Check out the NEW SA300 app & book

SAN ANTONIO - There is a new app that will help you see San Antonio in a new way!

SA300 now has a free app to help you learn all about the Alamo City and even collect fun prizes for completing the San Antonio Tricentennial tour.

"The app is perfect for anyone that wants to rediscover their city and check out some if the sites we have," said Laura Mayes, tricentennial public relations manager.

If that sounds awesome, SA300 even has a book dedicated to the San Antonio Tricentennial called, "300 Years of San Antonio & Bexar County."

"We are a unique community that celebrates its diversity and we hope this app will help everyone enjoy all that San Antonio has to offer," said Carlos Contreras, executive director of the Tricentennial Commission.

Your guide to the SA300 "GO SEE SA" app



Download the "GO SEE SA" app for free at the Apple Store or Google Play Store

Create your user ID and password or login through your Facebook account

You can enter to win a special commemorative water bottle and medals for completing the San Antonio Tricentennial tour on the app

Where can I buy "300 Years of San Antonio & Bexar County"?

Amazon

Tricentennial store located at Historic Market Square -- Centro de Artes

sanantonio300.org

For more information about SA300, visit ksat.com/sa300.

Information courtesy of SA300.

