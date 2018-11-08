DYK: San Antonio holds the record for the most tamales made in a 12-hour period?

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know that San Antonio holds the record for the most tamales made in a 12- hour period?

That's right!

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2011, the San Antonio Independent School District's Lanier High School assembled the largest Tamalada -- an event where family and friends get together to make tamales -- in San Antonio's modern history.

The group while being monitored by Guinness World Records officials, made 17,106 tamales weighing in at 2,420.9 pounds!

That's a whole lotta tamales.

It took 1,100 students and 200 neighborhood volunteers to make this impossible dream possible.

At the end of the record-setting event, all of the tamales were donated to Haven for Hope.

The event was certified as a world record in April 2012.

