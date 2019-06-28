SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 6 in the voting round!

DINING

American:

1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 154 votes

2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 90 votes

3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 78 votes

Brunch:

1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 92 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 90 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 70 votes

Chinese:

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 613 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 120 votes

3rd: Ding How - 68 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 89 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 80 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 57 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 103 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 66 votes

3rd: El Chaparral - 58 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 184 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 104 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 80 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 679 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 146 votes

3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 65 votes

Mexican:

1st: Estela's Cafe - 171 votes

2nd: La Maceta - 79 votes

3rd: Blanquita Mexican Restaurant - 66 votes

Seafood:

1st: Sea Island - 111 votes

2nd: Pappadeaux's - 103 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 51 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 66 votes

2nd: Saltgrass - 66 votes

3rd: Morton's The Steakhouse - 51 votes

Sushi:

1st: Sushi Zushi - 84 votes

2nd: San Poke - 69 votes

3rd: Gorro's - 59 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Taste - 181 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 40 votes

3rd: Yum Thai - 33 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 112 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Acai Berry Land - 73 votes

Tied for 2nd: Rise Up - 41 votes

Tied for 2nd: Farm to Juice - 41 votes

3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 34 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 202 votes

2nd: La Panderia - 56 votes

3rd: Tiff's Treats - 38 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 1,916 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 727 votes

3rd: Burnwood '68 - 681 votes

Burger:

1st: File's Burgers - 155 votes

2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 98 votes

3rd: Chris Madrid's - 54 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes

Fries:

1st: Bill Miller - 89 votes

2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 47 votes

3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 36 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 121 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 64 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 37 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: ICED UP - 149 votes

2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 32 votes

3rd: Parker's Ice Creams - 30 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 187 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 132 votes

3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 80 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 84 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 47 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 33 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,255 votes

2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 58 votes

3rd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 154 votes

2nd: Tycoon Flats - 60 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Four Kings - 473 votes

2nd: Gino's Deli - 200 votes

3rd: Zito's - 97 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 159 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 115 votes

3rd: Senor Mango Ice Cream & Fruit - 47 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 86 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 61 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 19 votes

Tacos:

1st: La Maceta - 210 votes

2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 143 votes

3rd: Diablos Tacos - 134 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,168 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 67 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 54 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 470 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 16 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 15 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 27 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 52 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 196 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 98 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 4 votes

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 38 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 19 votes

3rd: DXL - 11 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 203 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 16 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 9 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 225 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 176 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 13 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 2,275 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 112 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 50 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 191 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 119 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 76 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,321 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,050 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 697 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Bar America - 99 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 83 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 23 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 54 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 18 votes

Dancing:

1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes

2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes

3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 73 votes

2nd: Bar America - 59 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 33 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 56 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 72 votes

2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes

3rd: Retox Bar - 11 votes

Live Music:

1st: Bar America - 53 votes

2nd: Floore's Country Store - 45 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 22 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 202 votes

2nd: StreetFare SA: 59 votes

3rd: The Cove - 58 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 139 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 86 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 66 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 96 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes

3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 169 votes

2nd: YMCA - 36 votes

3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 326 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 301 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 43 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Simply Soccer - 64 votes

2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 35 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 13 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 26 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 12 votes

3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 17 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 27 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 56 votes

2nd: Olympia - 5 votes

Fitness - National Business:

Tied for 1st: Gold's Gym - 27 votes

Tied for 1st: Planet Fitness - 27 votes

2nd: YMCA - 24 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 919 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 360 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 59 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 431 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 379 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 169 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 54 votes

Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 10 votes

Tied for 2nd: Ruben V - 10 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 227 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 47 votes

3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 22 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 59 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 48 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 32 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,490 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 292 votes

3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 39 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 194 votes

Tied for 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 117 votes

Tied for 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 117 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 24 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 261 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 35 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 20 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 225 votes

2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 190 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 144 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 914 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 86 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 26 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Event Group - 476 votes

2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 148 votes

3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 137 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,313 votes

2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 471 votes

3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 377 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 57 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 51 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 18 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 16 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 818 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 298 votes

3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 41 votes

3rd: Tilented - 18 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 1,473 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,280 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 285 votes

Realtors:

1st: Exposed Homes Group - 162 votes

2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 146 votes

3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 66 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 132 votes

Tied for 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 6 votes

Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 55 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 24 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 750 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 166 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Caprice Productions - 267 votes

2nd: Love.Marketing - 245 votes

3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 157 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 358 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 114 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 500 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 214 votes

3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 145 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 245 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 10 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 16 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 2,168 votes

2nd: Southtown Barbers - 1,951 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,087 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 93 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes

Tied for 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes

Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 4 votes

Hair Color:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,745 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,016 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,384 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 103 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 25 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 912 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 100 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 35 votes

Massage:

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 577 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 111 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 13 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,202 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 267 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 114 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 102 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 22 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 10 votes

Beauty - National:

1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 12 votes

2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes

3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,991 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 622 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 382 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 474 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 264 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 156 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 22 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Finsanto Automotive - 478 votes

2nd: Larson's Automotive - 443 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 192 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 182 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 23 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 19 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 44 votes

Car Wash:

1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 85 votes

2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 56 votes

3rd: The Wash Tub - 54 votes

Dealership:

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 38 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 734 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 125 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 74 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 983 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 23 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,250 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 478 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 215 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 12 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 190 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 53 votes

3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 50 votes

