SA Picks voting results for Week 8

DINING

American:

1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 172 votes

2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 111 votes

3rd: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 106 votes

Brunch:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 137 votes

2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 111 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 82 votes

Chinese:

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,014 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 148 votes

3rd: Ding How - 81 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 117 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 105 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 68 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 137 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 84 votes

3rd: Mr C's Fried Chicken & Waffles - 70 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 217 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 137 votes

3rd: Papouli's -104 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 812 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 194 votes

3rd: Little Italy - 103 votes

Mexican:

1st: Estela's Cafe - 510 votes

2nd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 137 votes

3rd: Sazon Mexican Cafe - 105 votes

Seafood:

1st: Sea Island - 155 votes

2nd: Pappadeaux's - 131 votes

3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 58 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Saltgrass - 91 votes

2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 76 votes

3rd: Little Red Barn - 66 votes

Sushi:

1st: Sushi Zushi - 100 votes

2nd: Gorro's - 74 votes

3rd: San Poke - 70 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Taste - 238 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 62 votes

Tied for 3rd: Yum Thai - 39 votes

Tied for 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 39 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 141 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Acai Berry Land - 74 votes

2nd: Farm to Juice - 54 votes

3rd: Rise Up - 52 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 246 votes

2nd: Mario's Bakery - 87 votes

3rd: La Panderia - 71 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,398 votes

2nd: Burnwood '68 - 857 votes

3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 828 votes

Burger:

1st: File's Burgers - 236 votes

2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 146 votes

3rd: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 123 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex - BBQ - 2,335 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 981 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 666 votes

Fries:

1st: Bill Miller - 117 votes

2nd: Mad Macks Burger Company - 79 votes

3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 58 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 205 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 75 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 45 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 800 votes

2nd: El Tropico - 207 votes

3rd: ICEDUP - 161 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,435 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 195 votes

3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 104 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 107 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 59 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 40 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,521 votes

2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 71 votes

3rd: Naples - 59 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes

2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd.

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Gino's Deli - 1,245 votes

2nd: Four Kings - 700 votes

3rd: Zito's - 129 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 162 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 131 votes

3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 59 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 101 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 73 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 25 votes

Tacos:

1st: La Maceta - 224 votes

2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 160 votes

3rd: Diablos Tacos - 136 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,434 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 104 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 67 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 558 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 20 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 18 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 35 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 64 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 234 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 120 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 42 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 22 votes

3rd: DXL - 16 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 253 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 24 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 243 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 183 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 16 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 3,062 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 140 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 77 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 216 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 123 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 99 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,018 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,545 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 848 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Big Hops - 133 votes

2nd: Bar America - 109 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 32 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 62 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes

Dancing:

1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes

2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes

3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 113 votes

2nd: Bar America - 66 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 46 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 68 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 82 votes

2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes

3rd: Hawx Bar - 18 votes

Live Music:

1st: Floore's Country Store - 91 votes

2nd: Bar America - 55 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 30 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 261 votes

2nd: The Cove - 73 votes

3rd: Joey's - 69 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 197 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 97 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 69 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 168 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 10 votes

3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 184 votes

2nd: YMCA - 50 votes

3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 36 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 493 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 378 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 49 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Simply Soccer - 76 votes

2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 36 votes

3rd: Uplifted Performance - 35 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 99 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 57 votes

2nd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 28 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 21 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 47 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 117 votes

2nd: Olympia - 6 votes

Fitness - National Business:

Tied for 1st: Gold's Gym - 39 votes

Tied for 1st: Planet Fitness - 39 votes

2nd: YMCA - 38 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,068 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 719 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 63 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 571 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 539 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 206 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 299 votes

2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 99 votes

3rd: Finding Friday - 90 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 377 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 59 votes

3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 26 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 69 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 49 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 41 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,880 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 411 votes

3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 46 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 201 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 126 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 119 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 29 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 287 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 42 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 25 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 226 votes

2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 213 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 167 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 1,118 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 127 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 31 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Event Group - 613 votes

2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 174 votes

3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 142 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,667 votes

2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 508 votes

3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 486 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 62 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes

3rd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 53 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 24 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 17 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,739 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 395 votes

Tied for 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 177 votes

Tied for 3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 177 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 45 votes

3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 3,311 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,923 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 308 votes

Realtors:

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 231 votes

2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 209 votes

Tied for 3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 100 votes

Tied for 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 100 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 147 votes

Tied for 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 7 votes

Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 7 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 89 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 28 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 21 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,098 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 187 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 45 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Love.Marketing - 426 votes

2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 295 votes

3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 171 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 389 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 255 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 514 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 388 votes

3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 308 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 87 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 11 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 18 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Southtown Barbers - 3,433 votes

2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 3,346 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,302 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 114 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes

Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 6 votes

Tied for 3rd: Kitty Hawk Nails - 6 votes

Hair Color:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,163 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,171 votes

3rd: Studio Rau - 167 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,684 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 104 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 31 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,102 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 120 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes

Massage:

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 916 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 132 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,430 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 299 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 151 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 121 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 25 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes

Beauty - National:

1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes

2nd: Great Clips - 10 votes

3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,414 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 967 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 478 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 546 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 271 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 250 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 29 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Finsanto Automotive - 652 votes

2nd: Larson's Automotive - 616 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 198 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 188 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 132 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 21 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 62 votes

Car Wash:

1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 94 votes

2nd: The Wash Tub - 86 votes

3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 67 votes

Dealership:

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 40 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 31 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 835 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 152 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 88 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,193 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 57 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,598 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 489 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 256 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 16 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 8 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 243 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 73 votes

3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 69 votes

