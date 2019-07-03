SA Picks

SA Picks voting results for Week 7

See who's in the lead with the most votes in each category!

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 7 in the voting round!

Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business. 

You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.

Click HERE to Vote.

DINING

American:

  • 1st:  Bud Jones Restaurant - 161 votes
  • 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 97 votes
  • 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 82 votes

Brunch:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 102 votes
  • 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 96 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller - 72 votes

Chinese: 

  • 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 849 votes
  • 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 128 votes 
  • 3rd: Ding How - 71 votes

Dining - Other:

  • 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 95 votes
  • 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 81 votes
  • 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 61 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

  • 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 114 votes
  • 2nd: 54th Street - 73 votes
  • 3rd: El Chaparral - 63 votes

Greek:

  • 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 196 votes
  • 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 111 votes
  • 3rd: Papouli's - 84 votes

Italian:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 746 votes
  • 2nd: La Sorrentina - 164 votes
  • 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 66 votes

Mexican:

  • 1st: Estela's Cafe - 326 votes
  • 2nd: La Maceta - 86 votes
  • 3rd: Blanquita Mexican Restaurant - 74 votes

Seafood:

  • 1st: Sea Island - 126 votes
  • 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 108 votes
  • 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 51 votes

Steakhouse:

  • 1st: Saltgrass - 72 votes
  • 2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 71 votes
  • 3rd: Morton's The Steakhouse - 52 votes

Sushi:

  • 1st: Sushi Zushi - 89 votes
  • 2nd: San Poke - 69 votes
  • 3rd: Gorro's - 60 votes

Thai:

  • 1st: Thai Taste - 219 votes
  • 2nd: Thai Hut - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Yum Thai - 33 votes

Vegetarian:

  • 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 122 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

  • 1st: Acai Berry Land - 73 votes
  • 2nd: Rise Up - 47 votes
  • 3rd: Farm to Juice - 44 votes

Bakery: 

  • 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 202 votes
  • 2nd: La Panderia - 56 votes
  • 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 38 votes

Barbecue:

  • 1st: So.Tex BBQ -  2,072 votes
  • 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 771 votes
  • 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 751 votes

Burger:

  • 1st: File's Burgers - 155 votes
  • 2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 98 votes
  • 3rd: Chris Madrid's - 54 votes

Food Trucks:

  • 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes
  • 2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes
  • 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes

Fries:

  • 1st: Bill Miller - 101 votes
  • 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 49 votes
  • 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 39 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

  • 1st: Arctic Ape - 125 votes
  • 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 69 votes
  • 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 38 votes

Ice Cream:

  • 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 416 votes
  • 2nd: ICEDUP - 149 votes
  • 3rd: Amy's Ice Cream - 34 votes

Meat Market:

  • 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 621 votes
  • 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 148 votes
  • 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 93 votes

Nachos:

  • 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 93 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 52 votes
  • 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 33 votes

Pizza:

  • 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,394 votes
  • 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 62 votes
  • 3rd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

  • 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes
  • 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. 
  • 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes

Sandwich Shop:

  • 1st: Four Kings - 507 votes
  • 2nd: Gino's Deli - 502 votes
  • 3rd: Zito's - 107 votes

Sweets:

  • 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 162 votes
  • 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 119 votes
  • 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 55 votes

Soup:

  • 1st: La Madeline - 91 votes
  • 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 65 votes
  • 3rd: W D Deli - 22 votes

Tacos:

  • 1st: La Maceta - 219 votes
  • 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 155 votes 
  • 3rd: Diablos Tacos - 136 votes 

Wings:

  • 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,306 votes
  • 2nd: Wing Stop - 75 votes
  • 3rd: Pluckers - 58 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

  • 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 504 votes
  • 2nd: Encore for Women - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Lennie's Alterations - 16 votes

Children's Clothing:

  • 1st: Street Gear - 29 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

  • 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 58 votes

Jewelry - Local:

  • 1st: James Avery - 214 votes
  • 2nd: Paparazzi - 114 votes
  • 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes

Men's Clothing:

  • 1st: Dos Carolinas - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 20 votes
  • 3rd: DXL - 13 votes 

Resale - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 226 votes
  • 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Encore for Women - 9 votes

Vintage - Local:

  • 1st: The Vintage Market - 239 votes
  • 2nd: The Vaulti - 178 votes
  • 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 14 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

  • 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 2,627 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 124 votes
  • 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 54 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

  • 1st: Broadway Pinups - 205 votes
  • 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 121 votes
  • 3rd: The Bra Box - 87 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

  • 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,549 votes
  • 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,227 votes
  • 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 768 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

  • 1st: Bar America - 105 votes
  • 2nd: Big Hops - 90 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Beer - 27 votes

Brewpub:

  • 1st: Freetails - 56 votes
  • 2nd: Busted Sandal - 22 votes

Dancing:

  • 1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes
  • 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes
  • 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes

Happy Hour:

  • 1st: Big Hops - 73 votes
  • 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
  • 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 33 votes

Irish Pub:

  • 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 60 votes

Late Night Eats:

  • 1st: Bar America - 78 votes
  • 2nd: Hawx Bar - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Retox Bar - 13 votes

Live Music:

  • 1st: Bar America - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Floore's Country Store - 52 votes
  • 3rd: Sanchos - 27 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 215 votes
  • 2nd: The Cove - 63 votes
  • 3rd: Bar America - 61 votes 

Sports Bar:

  • 1st: Splash - 152 votes
  • 2nd: The Ticket - 95 votes
  • 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 67 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

  • 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 117 votes
  • 2nd: Centro Fitness - 10 votes
  • 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes

Gym - Local:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 178 votes
  • 2nd: YMCA - 38 votes
  • 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 30 votes

Martial Arts:

  • 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 351 votes
  • 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 336 votes
  • 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 44 votes

Personal Trainers:

  • 1st: Simply Soccer - 70 votes
  • 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 35 votes
  • 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 27 votes 

Vitamins & Supplements:

  • Tied for 1st: Natural Heights - 30 votes
  • Tied for 1st: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 30 votes
  • 2nd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 26 votes

Yoga Studio:

  • 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 18 votes

Zumba - Local:

  • 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 29 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

  • 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 77 votes
  • 2nd: Olympia - 6 votes

Fitness - National Business:

  • 1st: Planet Fitness - 35 votes
  • 2nd: Gold's Gym - 34 votes
  • 3rd: YMCA - 26 votes 

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

  • 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 988 votes
  • 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 491 votes
  • 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 60 votes

Family Entertainment:

  • 1st: ComedySportz - 483 votes
  • 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 413 votes
  • 3rd: SeaWorld - 181 votes

Local Band/Artist:

  • 1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 182 votes
  • 2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 73 votes
  • 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 60 votes

Movie Theater: 

  • 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 283 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 51 votes
  • 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 23 votes

Museum:

  • 1st: The DoSeum - 63 votes
  • 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 49 votes
  • 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 34 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

  • 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,626 votes
  • 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 365 votes
  • 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 40 votes

Caterer:

  • 1st: Bartenders4you - 195 votes
  • 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 121 votes
  • 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 117 votes 

DJ:

  • 1st: DJ Krylon - 25 votes

Make-Up:

  • 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 261 votes
  • 2nd: JAX Studio - 38 votes

Party Rentals:

  • 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 22 votes

Photographer:

  • 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 225 votes
  • 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 197 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 155 votes

Wedding Dresses:

  • 1st: Bridal Connection - 990 votes
  • 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 119 votes
  • 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 27 votes

Wedding Planner:

  • 1st: Panache Event Group - 521 votes
  • 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 162 votes
  • 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 138 votes

Wedding Florist:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,437 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 474 votes
  • 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 420 votes

Hair Stylist:

  • 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 58 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes
  • Tied for 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes 

SERVICES

Banking:

  • 1st: RBFCU - 52 votes
  • 2nd: Frost Bank - 21 votes
  • 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 17 votes

Heating and Cooling:

  • 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,182 votes
  • 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 349 votes
  • 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes

House Cleaning:

  • 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
  • 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 44 votes
  • 3rd: Tilented - 29 votes

Photography:

  • 1st: Tilde - 2,309 votes
  • 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,650 votes
  • 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 295 votes

Realtors:

  • 1st: Exposed Homes Group - 179 votes 
  • 2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 171 votes
  • 3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 73 votes

Tutoring:

  • 1st: Learning Foundations - 139 votes
  • 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 7 votes
  • 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes 

Plumbing:

  • 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 55 votes
  • 2nd: Beyer Boys - 24 votes
  • 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes

Home Repair:

  • 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 750 votes
  • 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 166 votes
  • 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

  • 1st: Love.Marketing - 295 votes
  • 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 283 votes 
  • 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 162 votes 

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • 1st: Caprice Productions - 379 votes
  • 2nd: Mira Medals - 130 votes

Services - Local:

  • 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 505 votes
  • 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 290 votes
  • 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 150 votes 

Dentistry:

  • 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 245 votes
  • 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes
  • 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 10 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

  • 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
  • 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 17 votes
  • 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

  • 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 2,517 votes
  • 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 2,210 votes
  • 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,173 votes

Day Spa:

  • 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 98 votes
  • 2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes
  • 3rd: The Massage - 6 votes 

Hair Color:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,922 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,055 votes
  • 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

  • 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,511 votes
  • 2nd: The Color Studio - 104 votes
  • 3rd: Victory Salon - 28 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

  • 1st: Nails by Valerie - 995 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 105 votes
  • 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes

Massage:

  • 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 683 votes
  • 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 116 votes
  • 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 14 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

  • 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,296 votes
  • 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 284 votes
  • 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 134 votes

Waxing:

  • 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 107 votes
  • 2nd: The Wax Bar - 24 votes
  • 3rd: European Wax Center - 11 votes

Beauty - National: 

  • 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 12 votes
  • 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
  • 3rd: Great Clips - 7 votes

Beauty - Local:

  • 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,177 votes
  • 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 736 votes
  • 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 397 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

  • 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 522 votes
  • 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 269 votes
  • 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

  • 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 175 votes
  • 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
  • 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 22 votes

Auto Repair:

  • 1st: Finsanto Automotive - 537 votes
  • 2nd: Larson's Automotive - 495 votes 
  • 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 198 votes

Body Shop:

  • 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 188 votes
  • 2nd: Select One Collision - 25 votes
  • 3rd: Northside Collision - 20 votes

Tires:

  • 1st: Discount Tire - 44 votes

Car Wash:

  • 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 86 votes
  • 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 62 votes
  • 3rd: The Wash Tub - 59 votes

Dealership:

  • 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 38 votes
  • 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
  • 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 19 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

  • 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 774 votes
  • 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 134 votes
  • 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 78 votes

Comics:

  • 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,056 votes
  • 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 32 votes

Flowers:

  • 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,366 votes
  • 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 480 votes

New Furniture:

  • 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 232 votes
  • 2nd: Living Spaces - 14 votes
  • 3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes

Shopping - Local:

  • 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 215 votes
  • 2nd: The Bra Box - 60 votes
  • 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 57 votes

