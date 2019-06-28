SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 6 in the voting round!
Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business.
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.
DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 154 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 90 votes
- 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 78 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 92 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 90 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 70 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 613 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 120 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 68 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 89 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 80 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 57 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 103 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 66 votes
- 3rd: El Chaparral - 58 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 184 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 104 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 80 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 679 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 146 votes
- 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 65 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 171 votes
- 2nd: La Maceta - 79 votes
- 3rd: Blanquita Mexican Restaurant - 66 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Sea Island - 111 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 103 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 51 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Chama Gaucha Brazillian Steakhouse - 66 votes
- 2nd: Saltgrass - 66 votes
- 3rd: Morton's The Steakhouse - 51 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 84 votes
- 2nd: San Poke - 69 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 59 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 181 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 40 votes
- 3rd: Yum Thai - 33 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 112 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 73 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Rise Up - 41 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Farm to Juice - 41 votes
- 3rd: Jugo Juicery + Body C - 34 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 202 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 56 votes
- 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 38 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 1,916 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 727 votes
- 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 681 votes
Burger:
- 1st: File's Burgers - 155 votes
- 2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 98 votes
- 3rd: Chris Madrid's - 54 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 89 votes
- 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 47 votes
- 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 36 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 121 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 64 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 37 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: ICED UP - 149 votes
- 2nd: Amy's Ice Cream - 32 votes
- 3rd: Parker's Ice Creams - 30 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 187 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 132 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 80 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 84 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 47 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 33 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,255 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 58 votes
- 3rd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 154 votes
- 2nd: Tycoon Flats - 60 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Four Kings - 473 votes
- 2nd: Gino's Deli - 200 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 97 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 159 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 115 votes
- 3rd: Senor Mango Ice Cream & Fruit - 47 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 86 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 61 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 19 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 210 votes
- 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 143 votes
- 3rd: Diablos Tacos - 134 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,168 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 67 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 54 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 470 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 16 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 15 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 27 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 52 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 196 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 98 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 4 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 38 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 19 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 11 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 203 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 16 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 9 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 225 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 176 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 13 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 2,275 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 112 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 50 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 191 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 119 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 76 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,321 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,050 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 697 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Bar America - 99 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 83 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 23 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 54 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 18 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 73 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 33 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 56 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 72 votes
- 2nd: Hawx Bar - 16 votes
- 3rd: Retox Bar - 11 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Bar America - 53 votes
- 2nd: Floore's Country Store - 45 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 22 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 202 votes
- 2nd: StreetFare SA: 59 votes
- 3rd: The Cove - 58 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 139 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 86 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 66 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 96 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 7 votes
- 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 169 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 36 votes
- 3rd: TruFit Athletic Club - 8 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 326 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 301 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 43 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 64 votes
- 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 35 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 13 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 26 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 12 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-up Nutrition - 3 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 17 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 27 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 56 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 5 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- Tied for 1st: Gold's Gym - 27 votes
- Tied for 1st: Planet Fitness - 27 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 24 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 919 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 360 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 59 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 431 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 379 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 169 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Las Altenas - 54 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Logan Blake - 10 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Ruben V - 10 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 227 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 47 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 22 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 59 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 48 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 32 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,490 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 292 votes
- 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 39 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 194 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 117 votes
- Tied for 2nd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 117 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 24 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 261 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 35 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 20 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 225 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 190 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 144 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 914 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 86 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 26 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 476 votes
- 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 148 votes
- 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 137 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,313 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 471 votes
- 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 377 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 57 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 4 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 51 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 18 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 16 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 818 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 298 votes
- 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 41 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 18 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 1,473 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,280 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 285 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Exposed Homes Group - 162 votes
- 2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 146 votes
- 3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 66 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 132 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 6 votes
- Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 55 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 24 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 750 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 166 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 267 votes
- 2nd: Love.Marketing - 245 votes
- 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 157 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 358 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 114 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 500 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 214 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 145 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 245 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 10 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 16 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 2,168 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 1,951 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,087 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 93 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Diamond Nail Salon - 4 votes
- Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 4 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,745 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,016 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,384 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 103 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 25 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 912 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 100 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 35 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 577 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 111 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 13 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,202 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 267 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 114 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 102 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 22 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 10 votes
Beauty - National:
- 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 12 votes
- 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 8 votes
- 3rd: Great Clips - 6 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,991 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 622 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 382 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 474 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 264 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 156 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 22 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Finsanto Automotive - 478 votes
- 2nd: Larson's Automotive - 443 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 192 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 182 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 23 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 19 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 44 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 85 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 56 votes
- 3rd: The Wash Tub - 54 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 38 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 18 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 734 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 125 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 74 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 983 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 23 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,250 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 478 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 215 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 12 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 190 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 53 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 50 votes
