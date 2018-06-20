SA Picks

SA Picks: Who's the BEST in San Antonio? Nominate your favorite business today!

Nominate through June 24 | Vote June 25-Sept. 3 |

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have a favorite bakery, coffee shop, gym or nail salon? A favorite Mexican restaurant, bar or burger place?

KSAT12 wants to know where the BEST businesses are in San Antonio!

What is SA Picks?

SA Picks is a nomination/voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio. 

Click here to nominate a business.

From food to fitness, shopping to services of all kinds, you can choose from the recommended categories below or nominate them and we'll find a category before voting begins. We also have sub-categories under each main category. 

SA Picks duration:

Nomination round: May 28-June 24

Voting round: June 25-Sept. 3 (vote once per category per hour)

SA Picks categories:

1. Dining

  • Best Asian Food
  • Best BBQ
  • Best Brunch
  • Best Burgers
  • Best Chinese Food
  • Best Greek Food
  • Best Italian Food
  • Best Korean Food
  • Best Mexican Food
  • Best Pizza
  • Best Sushi 
  • Best Seafood 
  • Best Steak House

2. Quick Eats

  • Best Bakery Shops
  • Best Ice Cream Shops

3. Coffee Shops

4. Beauty

5. Fashion

6. Shopping

7. Fitness

8. Arts/Entertainment

9. Nightlife

  • Best Dance Halls

10. Weddings

11. Services

  • Best AC/Electric Services
  • Best Home Services
  • Best Dog Services
  • Best Real Estate Agents
  • Best Insurance Agents

12. Automotive

  • Best Car Wash
  • Best Car Services
  • Best Auto Accessories

Click here to nominate a business.

Once voting is over, San Antonio residents and tourists can use the 2018 list as their Go-To Guide for the best pick of everything around town.

Tell your friends about SA Picks! Click on www.ksat.com/sapicks to start nominating. 

