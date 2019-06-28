SA Picks

SA Picks voting results for Week 6

See who's in the lead with the most votes in each category!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 6 in the voting round!

Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

Click HERE to Vote.

DINING

American:

  • 1st:  Bud Jones Restaurant - 154 votes
  • 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 90 votes
  • 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 78 votes

Brunch:

  • 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 92 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 90 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 70 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 613 votes
  • 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 120 votes 
  • 3rd: Ding How - 68 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 89 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 80 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 57 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 103 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 66 votes
  • 3rd: El Chaparral - 58 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 184 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 104 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 80 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 679 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 146 votes
  • 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 65 votes

Mexican:

  • 1st: Estela's Cafe - 171 votes
  • 2nd: La Maceta - 79 votes
  • 3rd: Blanquita Mexican Restaurant - 66 votes

Seafood:

  • 1st: Sea Island - 111 votes
  • 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 103 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 51 votes

Steakhouse:

  • 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 66 votes
  • 2nd: Saltgrass - 66 votes
  • 3rd: Morton's The Steakhouse - 51 votes

Sushi:

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 84 votes
  • 2nd: San Poke - 69 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 59 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 181 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 40 votes
  • 3rd: Yum Thai - 33 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 112 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Acai Berry Land - 73 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Rise Up - 41 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Farm to Juice - 41 votes
  • 3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 34 votes

Bakery: 

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 202 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 56 votes
  • 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 38 votes

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So.Tex BBQ -  1,916 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 727 votes
  • 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 681 votes

Burger:

  • 1st: File's Burgers - 155 votes
  • 2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 98 votes
  • 3rd: Chris Madrid's - 54 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes

Fries:

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 89 votes
  • 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 36 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 121 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 37 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: ICED UP - 149 votes
  • 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 32 votes
  • 3rd: Parker's Ice Creams - 30 votes

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 187 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 132 votes
  • 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 80 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 84 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 33 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,255 votes
  • 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 58 votes
  • 3rd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 154 votes
  • 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 60 votes
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Four Kings - 473 votes
  • 2nd: Gino's Deli - 200 votes
  • 3rd: Zito's - 97 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 159 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 115 votes
  • 3rd: Senor Mango Ice Cream & Fruit - 47 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 86 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 61 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 19 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 210 votes
  • 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 143 votes 
  • 3rd: Diablos Tacos - 134 votes 

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,168 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 67 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 54 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 470 votes
  • 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 15 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 27 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 52 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 196 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 98 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 4 votes

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 19 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 11 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 203 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 9 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 225 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 176 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 13 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 2,275 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 112 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 50 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 191 votes
  • 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 119 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 76 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,321 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,050 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 697 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Bar America - 99 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 83 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 23 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 18 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes
  • 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes
  • 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 73 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 33 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 56 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 72 votes
  • 2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Retox Bar - 11 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: Bar America - 53 votes
  • 2nd: Floore's Country Store - 45 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 22 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 202 votes
  • 2nd: StreetFare SA: 59 votes
  • 3rd: The Cove - 58 votes 

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 139 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 86 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 66 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 96 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
  • 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 169 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 36 votes
  • 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 326 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 301 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 43 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 64 votes
  • 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 35 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 13 votes 

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 26 votes
  • 2nd: Natural Heights - 12 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 17 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 27 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 56 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • Tied for 1st: Gold's Gym - 27 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Planet Fitness - 27 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 24 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 919 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 360 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 59 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 431 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 379 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 169 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 54 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 10 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Ruben V - 10 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 227 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 22 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 59 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 48 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 32 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,490 votes
  • 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 292 votes
  • 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 39 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 194 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 117 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 117 votes 

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 24 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 261 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 35 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 20 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 225 votes
  • 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 190 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 144 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 914 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 86 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 26 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Event Group - 476 votes
  • 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 148 votes
  • 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 137 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,313 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 471 votes
  • 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 377 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 57 votes
  • 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes 

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 51 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 18 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 16 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 818 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 298 votes
  • 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 41 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 18 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 1,473 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,280 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 285 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Exposed Homes Group - 162 votes 
  • 2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 146 votes
  • 3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 66 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 132 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 6 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes 

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 55 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 24 votes
  • 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 750 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 166 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 267 votes
  • 2nd: Love.Marketing - 245 votes
  • 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 157 votes 

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 358 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 114 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 500 votes
  • 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 214 votes
  • 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 145 votes 

Dentistry:

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 245 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes
  • 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 10 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 16 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 2,168 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 1,951 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,087 votes

Day Spa:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 93 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes
  • Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 4 votes

Hair Color:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,745 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,016 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,384 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 103 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 25 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 912 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 100 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 35 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 577 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 111 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 13 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,202 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 267 votes
  • 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 114 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 102 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 22 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 10 votes

Beauty - National: 

  • 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 12 votes
  • 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes
  • 3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,991 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 622 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 382 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 474 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 264 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 156 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 22 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Finsanto Automotive - 478 votes
  • 2nd: Larson's Automotive - 443 votes 
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 192 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 182 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 23 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 19 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 44 votes

Car Wash:

  • 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 85 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 56 votes
  • 3rd: The Wash Tub - 54 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 734 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 125 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 74 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 983 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 23 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,250 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 478 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 215 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 12 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes

Shopping - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 190 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 53 votes
  • 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 50 votes

