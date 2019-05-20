Voting is now open for SA Picks!

SAN ANTONIO - You can now vote for your favorite local businesses in San Antonio for KSAT12's SA Picks!

Just like before, we're inviting you to be part of our SA Picks Go-To-Guide with the top picks of everything in town.

What is SA Picks?

SA Picks is a nomination and voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio.

SA Picks voting duration:

You can vote each hour per day per category through Sept. 2!

SA Picks duration:

Nomination Round: Monday, May 6, 2019

Nomination Round Closes: Sunday, May 19, 2019

Voting Round: Monday, May 20, 2019 - Labor Day (Sept. 2)

Winners revealed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

San Antonio residents will decide where the best restaurants and businesses are in the Alamo City!

Use the Winner List as your Go-To Guide for the best pick of everything around town.

See last year's winner list here.

For more information, visit ksat.com/sapicks.

