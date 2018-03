SAN ANTONIO - The Dream Song Tower, which serves as a gateway to one San Antonio community, will stand out more than ever.

On Wednesday night, the 60-foot public art installation was lit up as part of San Antonio Tricentennial celebration.

If you haven’t had the chance to see the Dream Song Tower in person, it’s located at the corner of I-35 South and Zarzamora Street.

