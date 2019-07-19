SAN ANTONIO - Here are the SA Picks voting results for week 9 in the voting round!
DINING
American:
- 1st: Bud Jones Restaurant - 179 votes
- 2nd: Schakolad Chocolate Factory - 158 votes
- 3rd: Smoke Shack BBQ - 119 votes
Brunch:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 146 votes
- 2nd: The Magnolia Pancake Haus - 127 votes
- 3rd: Bill Miller - 85 votes
Chinese:
- 1st: Wah Kee Chinese - 1,061 votes
- 2nd: Golden Wok - Wurzbach - 164 votes
- 3rd: Ding How - 92 votes
Dining - Other:
- 1st: Nicha's Comida Mexicana - 124 votes
- 2nd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 119 votes
- 3rd: 2M Smokehouse - 74 votes
Dining - Franchise/Other:
- 1st: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 149 votes
- 2nd: 54th Street - 95 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Mr. C's Fried Chicken & Waffles - 74 votes
- Tied for 3rd: El Chapparal - 74 votes
Greek:
- 1st: Mina & Dimi's Greek House - 242 votes
- 2nd: Demo's Greek Food - 148 votes
- 3rd: Papouli's - 121 votes
Italian:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 838 votes
- 2nd: La Sorrentina - 216 votes
- 3rd: Little Italy - 149 votes
Mexican:
- 1st: Estela's Cafe - 637 votes
- 2nd: Jacala Mexican Restaurant - 201 votes
- 3rd: Ray's Drive Inn - 163 votes
Seafood:
- 1st: Sea Island - 175 votes
- 2nd: Pappadeaux's - 143 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Bill Miller's Laguna Madre - 60 votes
- Tied for 3rd: El Bucanero - 60 votes
Steakhouse:
- 1st: Saltgrass - 102 votes
- 2nd: Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 79 votes
- 3rd: Little Red Barn - 78 votes
Sushi:
- 1st: San Poke - 156 votes
- 2nd: Sushi Zushi - 115 votes
- 3rd: Gorro's - 79 votes
Thai:
- 1st: Thai Taste - 257 votes
- 2nd: Thai Hut - 82 votes
- 3rd: Yum Thai - 43 votes
Vegetarian:
- 1st: Green Vegetarian Cuisine - 156 votes
QUICK EATS
Acai Bowls:
- 1st: Acai Berry Land - 75 votes
- 2nd: Rise Up - 58 votes
- 3rd: Farm to Juice - 55 votes
Bakery:
- 1st: Panderia Jimenez - 262 votes
- 2nd: C'esta La Vie Baking Company - 126 votes
- 3rd: Mario's Bakery - 104 votes
Barbecue:
- 1st: So.Tex BBQ - 2,541 votes
- 2nd: Burnwood '68 - 962 votes
- 3rd: ScooterZ BBQ - 871 votes
Burger:
- 1st: File's Burgers - 251 votes
- 2nd: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 242 votes
- 3rd: The Longhorn Cafe - 173 votes
Food Trucks:
- 1st: So Tex - BBQ - 2,477 votes
- 2nd: Lada Ladies - 1,075 votes
- 3rd: Scooterz BBQ - 702 votes
Fries:
- 1st: Mad Macks Burger Company - 189 votes
- 2nd: Bill Miller - 128 votes
- 3rd: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 61 votes
Frozen Yogurt:
- 1st: Arctic Ape - 215 votes
- 2nd: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 78 votes
- 3rd: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 46 votes
Ice Cream:
- 1st: Parker's Ice Creams - 986 votes
- 2nd: El Tropico - 619 votes
- 3rd: ICEDUP - 170 votes
Meat Market:
- 1st: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 1,666 votes
- 2nd: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 217 votes
- 3rd: Bolner's Meat Market - 121 votes
Nachos:
- 1st: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 117 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Cafe - 68 votes
- 3rd: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 44 votes
Pizza:
- 1st: MAARS Pizza - 1,568 votes
- 2nd: Big Lou's Pizza - 72 votes
- 3rd: Naples - 71 votes
Quick Eats - Local:
- 1st: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 186 votes
- 2nd: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Rd. - 156 votes
- 3rd: The Original Donut Shop - 46 votes
Sandwich Shop:
- 1st: Gino's Deli - 1,637 votes
- 2nd: Four Kings - 941 votes
- 3rd: Zito's - 144 votes
Sweets:
- 1st: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 165 votes
- 2nd: Mike's SnoBiz - 163 votes
- 3rd: Ice Ice Baby - 59 votes
Soup:
- 1st: La Madeline - 112 votes
- 2nd: McAlister's Deli - 82 votes
- 3rd: W D Deli - 28 votes
Tacos:
- 1st: La Maceta - 230 votes
- 2nd: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 164 votes
- 3rd: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 151 votes
Wings:
- 1st: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,479 votes
- 2nd: Wing Stop - 119 votes
- 3rd: Pluckers - 68 votes
FASHION
Alterations - Local:
- 1st: Alvina's Tailor Shop - 622 votes
- 2nd: Lennie's Alterations - 23 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 18 votes
Children's Clothing:
- 1st: Street Gear - 39 votes
Dry Cleaner's - Local:
- 1st: Midtown Cleaners - 69 votes
Jewelry - Local:
- 1st: James Avery - 244 votes
- 2nd: Paparazzi - 121 votes
- 3rd: Goldmaster's - 6 votes
Men's Clothing:
- 1st: Dos Carolinas - 45 votes
- 2nd: Tall Tees & More - 23 votes
- 3rd: DXL - 16 votes
Resale - Local:
- 1st: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 270 votes
- 2nd: Clothes Mentors - 24 votes
- 3rd: Encore for Women - 10 votes
Vintage - Local:
- 1st: The Vintage Market - 244 votes
- 2nd: The Vaulti - 184 votes
- 3rd: Grey Moon Vintage - 18 votes
Women's Accessories - Local:
- 1st: Brenda Anz Paparazzi - 3,545 votes
- 2nd: The Bra Box - 155 votes
- 3rd: Eye Candy Boutique - 85 votes
Women's Boutique - Local:
- 1st: Broadway Pinups - 221 votes
- 2nd: Pop into Paparazzi - 124 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 111 votes
COFFEE SHOPS
- 1st: Cajun Coffee Shack - 2,308 votes
- 2nd: The Cracked Mug - 1,755 votes
- 3rd: Daylight Donuts - 919 votes
NIGHTLIFE
Beer Selection:
- 1st: Big Hops - 158 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 116 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Beer - 33 votes
Brewpub:
- 1st: Freetails - 66 votes
- 2nd: Busted Sandal - 25 votes
Dancing:
- 1st: Jack Rabbit - 279 votes
- 2nd: Cowboys Dancehall - 47 votes
- 3rd: Bonham Exchange - 46 votes
Happy Hour:
- 1st: Big Hops - 135 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 69 votes
- 3rd: 54th Street Bar & Grill - 48 votes
Irish Pub:
- 1st: Pat O'Brien's - 70 votes
Late Night Eats:
- 1st: Bar America - 85 votes
- 2nd: Retox Bar - 21 votes
- 3rd: Hawx Bar - 18 votes
Live Music:
- 1st: John T. Floore Country Store - 110 votes
- 2nd: Bar America - 58 votes
- 3rd: Sanchos - 32 votes
Neighborhood Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 285 votes
- 2nd: Joey's - 185 votes
- 3rd: The Cove - 76 votes
Sports Bar:
- 1st: Splash - 220 votes
- 2nd: The Ticket - 100 votes
- 3rd: Supremes Sports Bar - 71 votes
FITNESS
Dance Studio:
- 1st: Powerhouse TNT Gymnastics - 185 votes
- 2nd: Centro Fitness - 11 votes
- 3rd: Plyofit_SA - 7 votes
Gym - Local:
- 1st: Simply Soccer SA - 187 votes
- 2nd: YMCA - 60 votes
- 3rd: Muscled-Up Nutrition - 37 votes
Martial Arts:
- 1st: CDK Tae Kwon-Do Club Culebra - 572 votes
- 2nd: Ultimate Submission Academy - 426 votes
- 3rd: Semper Fortis Jiu Jitsu - 50 votes
Personal Trainers:
- 1st: Simply Soccer - 76 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Uplifted Performance - 36 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Nomadik Yoga - 36 votes
Vitamins & Supplements:
- 1st: MuscledUp Nutrition - 102 votes
- 2nd: Natural Heights - 77 votes
- 3rd: Rock's Discount Vitamins - 31 votes
Yoga Studio:
- 1st: Nazdira Yoga - 21 votes
Zumba - Local:
- 1st: YMCA Tri-Point - 53 votes
Cheer and Gymnastics:
- 1st: Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center - 130 votes
- 2nd: Olympia - 7 votes
Fitness - National Business:
- 1st: YMCA - 51 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Gold's Gym - 41 votes
- Tied for 2nd: Planet Fitness - 41 votes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery:
- 1st: The Crafty Home DIY Workshop - 1,244 votes
- 2nd: Board & Brush Creative Studio - 862 votes
- 3rd: Wonder Chamber - 63 votes
Family Entertainment:
- 1st: ComedySportz - 635 votes
- 2nd: San Antonio Plastic Bricks - 606 votes
- 3rd: SeaWorld - 234 votes
Local Band/Artist:
- 1st: Mariachi Entertainment System - 334 votes
- 2nd: Mariachi Las Altenas - 198 votes
- 3rd: Finding Friday - 150 votes
Movie Theater:
- 1st: Santikos Casa Blanca - 421 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Drafthouse North - 65 votes
- 3rd: Santikos Entertainment Palladium - 29 votes
Museum:
- 1st: The DoSeum - 103 votes
- 2nd: Wonder Chamber - 50 votes
- 3rd: McNay Art Museum - 46 votes
WEDDINGS
Cake:
- 1st: Crazy Cakes by Jen - 2,070 votes
- 2nd: Our Daily Pastries - 438 votes
- 3rd: Little Muse Catering and Cakes - 331 votes
Caterer:
- 1st: Bartenders4you - 203 votes
- 2nd: Heavenly Gourmet - 127 votes
- 3rd: SassTass & The Pour Horse, Mobile Bar Co. - 120 votes
DJ:
- 1st: DJ Krylon - 33 votes
Make-Up:
- 1st: Madame Make-up and Hair - 304 votes
- 2nd: JAX Studio - 42 votes
Party Rentals:
- 1st: Wolf Weddings & Events - 26 votes
Photographer:
- 1st: Daniel Grove Photography - 227 votes
- 2nd: Snap Chic Photography - 223 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 170 votes
Wedding Dresses:
- 1st: Bridal Connection - 1,218 votes
- 2nd: Bella Bride Boutique - 129 votes
- 3rd: Olivia Grace Bridal - 33 votes
Wedding Planner:
- 1st: Panache Event Group - 666 votes
- 2nd: Black Nor White Events - 214 votes
- 3rd: Sir Victor M Garcia - 179 votes
Wedding Florist:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,728 votes
- 2nd: Oakleaf Florist - 557 votes
- 3rd: Jo's Flowers and Gifts - 498 votes
Hair Stylist:
- 1st: Bloom Mobile Braid Bar - 62 votes
- 2nd: Salon Vense - 7 votes
- 3rd: Hair by Kaitlin Taylor - 5 votes
SERVICES
Banking:
- 1st: RBFCU - 61 votes
- 2nd: Frost Bank - 28 votes
- 3rd: Firstmark Credit Union - 21 votes
Heating and Cooling:
- 1st: Zimmerman A/C and Heating - 1,828 votes
- 2nd: Jon Wayne Service Company - 444 votes
- 3rd: Rosenberg Indoor Comfort - 247 votes
House Cleaning:
- 1st: Good As New Exterior Cleaning - 55 votes
- 2nd: Gleam Team Window Cleaning - 48 votes
- 3rd: Tilented - 30 votes
Photography:
- 1st: Tilde - 4,260 votes
- 2nd: Bea Simmons Photography - 2,013 votes
- 3rd: Karissa Knowles Photography - 311 votes
Realtors:
- 1st: Dillingham & Toone Real Estate - 263 votes
- 2nd: Exposed Homes Group - 246 votes
- 3rd: Phillips and Associates Realty - 155 votes
Tutoring:
- 1st: Learning Foundations - 160 votes
- 2nd: Code Ninjas Alamo Ranch - 10 votes
- Tied for 3rd: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - 8 votes
- Tied for 3rd: Sylvan Learning Center - 8 votes
Plumbing:
- 1st: Jon Wayne Service Company - 121 votes
- 2nd: Beyer Boys - 29 votes
- 3rd: Aramendia Plumbing Heating & Air - 22 votes
Home Repair:
- 1st: Bexar Essentials Remodeling - 1,205 votes
- 2nd: Sanchez 5 Hardware - 188 votes
- 3rd: Mammoth Contracting - 48 votes
Promotional Services:
- 1st: Love.Marketing - 532 votes
- 2nd: Caprice Productions, Inc. - 296 votes
- 3rd: CVM Marketing - Crystal Vargas - 178 votes
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- 1st: Caprice Productions - 394 votes
- 2nd: Mira Medals - 287 votes
Services - Local:
- 1st: South Texas Solar Systems - 532 votes
- 2nd: CPR Heart of Angels - 491 votes
- 3rd: Laguna Del Rio Swim Club - 154 votes
Dentistry:
- 1st: Leon Springs Dental Center - 325 votes
- 2nd: All Smiles Dental Center - 89 votes
- 3rd: Perry Dental Health - 12 votes
Primary Care Physicians:
- 1st: Kid Doc Pediatrics - 28 votes
- 2nd: Alamo Heights Primary Care Physicians - 19 votes
- 3rd: Partners in Primary Care - 8 votes
BEAUTY
Barber:
- 1st: Southtown Barbers - 4,266 votes
- 2nd: Blendz Barbershop - 4,214 votes
- 3rd: Champs Barber Shop - 1,364 votes
Day Spa:
- 1st: The Day Spa @ Folawns - 120 votes
- 2nd: Sculpt Away - 18 votes
- 3rd: The Massage - 7 votes
Hair Color:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,300 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio by Vanessa Lee Flores - 1,234 votes
- 3rd: Tr3s Salon - 293 votes
Hair Salon:
- 1st: Studio Rau by Clara Rauscuber - 1,833 votes
- 2nd: The Color Studio - 107 votes
- 3rd: Victory Salon - 34 votes
Manicure and Pedicure:
- 1st: Nails by Valerie - 1,162 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 125 votes
- 3rd: Upper Nail Salon - 41 votes
Massage:
- 1st: Somatic Therapies Massage Center - 1,125 votes
- 2nd: The Day Spa at Folawns - 132 votes
- 3rd: Alamo Hills Massage Therapy - 18 votes
Tattoo and Piercing:
- 1st: Roy Barrera - 1,511 votes
- 2nd: Aerros Ink Private Tattoo Studio - 345 votes
- 3rd: Twisted Tattoo - 152 votes
Waxing:
- 1st: The Day Spa at Folawns - 126 votes
- 2nd: The Wax Bar - 27 votes
- 3rd: European Wax Center - 12 votes
Beauty - National Business:
- Tied for 1st: The Woodhouse Day Spa - 13 votes
- Tied for 1st: Great Clips - 13 votes
- 2nd: Fantastic Sam's - 9 votes
Beauty - Local:
- 1st: Hair by Kristy - 2,538 votes
- 2nd: Mikey's Hair Salon - 1,124 votes
- 3rd: Just Skin by Stephanie - 539 votes
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Detailing:
- 1st: WOT Auto Detailing - 552 votes
- 2nd: Fresh and Clean Mobile Auto Detailing - 274 votes
- 3rd: Gils Auto Works - 76 votes
Auto Parts:
- 1st: Moreno & Sons Auto Parts and Machine Shop - 313 votes
- 2nd: Mobile Auto Services - 65 votes
- 3rd: Go Pro Automotive - 31 votes
Auto Repair:
- 1st: Larsom's Automotive - 775 votes
- 2nd: Finsanto Automotive - 746 votes
- 3rd: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 265 votes
Body Shop:
- 1st: 1st Choice Collision & Automotive Repair - 256 votes
- 2nd: Select One Collision - 191 votes
- 3rd: Northside Collision - 21 votes
Tires:
- 1st: Discount Tire - 62 votes
Car Wash:
- 1st: Wash Me Car Salon - 95 votes
- 2nd: The Wash Tub - 94 votes
- 3rd: Bee Clean Car Washes - 70 votes
Dealership:
- 1st: Rusel Felts Motor Company - 41 votes
- 2nd: Ancira Nissan - 32 votes
- 3rd: Mercedes Benz of San Antonio - 22 votes
SHOPPING
Antiques:
- 1st: Ironside Antiques Mall - 856 votes
- 2nd: Deer Oaks Furniture - 158 votes
- 3rd: Junk Depot Thrift Shop - 94 votes
Comics:
- 1st: Comics at Ironside Antique Mall - 1,235 votes
- 2nd: Heros and Fantasies - 65 votes
Flowers:
- 1st: Spring Garden Flower Shop - 1,650 votes
- 2nd: Jo's Flowers & Gifts - 497 votes
New Furniture:
- 1st: Deer Oaks Furniture Distribution - 270 votes
- 2nd: Living Spaces - 17 votes
- 3rd: In Home Furniture - 9 votes
Shopping - Local:
- 1st: Almighty Spices - 806 votes
- 2nd: Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store - 258 votes
- 3rd: The Bra Box - 82 votes
