - 32 votes

Tied for 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 32 votes

Seafood:

Tied for 1st: Sea Island - 92 votes

Tied for 1st: Pappadeaux's - 92 votes

2nd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 43 votes

3rd: El Bucanero - 40 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 59 votes

2nd: Saltgrass - 55 votes

3rd: Little Red Barn - 40 votes

Sushi:

1st: Sushi Zushi - 75 votes

2nd: San Poke - 67 votes

3rd: Gorro's - 53 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Taste - 68 votes

2nd: Yum Thai - 31 votes

3rd: Thai Hut - 28 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 102 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Acai Berry Land - 71 votes

2nd: Farm to Juice - 36 votes

3rd: Rise Up - 34 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 177 votes

2nd: La Panderia - 51 votes

3rd: Bakery Lorraine - 33 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 1,675 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 595 votes

3rd: Burnwood '68 - 562 votes

Burger:

1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 76 votes

2nd: Chris Madrid's - 49 votes

3rd: Burger Boy - 44 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes

Fries:

1st: Bill Miller - 73 votes

2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 45 votes

3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 36 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 55 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 52 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 29 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: ICED UP - 148 votes

2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 29 votes

Tied for 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 23 votes

Tied for 3rd: Mister Softee - 23 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 81 votes

2nd: Bolner's Meat Market - 71 votes

3rd: Dignowity Meats - 22 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 76 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 41 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,045 votes

2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes

3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 53 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 154 votes

2nd: Tycoon Flats - 54 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 40 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Four Kings - 421 votes

2nd: Zito's - 44 votes

3rd: McAlister's Deli - 40 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 158 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 99 votes

3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 78 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 53 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 18 votes

Tacos:

1st: La Maceta - 204 votes

2nd: Diablos Tacos - 130 votes

3rd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 129 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 958 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 62 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 48 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 421 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 15 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 14 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 25 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 39 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 178 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 64 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 votes

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 34 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 18 votes

3rd: DXL - 11 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 161 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 15 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 7 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 224 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 173 votes

Tied for 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 10 votes

Tied for 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 10 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,816 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 107 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 42 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 170 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 118 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 72 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,045 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 797 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 580 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Bar America - 88 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 75 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 23 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 52 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 17 votes

Dancing:

1st: Jack Rabbit - 156 votes

2nd: Bonham Exchange - 34 votes

3rd: Cowboys Dancehall - 28 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 65 votes

2nd: Bar America - 52 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 31 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 52 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 62 votes

2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes

3rd: Retox Bar - 10 votes

Live Music:

1st: Bar America - 46 votes

2nd: Floore's Country Store - 42 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 22 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 194 votes

2nd: The Cove - 51 votes

Tied for 3rd: Big Hops - 49 votes

Tied for 3rd: StreetFare SA - 49 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 131 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 75 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 66 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 72 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes

3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 4 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 161 votes

2nd: YMCA - 34 votes

3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 317 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 258 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 42 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Simply Soccer - 55 votes

2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 12 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 24 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 10 votes

3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 14 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 22 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 38 votes

2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

1st: Planet Fitness - 26 votes

2nd: YMCA - 22 votes

3rd: Orangetheory Fitness - 16 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 766 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 314 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 57 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 379 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 330 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 149 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 51 votes

Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 10 votes

Tied for 2nd: Ruben V - 10 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 176 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 45 votes

3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 21 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 56 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 47 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 31 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,214 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 174 votes

3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 37 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 186 votes

2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 116 votes

3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 110 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 21 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 259 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 25 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 17 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 223 votes

2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 164 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 125 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 825 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 69 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 10 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Group Event - 413 votes

2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 133 votes

3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 124 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,115 votes

2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 452 votes

3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 285 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 57 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 49 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 16 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 9 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 233 votes

2nd: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 178 votes

3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 32 votes

3rd: Tilented - 6 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 1,100 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 754 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 273 votes

Realtors:

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 132 votes

2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 85 votes

3rd: Home River Group San Antonio - 41 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 119 votes

Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes

Tied for 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 6 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 38 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 19 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 429 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 136 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Caprice Productions - 244 votes

2nd: CVM Marketing - 137 votes

3rd: Love.Marketing - 104 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 318 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 89 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 485 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 127 votes

3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 91 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 182 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 9 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 16 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 1,615 votes

2nd: Southtown Barbers - 1,570 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 999 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 84 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes

Tied for 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes

Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 4 votes

Hair Color:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,546 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 933 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,193 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 101 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 22 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 772 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 91 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 34 votes

Massage:

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 377 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 101 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 6 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,016 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 225 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 93 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 92 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 20 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes

Beauty - National:

1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 11 votes

2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes

3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,764 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 533 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 349 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 398 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 222 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 127 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 21 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Larson's Automotive - 384 votes

2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 349 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 186 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 175 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 23 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 18 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 42 votes

Car Wash:

1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 81 votes

2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 48 votes

3rd: The Wash Tub - 45 votes

Dealership:

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 32 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 658 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 122 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 59 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 827 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 23 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,057 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 464 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 192 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 12 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 148 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 49 votes

3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 38 votes

