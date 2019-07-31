Vote each day in KSAT12's SA Picks

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT wants to know where the BEST businesses are in San Antonio!

SA Picks is a nomination/voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio. You can vote once an hour per day per category through Sept. 2. at ksat.com/sapicks.

SA Picks duration

Nomination Round: May 6, 2019

Nomination Round Closes: May 19, 2019

Voting Round: May 20, 2019 - Sept. 2, 2019

Winners revealed on Sept. 3, 2019

Digital elements for nominated businesses

If you have been nominated for KSAT12's SA Picks 2019, check out the digital elements you can download to help promote votes for your business.

Click here to download the digital elements.

SA Picks nomination videos

Have you been nominated for SA Picks?

If you would like the chance to be featured on KSAT12 and on our social media platforms, send us a 15 to 30-second long video on your phone on why people should vote for your business!

The video must be in a horizontal format (please no vertical videos) and send to kehr@ksat.com via Wetransfer.com (free service to transfer videos).

Creative videos are welcomed, please state the name of the business and what you offer at your business.

San Antonio residents will decide where the best restaurants and businesses are in the Alamo City!

Use the Winner List as your Go-To Guide for the best pick of everything around town.

Click here to see last year's winner list.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.