SA Picks voting results for Week 5

DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 83 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 81 votes
- 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 72 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 84 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 73 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 63 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 260 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 112 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 65 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 81 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 72 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 53 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 83 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 58 votes
- 3rd: El Chaparral - 47 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 160 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 96 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 73 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 646 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 123 votes
- 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 61 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: La Maceta - 76 votes
- 2nd: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 55 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Nicha's - 32 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 32 votes
Seafood:
- Tied for 1st: Sea Island - 92 votes
- Tied for 1st: Pappadeaux's - 92 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 43 votes
- 3rd: El Bucanero - 40 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 59 votes
- 2nd: Saltgrass - 55 votes
- 3rd: Little Red Barn - 40 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 75 votes
- 2nd: San Poke - 67 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 53 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 68 votes
- 2nd: Yum Thai - 31 votes
- 3rd: Thai Hut - 28 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 102 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 71 votes
- 2nd: Farm to Juice - 36 votes
- 3rd: Rise Up - 34 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 177 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 51 votes
- 3rd: Bakery Lorraine - 33 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 1,675 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 595 votes
- 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 562 votes
Burger:
- 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 76 votes
- 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 49 votes
- 3rd: Burger Boy - 44 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 73 votes
- 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 45 votes
- 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 36 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 55 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 52 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 29 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: ICED UP - 148 votes
- 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 29 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 23 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Mister Softee - 23 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 81 votes
- 2nd: Bolner's Meat Market - 71 votes
- 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 22 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 76 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 41 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,045 votes
- 2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes
- 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 53 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 154 votes
- 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 54 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 40 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Four Kings - 421 votes
- 2nd: Zito's - 44 votes
- 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 40 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 158 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 99 votes
- 3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 78 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 53 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 18 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 204 votes
- 2nd: Diablos Tacos - 130 votes
- 3rd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 129 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 958 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 62 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 48 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 421 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 15 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 14 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 25 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 39 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 178 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 64 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 34 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 18 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 11 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 161 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 15 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 7 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 224 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 173 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 10 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 10 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,816 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 107 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 42 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 170 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 118 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 72 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,045 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 797 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 580 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Bar America - 88 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 75 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 23 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 52 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 17 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 156 votes
- 2nd: Bonham Exchange - 34 votes
- 3rd: Cowboys Dancehall - 28 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 65 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 52 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 31 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 52 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 62 votes
- 2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes
- 3rd: Retox Bar - 10 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Bar America - 46 votes
- 2nd: Floore's Country Store - 42 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 22 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 194 votes
- 2nd: The Cove - 51 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Big Hops - 49 votes
- Tied for 3rd: StreetFare SA - 49 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 131 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 75 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 66 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 72 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
- 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 4 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 161 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 34 votes
- 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 317 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 258 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 42 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 55 votes
- 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 12 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 24 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 10 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 14 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 22 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 38 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: Planet Fitness - 26 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 22 votes
- 3rd: Orangetheory Fitness - 16 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 766 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 314 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 57 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 379 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 330 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 149 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 51 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 10 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Ruben V - 10 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 176 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 45 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 21 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 56 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 47 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 31 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,214 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 174 votes
- 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 37 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 186 votes
- 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 116 votes
- 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 110 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 21 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 259 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 25 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 17 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 223 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 164 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 125 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 825 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 69 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 10 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Group Event - 413 votes
- 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 133 votes
- 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 124 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,115 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 452 votes
- 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 285 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 57 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 49 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 16 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 9 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 233 votes
- 2nd: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 178 votes
- 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 32 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 6 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 1,100 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 754 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 273 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 132 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 85 votes
- 3rd: Home River Group San Antonio - 41 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 119 votes
- Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 6 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 38 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 19 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 429 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 136 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 244 votes
- 2nd: CVM Marketing - 137 votes
- 3rd: Love.Marketing - 104 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 318 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 89 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 485 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 127 votes
- 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 91 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 182 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 9 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 16 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 1,615 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 1,570 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 999 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 84 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes
- Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 4 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,546 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 933 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,193 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 101 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 22 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 772 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 91 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 34 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 377 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 101 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 6 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,016 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 225 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 93 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 92 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 20 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes
Beauty - National:
- 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 11 votes
- 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes
- 3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,764 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 533 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 349 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 398 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 222 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 127 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 21 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Larson's Automotive - 384 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 349 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 186 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 175 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 23 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 18 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 42 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 81 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 48 votes
- 3rd: The Wash Tub - 45 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 32 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 658 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 122 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 59 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 827 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 23 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,057 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 464 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 192 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 12 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 148 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 49 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 38 votes
