SA Picks voting results for Week 5

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 5 in the voting round!

Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

Click HERE to Vote.

DINING

American:

  • 1st:  Bud Jones Restaurant - 83 votes
  • 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 81 votes
  • 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 72 votes

Brunch:

  • 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 73 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 63 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 260 votes
  • 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 112 votes 
  • 3rd: Ding How - 65 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 81 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 72 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 53 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 83 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 58 votes
  • 3rd: El Chaparral - 47 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 160 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 96 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 73 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 646 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 123 votes
  • 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 61 votes

Mexican:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 76 votes
  • 2nd: El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe - 55 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Nicha's - 32 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 32 votes

Seafood:

  • Tied for 1st: Sea Island - 92 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Pappadeaux's - 92 votes
  • 2nd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 43 votes
  • 3rd: El Bucanero - 40 votes

Steakhouse:

  • 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 59 votes
  • 2nd: Saltgrass - 55 votes
  • 3rd: Little Red Barn - 40 votes

Sushi:

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 75 votes
  • 2nd: San Poke - 67 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 53 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 68 votes
  • 2nd: Yum Thai - 31 votes
  • 3rd: Thai Hut - 28 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 102 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Acai Berry Land - 71 votes
  • 2nd: Farm to Juice - 36 votes
  • 3rd: Rise Up - 34 votes

Bakery:

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 177 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 51 votes
  • 3rd: Bakery Lorraine - 33 votes

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So.Tex BBQ -  1,675 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 595 votes
  • 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 562 votes

Burger:

  • 1st: The Longhorn Cafe - 76 votes
  • 2nd: Chris Madrid's - 49 votes
  • 3rd: Burger Boy - 44 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes

Fries:

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 73 votes
  • 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 45 votes
  • 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 36 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 55 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 52 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 29 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: ICED UP - 148 votes
  • 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 29 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 23 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Mister Softee - 23 votes

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 81 votes
  • 2nd: Bolner's Meat Market - 71 votes
  • 3rd: Dignowity Meats - 22 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 76 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 41 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 30 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,045 votes
  • 2nd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes
  • 3rd: Big Lou's Pizza - 53 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bander Rd. - 154 votes
  • 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 54 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 40 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Four Kings - 421 votes
  • 2nd: Zito's - 44 votes
  • 3rd: McAlister's Deli - 40 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 158 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 99 votes
  • 3rd: TwelveStone - 31 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 78 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 53 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 18 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 204 votes
  • 2nd: Diablos Tacos - 130 votes
  • 3rd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 129 votes

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 958 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 62 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 48 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 421 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 14 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 25 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 39 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 178 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 3 votes

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 34 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 18 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 11 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 161 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 15 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 7 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 224 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 173 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Hello Tallulah - 10 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 10 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 1,816 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 107 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 42 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 170 votes
  • 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 118 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 72 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,045 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 797 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 580 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Bar America - 88 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 75 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 23 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 52 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 17 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 156 votes
  • 2nd: Bonham Exchange - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Cowboys Dancehall - 28 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 65 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 52 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 31 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 52 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 62 votes
  • 2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Retox Bar - 10 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: Bar America - 46 votes
  • 2nd: Floore's Country Store - 42 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 22 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 194 votes
  • 2nd: The Cove - 51 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Big Hops - 49 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: StreetFare SA - 49 votes

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 131 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 75 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 66 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 72 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
  • 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 4 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 161 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 34 votes
  • 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 317 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 258 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 42 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 55 votes
  • 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 34 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 12 votes 

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 24 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 10 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 14 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 22 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • 1st: Planet Fitness - 26 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 22 votes
  • 3rd: Orangetheory Fitness - 16 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 766 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 314 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 57 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 379 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 330 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 149 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 51 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 10 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Ruben V - 10 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 176 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 45 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 21 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 56 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 47 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 31 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,214 votes
  • 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 174 votes
  • 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 37 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 186 votes
  • 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 116 votes
  • 3rd: Heavenly Gourmet - 110 votes

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 21 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 259 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 25 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 17 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 223 votes
  • 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 164 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 125 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 825 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 69 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 10 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Group Event - 413 votes
  • 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 133 votes
  • 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 124 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,115 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 452 votes
  • 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 285 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 57 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes 

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 49 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 9 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 233 votes
  • 2nd: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 178 votes
  • 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 6 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 1,100 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 754 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 273 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 132 votes
  • 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 85 votes
  • 3rd: Home River Group San Antonio - 41 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 119 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 6 votes

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 19 votes
  • 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 429 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 136 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 244 votes
  • 2nd: CVM Marketing - 137 votes
  • 3rd: Love.Marketing - 104 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 318 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 89 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 485 votes
  • 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 127 votes
  • 3rd: Christmas Holiday and Party Decorating Services - 91 votes

Dentistry:

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 182 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes
  • 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 9 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 27 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 1,615 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 1,570 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 999 votes

Day Spa:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 8 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 4 votes

Hair Color:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,546 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 933 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,193 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 101 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 22 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 772 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 91 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 34 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 377 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 101 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 6 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,016 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 225 votes
  • 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 93 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 92 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 20 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 9 votes

Beauty - National: 

  • 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 11 votes
  • 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,764 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 533 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 349 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 398 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 222 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 127 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 21 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Larson's Automotive - 384 votes 
  • 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 349 votes
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 186 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 175 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 23 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 18 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 42 votes

Car Wash:

  • 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 81 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 48 votes
  • 3rd: The Wash Tub - 45 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 32 votes
  • 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 658 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 122 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 59 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 827 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 23 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,057 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 464 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 192 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 12 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes

Shopping - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 148 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 49 votes
  • 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 38 votes

