DoSeum to unveil new summer exhibit celebrating Tricentennial

SAN ANTONIO - In partnership with the Tricentennial celebration, the DoSeum is celebrating the city's history by looking ahead to the next 300 years with a new summer exhibit.

"Dream Tomorrow Today" is a time machine that allows DoSeum visitors to step out into the future they imagine.

As they travel through the exhibit, children will be invited to see, be, and do the future by designing future cities, shaping community values, role-playing future careers and more.

"The idea came out of the city's Tricentennial celebration. So a lot of organizations are interpreting the past 300 years. We felt as a children's museum, we're well-positioned to interpret the next 300 years," said Meredith Doby, vice president of DoSeum exhibits.

The exhibit opens to the public Saturday and will be on display through January.

