2 San Antonio Tricentennial exhibitions coming to Witte Museum

SAN ANTONIO - Two exhibitions coming to the Witte Museum will reveal the story of what is now San Antonio that extends far beyond 300 years, organizers said.

"Celebrate Tricentennial with a multi-faceted exhibition that will portray San Antonio as the hub of the frontier under many flags over three centuries," the Witte Museum said in a release. "Visitors will experience how early Spanish settlement in San Antonio influenced the layout, economic and cultural development of the city through modern times."

Museum organizers said seven immersive galleries include interactive experiences, gallery theater, historic artifacts, documents and a photo-real augmented reality story of the Battle of the Alamo.

The Witte received a grant from the San Antonio Area Foundation and the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation for the creation of "Confluence and Culture: 300 Years of San Antonio," and has teamed with multiple community partners, and historian Andrés Tijerina, Ph.D., museum organizers said.

"Gathering at the Waters: 12,000 Years of People" will explore how the San Antonio River watershed served as a life source to prehistoric people. Organizers said visitors will learn how 12,000 years of climate shifts impacted the prehistoric hunters and gatherers as they moved in search of food and other critical resources and how the river played a pivotal role in trading and settlement.

"Gathering at the Waters" opens Jan. 13 and runs through July 1, 2018. Organizers said the exhibition is included in museum admission.

"Confluence and Culture" opens March 3 and runs through Jan. 6, 2019 in the Kathleen and Curtis Gunn Gallery. Organizers said the exhibition is $5 plus museum admission.

