DYK: San Antonio is home to the puffy taco?

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know San Antonio is home to the puffy taco?

That's right Arturo Lopez and his brother Henry Lopez revolutionized the San Antonio food scene in the 1950s when they put the iconic San Antonio puffy taco on the main stage.

The puffy taco already existed in San Antonio, but Arturo is the one who made it famous at his family's restaurant, Ray's Drive-Inn.

Ray's was opened by Arturo's older brother Ray in 1956, but was purchased by Arturo in 1966.

Since they opened, both Henry's Puffy Tacos and Ray's Drive-Inn have supplies thousands of tacos to families across multiple generations.

In 1992, the 'Puffy Taco' was trademarked by Arturo which was originally called the 'Crispy Taco' and still belongs to the family this day.

Arturo passed at the age of 77 in 2015, but his legacy still lives on.

The business is thriving now more than ever and will be carried on by his children for decades to come.

Check out Henry's Puffy Tacos at his two locations: 6030 Bandera Rd San Antonio, TX 78238 or 3202 W Woodlawn Ave San Antonio, TX 78228.

Now you just need a delicious puffy taco!

For more fun facts about San Antonio, visit ksat.com/sa300.

