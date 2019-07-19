SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 9 in the voting round!

DINING

American:

1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 179 votes

2nd: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 158 votes

3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 119 votes

Brunch:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 146 votes

2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 127 votes

3rd: Bill Miller - 85 votes

Chinese:

1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,061 votes

2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 164 votes

3rd: Ding How - 92 votes

Dining - Other:

1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 124 votes

2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 119 votes

3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 74 votes

Dining - Franchise/Other:

1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 149 votes

2nd: 54th Street - 95 votes

Tied for 3rd: Mr. C's Fried Chicken & Waffles - 74 votes

Tied for 3rd: El Chapparal - 74 votes

Greek:

1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 242 votes

2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 148 votes

3rd: Papouli's - 121 votes

Italian:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 838 votes

2nd: La Sorrentina - 216 votes

3rd: Little Italy - 149 votes

Mexican:

1st: Estela's Cafe - 637 votes

2nd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 201 votes

3rd: Ray's Drive Inn - 163 votes

Seafood:

1st: Sea Island - 175 votes

2nd: Pappadeaux's - 143 votes

Tied for 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 60 votes

Tied for 3rd: El Bucanero - 60 votes

Steakhouse:

1st: Saltgrass - 102 votes

2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 79 votes

3rd: Little Red Barn - 78 votes

Sushi:

1st: San Poke - 156 votes

2nd: Sushi Zushi - 115 votes

3rd: Gorro's - 79 votes

Thai:

1st: Thai Taste - 257 votes

2nd: Thai Hut - 82 votes

3rd: Yum Thai - 43 votes

Vegetarian:

1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 156 votes

QUICK EATS

Acai Bowls:

1st: Acai Berry Land - 75 votes

2nd: Rise Up - 58 votes

3rd: Farm to Juice - 55 votes

Bakery:

1st: Panderia Jimenez - 262 votes

2nd: C'esta La Vie Baking Company - 126 votes

3rd: Mario's Bakery - 104 votes

Barbecue:

1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,541 votes

2nd: Burnwood '68 - 962 votes

3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 871 votes

Burger:

1st: File's Burgers - 251 votes

2nd: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 242 votes

3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 173 votes

Food Trucks:

1st: So Tex - BBQ - 2,477 votes

2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,075 votes

3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 702 votes

Fries:

1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 189 votes

2nd: Bill Miller - 128 votes

3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 61 votes

Frozen Yogurt:

1st: Arctic Ape - 215 votes

2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 78 votes

3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 46 votes

Ice Cream:

1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 986 votes

2nd: El Tropico - 619 votes

3rd: ICEDUP - 170 votes

Meat Market:

1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,666 votes

2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 217 votes

3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 121 votes

Nachos:

1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 117 votes

2nd: Alamo Cafe - 68 votes

3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 44 votes

Pizza:

1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,568 votes

2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 72 votes

3rd: Naples - 71 votes

Quick Eats - Local:

1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes

2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 156 votes

3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes

Sandwich Shop:

1st: Gino's Deli - 1,637 votes

2nd: Four Kings - 941 votes

3rd: Zito's - 144 votes

Sweets:

1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 165 votes

2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 163 votes

3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 59 votes

Soup:

1st: La Madeline - 112 votes

2nd: McAlister's Deli - 82 votes

3rd: W D Deli - 28 votes

Tacos:

1st: La Maceta - 230 votes

2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 164 votes

3rd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 151 votes

Wings:

1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,479 votes

2nd: Wing Stop - 119 votes

3rd: Pluckers - 68 votes

FASHION

Alterations - Local:

1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 622 votes

2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 23 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 18 votes

Children's Clothing:

1st: Street Gear - 39 votes

Dry Cleaner's - Local:

1st: Midtown Cleaners - 69 votes

Jewelry - Local:

1st: James Avery - 244 votes

2nd: Paparazzi - 121 votes

3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes

Men's Clothing:

1st: Dos Carolinas - 45 votes

2nd: Tall Tees & More - 23 votes

3rd: DXL - 16 votes

Resale - Local:

1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 270 votes

2nd: Clothes Mentors - 24 votes

3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes

Vintage - Local:

1st: The Vintage Market - 244 votes

2nd: The Vaulti - 184 votes

3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 18 votes

Women's Accessories - Local:

1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 3,545 votes

2nd: The Bra Box - 155 votes

3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 85 votes

Women's Boutique - Local:

1st: Broadway Pinups - 221 votes

2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 111 votes

COFFEE SHOPS

1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,308 votes

2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,755 votes

3rd: Daylight Donuts - 919 votes

NIGHTLIFE

Beer Selection:

1st: Big Hops - 158 votes

2nd: Bar America - 116 votes

3rd: Alamo Beer - 33 votes

Brewpub:

1st: Freetails - 66 votes

2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes

Dancing:

1st: Jack Rabbit - 279 votes

2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 47 votes

3rd: Bonham Exchange - 46 votes

Happy Hour:

1st: Big Hops - 135 votes

2nd: Bar America - 69 votes

3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 48 votes

Irish Pub:

1st: Pat O'Brien's - 70 votes

Late Night Eats:

1st: Bar America - 85 votes

2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes

3rd: Hawx Bar - 18 votes

Live Music:

1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 110 votes

2nd: Bar America - 58 votes

3rd: Sanchos - 32 votes

Neighborhood Bar:

1st: Splash - 285 votes

2nd: Joey's - 185 votes

3rd: The Cove - 76 votes

Sports Bar:

1st: Splash - 220 votes

2nd: The Ticket - 100 votes

3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes

FITNESS

Dance Studio:

1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 185 votes

2nd: Centro Fitness - 11 votes

3rd: Plyofit_SA - 7 votes

Gym - Local:

1st: Simply Soccer SA - 187 votes

2nd: YMCA - 60 votes

3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 37 votes

Martial Arts:

1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 572 votes

2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 426 votes

3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 50 votes

Personal Trainers:

1st: Simply Soccer - 76 votes

Tied for 2nd: Uplifted Performance - 36 votes

Tied for 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 36 votes

Vitamins & Supplements:

1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 102 votes

2nd: Natural Heights - 77 votes

3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 31 votes

Yoga Studio:

1st: Nazdira Yoga - 21 votes

Zumba - Local:

1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 53 votes

Cheer and Gymnastics:

1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 130 votes

2nd: Olympia - 7 votes

Fitness - National Business:

1st: YMCA - 51 votes

Tied for 2nd: Gold's Gym - 41 votes

Tied for 2nd: Planet Fitness - 41 votes

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery:

1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,244 votes

2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 862 votes

3rd: Wonder Chamber - 63 votes

Family Entertainment:

1st: ComedySportz - 635 votes

2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 606 votes

3rd: SeaWorld - 234 votes

Local Band/Artist:

1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 334 votes

2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 198 votes

3rd: Finding Friday - 150 votes

Movie Theater:

1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 421 votes

2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 65 votes

3rd: Santikos Entertainment Palladium - 29 votes

Museum:

1st: The DoSeum - 103 votes

2nd: Wonder Chamber - 50 votes

3rd: McNay Art Museum - 46 votes

WEDDINGS

Cake:

1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,070 votes

2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 438 votes

3rd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 331 votes

Caterer:

1st: Bartenders4you - 203 votes

2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 127 votes

3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 120 votes

DJ:

1st: DJ Krylon - 33 votes

Make-Up:

1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 304 votes

2nd: JAX Studio - 42 votes

Party Rentals:

1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 26 votes

Photographer:

1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes

2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 223 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 170 votes

Wedding Dresses:

1st: Bridal Connection - 1,218 votes

2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 129 votes

3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 33 votes

Wedding Planner:

1st: Panache Event Group - 666 votes

2nd: Black Nor White Events - 214 votes

3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 179 votes

Wedding Florist:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,728 votes

2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 557 votes

3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 498 votes

Hair Stylist:

1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 62 votes

2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes

3rd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes

SERVICES

Banking:

1st: RBFCU - 61 votes

2nd: Frost Bank - 28 votes

3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 21 votes

Heating and Cooling:

1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,828 votes

2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 444 votes

3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 247 votes

House Cleaning:

1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 55 votes

2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes

3rd: Tilented - 30 votes

Photography:

1st: Tilde - 4,260 votes

2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,013 votes

3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 311 votes

Realtors:

1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 263 votes

2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 246 votes

3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 155 votes

Tutoring:

1st: Learning Foundations - 160 votes

2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 10 votes

Tied for 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 8 votes

Tied for 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 8 votes

Plumbing:

1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 121 votes

2nd: Beyer Boys - 29 votes

3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes

Home Repair:

1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,205 votes

2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 188 votes

3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 48 votes

Promotional Services:

1st: Love.Marketing - 532 votes

2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 296 votes

3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 178 votes

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

1st: Caprice Productions - 394 votes

2nd: Mira Medals - 287 votes

Services - Local:

1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 532 votes

2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 491 votes

3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes

Dentistry:

1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 325 votes

2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 89 votes

3rd: Perry Dental Health - 12 votes

Primary Care Physicians:

1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes

2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes

3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes

BEAUTY

Barber:

1st: Southtown Barbers - 4,266 votes

2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 4,214 votes

3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,364 votes

Day Spa:

1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 120 votes

2nd: Sculpt Away - 18 votes

3rd: The Massage - 7 votes

Hair Color:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,300 votes

2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,234 votes

3rd: Tr3s Salon - 293 votes

Hair Salon:

1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,833 votes

2nd: The Color Studio - 107 votes

3rd: Victory Salon - 34 votes

Manicure and Pedicure:

1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,162 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 125 votes

3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes

Massage:

1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,125 votes

2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 132 votes

3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes

Tattoo and Piercing:

1st: Roy Barrera - 1,511 votes

2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 345 votes

3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 152 votes

Waxing:

1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 126 votes

2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes

3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes

Beauty - National Business:

Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes

Tied for 1st: Great Clips - 13 votes

2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes

Beauty - Local:

1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,538 votes

2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,124 votes

3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 539 votes

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Detailing:

1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 552 votes

2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 274 votes

3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes

Auto Parts:

1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 313 votes

2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes

3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 31 votes

Auto Repair:

1st: Larsom's Automotive - 775 votes

2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 746 votes

3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 265 votes

Body Shop:

1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 256 votes

2nd: Select One Collision - 191 votes

3rd: Northside Collision - 21 votes

Tires:

1st: Discount Tire - 62 votes

Car Wash:

1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 95 votes

2nd: The Wash Tub - 94 votes

3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 70 votes

Dealership:

1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 41 votes

2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes

3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes

SHOPPING

Antiques:

1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 856 votes

2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 158 votes

3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 94 votes

Comics:

1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,235 votes

2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 65 votes

Flowers:

1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,650 votes

2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 497 votes

New Furniture:

1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 270 votes

2nd: Living Spaces - 17 votes

3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes

Shopping - Local:

1st: Almighty Spices - 806 votes

2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 258 votes

3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes

