SA Picks voting results for week 7

DINING

American:

1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 161 votes

2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 97 votes

3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 82 votes

Brunch:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 102 votes

2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 96 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 72 votes

Chinese:

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 849 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 128 votes

3rd: Ding How - 71 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 95 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 81 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 61 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 114 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 73 votes

3rd: El Chaparral - 63 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 196 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 111 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 84 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 746 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 164 votes

3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 66 votes

Mexican:

1st: Estela's Cafe - 326 votes

2nd: La Maceta - 86 votes

3rd: Blanquita Mexican Restaurant - 74 votes

Seafood:

1st: Sea Island - 126 votes

2nd: Pappadeaux's - 108 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 51 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Saltgrass - 72 votes

2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 71 votes

3rd: Morton's The Steakhouse - 52 votes

Sushi:

1st: Sushi Zushi - 89 votes

2nd: San Poke - 69 votes

3rd: Gorro's - 60 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Taste - 219 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 47 votes

3rd: Yum Thai - 33 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 122 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Acai Berry Land - 73 votes

2nd: Rise Up - 47 votes

3rd: Farm to Juice - 44 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 202 votes

2nd: La Panderia - 56 votes

3rd: Tiff's Treats - 38 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,072 votes

2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 771 votes

3rd: Burnwood '68 - 751 votes

Burger:

1st: File's Burgers - 155 votes

2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 98 votes

3rd: Chris Madrid's - 54 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes

Fries:

1st: Bill Miller - 101 votes

2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 49 votes

3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 39 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 125 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 69 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 38 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 416 votes

2nd: ICEDUP - 149 votes

3rd: Amy's Ice Cream - 34 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 621 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 148 votes

3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 93 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 93 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 52 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 33 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,394 votes

2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 62 votes

3rd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes

2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd.

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Four Kings - 507 votes

2nd: Gino's Deli - 502 votes

3rd: Zito's - 107 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 162 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 119 votes

3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 55 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 91 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 65 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 22 votes

Tacos:

1st: La Maceta - 219 votes

2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 155 votes

3rd: Diablos Tacos - 136 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,306 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 75 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 58 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 504 votes

2nd: Encore for Women - 17 votes

3rd: Lennie's Alterations - 16 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 29 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 58 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 214 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 114 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 38 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 20 votes

3rd: DXL - 13 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 226 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 17 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 9 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 239 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 178 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 14 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 2,627 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 124 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 54 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 205 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 121 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 87 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,549 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,227 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 768 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Bar America - 105 votes

2nd: Big Hops - 90 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 27 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 56 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 22 votes

Dancing:

1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes

2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes

3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 73 votes

2nd: Bar America - 59 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 33 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 60 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 78 votes

2nd: Hawx Bar - 17 votes

3rd: Retox Bar - 13 votes

Live Music:

1st: Bar America - 54 votes

2nd: Floore's Country Store - 52 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 27 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 215 votes

2nd: The Cove - 63 votes

3rd: Bar America - 61 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 152 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 95 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 67 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 117 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 10 votes

3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 178 votes

2nd: YMCA - 38 votes

3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 30 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 351 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 336 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 44 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Simply Soccer - 70 votes

2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 35 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 27 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

Tied for 1st: Natural Heights - 30 votes

Tied for 1st: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 30 votes

2nd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 26 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 18 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 29 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 77 votes

2nd: Olympia - 6 votes

Fitness - National Business:

1st: Planet Fitness - 35 votes

2nd: Gold's Gym - 34 votes

3rd: YMCA - 26 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 988 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 491 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 60 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 483 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 413 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 181 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 182 votes

2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 73 votes

3rd: Smoke Wagon - 60 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 283 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 51 votes

3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 23 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 63 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 49 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 34 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,626 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 365 votes

3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 40 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 195 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 121 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 117 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 25 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 261 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 38 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 22 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 225 votes

2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 197 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 155 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 990 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 119 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 27 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Event Group - 521 votes

2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 162 votes

3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 138 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,437 votes

2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 474 votes

3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 420 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 58 votes

Tied for 2nd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes

Tied for 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 52 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 21 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 17 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,182 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 349 votes

3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 44 votes

3rd: Tilented - 29 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 2,309 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,650 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 295 votes

Realtors:

1st: Exposed Homes Group - 179 votes

2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 171 votes

3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 73 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 139 votes

2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 7 votes

3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 55 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 24 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 750 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 166 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Love.Marketing - 295 votes

2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 283 votes

3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 162 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 379 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 130 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 505 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 290 votes

3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 150 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 245 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 10 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 17 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Blendz Barbershop - 2,517 votes

2nd: Southtown Barbers - 2,210 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,173 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 98 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes

3rd: The Massage - 6 votes

Hair Color:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,922 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,055 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,511 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 104 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 28 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 995 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 105 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes

Massage:

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 683 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 116 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 14 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,296 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 284 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 134 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 107 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 24 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 11 votes

Beauty - National:

1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 12 votes

2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

3rd: Great Clips - 7 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,177 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 736 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 397 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 522 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 269 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 175 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 22 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Finsanto Automotive - 537 votes

2nd: Larson's Automotive - 495 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 198 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 188 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 25 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 20 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 44 votes

Car Wash:

1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 86 votes

2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 62 votes

3rd: The Wash Tub - 59 votes

Dealership:

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 38 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 19 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 774 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 134 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 78 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,056 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 32 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,366 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 480 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 232 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 14 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 215 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 60 votes

3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 57 votes

