Council members visit schools to celebrate Tricentennial

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council members on Wednesday paid a visit to local schools and Pre-K 4 SA to mark the Trincentennial.

They celebrated the city's 300th birthday through History and Education Day, as part of Commemorative Week.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval visited James Madison Elementary School, where she used to attend school.

"They obviously had a lot of enthusiasm. They were very excited," she said. "I came in and called them Magic Dragons, because that's what their mascot is. I was telling them the story of when we chose a mascot, we didn't used to have one when I was here in elementary school, so I love using that term."

Sandoval presented the students with a special cake to mark the Tricentennial.

