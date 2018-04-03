Calling all artists! Luminaria set to celebrate San Antonio's Tricentennial this year

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all artists! The 11th annual Luminaria After-Dark Contemporary Arts Festival will honor San Antonio’s Tricentennial at this year’s festival.

Organizers with Luminaria announced on Tuesday they are calling for artists to apply to participate, and will be taking entries until May 15.

Kathy Armstrong, Luminaria’s executive director, said artists proposals should consider the history, land and cultures of San Antonio. Armstrong said that is what makes this year’s festival different than previous years.

"This is San Antonio's tricentennial year, so we are specifically asking artists and musicians and poets to think about the Tricentennial,” Armstrong said. "To think about San Antonio's identity and to create work about that.”

Details about the free application process are on LuminariaSA.org under “Get Involved.”

This year’s festival will take place in the Hemisfair district on Nov. 10.

