SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 7 in the voting round!
Have you been nominated for SA Picks? We are still in the process of reaching out to each business.
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.
DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 161 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 97 votes
- 3rd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 82 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 102 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 96 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 72 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 849 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 128 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 71 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 95 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 81 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 61 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 114 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 73 votes
- 3rd: El Chaparral - 63 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 196 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 111 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 84 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 746 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 164 votes
- 3rd: Maggiano's Little Italy - 66 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 326 votes
- 2nd: La Maceta - 86 votes
- 3rd: Blanquita Mexican Restaurant - 74 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Sea Island - 126 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 108 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 51 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Saltgrass - 72 votes
- 2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 71 votes
- 3rd: Morton's The Steakhouse - 52 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 89 votes
- 2nd: San Poke - 69 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 60 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 219 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 47 votes
- 3rd: Yum Thai - 33 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 122 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 73 votes
- 2nd: Rise Up - 47 votes
- 3rd: Farm to Juice - 44 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 202 votes
- 2nd: La Panderia - 56 votes
- 3rd: Tiff's Treats - 38 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,072 votes
- 2nd: ScooterZ BBQ - 771 votes
- 3rd: Burnwood '68 - 751 votes
Burger:
- 1st: File's Burgers - 155 votes
- 2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 98 votes
- 3rd: Chris Madrid's - 54 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 1,624 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 585 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 465 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 101 votes
- 2nd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks (Food Truck ) - 49 votes
- 3rd: Casa Azul De Andrea - 39 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 125 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 69 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 38 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 416 votes
- 2nd: ICEDUP - 149 votes
- 3rd: Amy's Ice Cream - 34 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 621 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 148 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 93 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 93 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 52 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 33 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,394 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 62 votes
- 3rd: Mia Marco's Pizza - 57 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes
- 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd.
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Four Kings - 507 votes
- 2nd: Gino's Deli - 502 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 107 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 162 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 119 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 55 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 91 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 65 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 22 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 219 votes
- 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 155 votes
- 3rd: Diablos Tacos - 136 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,306 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 75 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 58 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 504 votes
- 2nd: Encore for Women - 17 votes
- 3rd: Lennie's Alterations - 16 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 29 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 58 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 214 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 114 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 38 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 20 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 13 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 226 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 17 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 9 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 239 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 178 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 14 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 2,627 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 124 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 54 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 205 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 121 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 87 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 1,549 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,227 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 768 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Bar America - 105 votes
- 2nd: Big Hops - 90 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 27 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 56 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 22 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 73 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 59 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 33 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 60 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 78 votes
- 2nd: Hawx Bar - 17 votes
- 3rd: Retox Bar - 13 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Bar America - 54 votes
- 2nd: Floore's Country Store - 52 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 27 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 215 votes
- 2nd: The Cove - 63 votes
- 3rd: Bar America - 61 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 152 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 95 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 67 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 117 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 10 votes
- 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 178 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 38 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 30 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 351 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 336 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 44 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 70 votes
- 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 35 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 27 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- Tied for 1st: Natural Heights - 30 votes
- Tied for 1st: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 30 votes
- 2nd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 26 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 18 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 29 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 77 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 6 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: Planet Fitness - 35 votes
- 2nd: Gold's Gym - 34 votes
- 3rd: YMCA - 26 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 988 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 491 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 60 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 483 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 413 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 181 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 182 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 73 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Wagon - 60 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 283 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 51 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 23 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 63 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 49 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 34 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,626 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 365 votes
- 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 40 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 195 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 121 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 117 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 25 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 261 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 38 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 22 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 225 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 197 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 155 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 990 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 119 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 27 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 521 votes
- 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 162 votes
- 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 138 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,437 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flower and Gifts - 474 votes
- 3rd: Oakleaf Florist - 420 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 58 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Salon Vense - 5 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 52 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 21 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 17 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,182 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 349 votes
- 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 175 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 44 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 29 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 2,309 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,650 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 295 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Exposed Homes Group - 179 votes
- 2nd: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 171 votes
- 3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 73 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 139 votes
- 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 7 votes
- 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 6 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 55 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 24 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 18 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 750 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 166 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 24 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 295 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 283 votes
- 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 162 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 379 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 130 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 505 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 290 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 150 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 245 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 84 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 10 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 17 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 7 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Blendz Barbershop - 2,517 votes
- 2nd: Southtown Barbers - 2,210 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,173 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 98 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes
- 3rd: The Massage - 6 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 1,922 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,055 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 165 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,511 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 104 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 28 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 995 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 105 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 683 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 116 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 14 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,296 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 284 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 134 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 107 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 24 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 11 votes
Beauty - National:
- 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 12 votes
- 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
- 3rd: Great Clips - 7 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,177 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 736 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 397 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 522 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 269 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 75 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 175 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 22 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Finsanto Automotive - 537 votes
- 2nd: Larson's Automotive - 495 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 198 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 188 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 25 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 20 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 44 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 86 votes
- 2nd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 62 votes
- 3rd: The Wash Tub - 59 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 38 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 30 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 19 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 774 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 134 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 78 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,056 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 32 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,366 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 480 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 232 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 14 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 5 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 215 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 60 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 57 votes
