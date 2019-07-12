SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 8 in the voting round!
You can vote once an hour per category per day until Sept. 2. The winners are revealed on Sept. 3.
DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 172 votes
- 2nd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 111 votes
- 3rd: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 106 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 137 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 111 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 82 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,014 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 148 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 81 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 117 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 105 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 68 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 137 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 84 votes
- 3rd: Mr C's Fried Chicken & Waffles - 70 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 217 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 137 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's -104 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 812 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 194 votes
- 3rd: Little Italy - 103 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 510 votes
- 2nd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 137 votes
- 3rd: Sazon Mexican Cafe - 105 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Sea Island - 155 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 131 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 58 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Saltgrass - 91 votes
- 2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 76 votes
- 3rd: Little Red Barn - 66 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: Sushi Zushi - 100 votes
- 2nd: Gorro's - 74 votes
- 3rd: San Poke - 70 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 238 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 62 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Yum Thai - 39 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Thai Topaz - Castle Hills - 39 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 141 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 74 votes
- 2nd: Farm to Juice - 54 votes
- 3rd: Rise Up - 52 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 246 votes
- 2nd: Mario's Bakery - 87 votes
- 3rd: La Panderia - 71 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,398 votes
- 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 857 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 828 votes
Burger:
- 1st: File's Burgers - 236 votes
- 2nd: Longhorn Cafe - 146 votes
- 3rd: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 123 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 2,335 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 981 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 666 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Bill Miller - 117 votes
- 2nd: Mad Macks Burger Company - 79 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 58 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 205 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 75 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 45 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 800 votes
- 2nd: El Tropico - 207 votes
- 3rd: ICEDUP - 161 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,435 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 195 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 104 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 107 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 59 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 40 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,521 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 71 votes
- 3rd: Naples - 59 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes
- 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd.
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Gino's Deli - 1,245 votes
- 2nd: Four Kings - 700 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 129 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 162 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 131 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 59 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 101 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 73 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 25 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 224 votes
- 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 160 votes
- 3rd: Diablos Tacos - 136 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,434 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 104 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 67 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 558 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 20 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 18 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 35 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 64 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 234 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 120 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 42 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 22 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 16 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 253 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 24 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 243 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 183 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 16 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 3,062 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 140 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 77 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 216 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 123 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 99 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,018 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,545 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 848 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Big Hops - 133 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 109 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 32 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 62 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 209 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 38 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 37 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 113 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 66 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 46 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 68 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 82 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Bar - 18 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: Floore's Country Store - 91 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 55 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 30 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 261 votes
- 2nd: The Cove - 73 votes
- 3rd: Joey's - 69 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 197 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 97 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 69 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 168 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 10 votes
- 3rd: CrossFit Kicaster - 5 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 184 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 50 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 36 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 493 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 378 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 49 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 76 votes
- 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 36 votes
- 3rd: Uplifted Performance - 35 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 99 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 57 votes
- 2nd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 28 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 21 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 47 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 117 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 6 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- Tied for 1st: Gold's Gym - 39 votes
- Tied for 1st: Planet Fitness - 39 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 38 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,068 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 719 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 63 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 571 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 539 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 206 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 299 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 99 votes
- 3rd: Finding Friday - 90 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 377 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 59 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Mayan Palace - 26 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 69 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 49 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 41 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 1,880 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 411 votes
- 3rd: Lucy's Cake Shop - 46 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 201 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 126 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 119 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 29 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 287 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 42 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 25 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 226 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 213 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 167 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,118 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 127 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 31 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 613 votes
- 2nd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 174 votes
- 3rd: Lasting Impressions by Design - 142 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,667 votes
- 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 508 votes
- 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 486 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 62 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes
- 3rd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 53 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 24 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 17 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,739 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 395 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 177 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Air Cantu Central Air & Heating Specialist - 177 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 54 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 45 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 3,311 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 1,923 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 308 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 231 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 209 votes
- Tied for 3rd: HomeRiver Group San Antonio - 100 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 100 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 147 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Sylvan Learning Center - 7 votes
- Tied for 2nd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 7 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 89 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 28 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 21 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,098 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 187 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 45 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 426 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 295 votes
- 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 171 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 389 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 255 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 514 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 388 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 308 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 87 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 11 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 18 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Southtown Barbers - 3,433 votes
- 2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 3,346 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,302 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 114 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 17 votes
- Tied for 3rd: The Massage - 6 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Kitty Hawk Nails - 6 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,163 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,171 votes
- 3rd: Studio Rau - 167 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,684 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 104 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 31 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,102 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 120 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 916 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 132 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,430 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 299 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 151 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 121 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 25 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes
Beauty - National:
- 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes
- 2nd: Great Clips - 10 votes
- 3rd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,414 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 967 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 478 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 546 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 271 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 250 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 64 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 29 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Finsanto Automotive - 652 votes
- 2nd: Larson's Automotive - 616 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 198 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 188 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 132 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 21 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 62 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 94 votes
- 2nd: The Wash Tub - 86 votes
- 3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 67 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 40 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 31 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 835 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 152 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 88 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,193 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 57 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,598 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 489 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 256 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 16 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 8 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 243 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 73 votes
- 3rd: The Shops at La Cantera - 69 votes
VOTING BALLOT IS LISTED BELOW
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.