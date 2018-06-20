SA Picks: Who's the BEST in San Antonio? Nominate your favorite business today!

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have a favorite bakery, coffee shop, gym or nail salon? A favorite Mexican restaurant, bar or burger place?
KSAT12 wants to know where the BEST businesses are in San Antonio!
What is SA Picks?
SA Picks is a nomination/voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio.
Click here to nominate a business.
From food to fitness, shopping to services of all kinds, you can choose from the recommended categories below or nominate them and we'll find a category before voting begins. We also have sub-categories under each main category.
SA Picks duration:
Nomination round: May 28-June 24
Voting round: June 25-Sept. 3 (vote once per category per hour)
SA Picks categories:
1. Dining
- Best Asian Food
- Best BBQ
- Best Brunch
- Best Burgers
- Best Chinese Food
- Best Greek Food
- Best Italian Food
- Best Korean Food
- Best Mexican Food
- Best Pizza
- Best Sushi
- Best Seafood
- Best Steak House
2. Quick Eats
- Best Bakery Shops
- Best Ice Cream Shops
3. Coffee Shops
4. Beauty
5. Fashion
6. Shopping
7. Fitness
8. Arts/Entertainment
9. Nightlife
- Best Dance Halls
10. Weddings
11. Services
- Best AC/Electric Services
- Best Home Services
- Best Dog Services
- Best Real Estate Agents
- Best Insurance Agents
12. Automotive
- Best Car Wash
- Best Car Services
- Best Auto Accessories
Once voting is over, San Antonio residents and tourists can use the 2018 list as their Go-To Guide for the best pick of everything around town.
