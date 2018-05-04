Bronze wings sculpture a new subject for selfies downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians who head to Hemisfair will find a new subject for their selfies.

A sculpture near the Tower of the Americas is called “Alas de Mexico,” which translates to “Wings of Mexico.”

The wings are an international symbol of freedom and liberty. The sculpture, one of many around the world, was created by master sculptor Jorge Marin, of Mexico City.

“We have a pair of wings in Japan, another pair of wings in Tel Aviv in Israel, in Quebec, in Singapore, the next in Costa Rica,” said Elena Catalan, a representative of the Jorge Marin Studio.

Marin invites people who visit the sculpture to take a moment to reflect on the relationship between the Alamo City and Mexico. He encourages people to become part of the artwork by standing on the raised pedestal between the two large, bronze wings and posing for a photo.

