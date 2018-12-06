DYK: San Antonio's tricentennial is shared with New Orleans?

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know that San Antonio's tricentennial is shared with New Orleans?

That's right!

In 1718, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur De Bienville, founded New Orleans on high ground 100 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The city was founded in what is now Jackson Square, but by 1722 a hurricane destroyed most of the city and forced it to rebuild.

It was after the storm that the French Quarter was built -- so think of that hurricane as a glass half-full scenario.

While the French colonized New Orleans and built one of the greatest party cities in the world, the Spanish were busy building missions in San Antonio.

New Orleans created jazz, and San Antonio created the modern American cowboy.

Our SA300 is almost over, but it's not too late to say happy birthday to our twin, New Orleans.

