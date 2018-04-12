Fort Sam Houston laces up for Tricentennial run

SAN ANTONIO - The Tricentennial Commemorative Week celebrates San Antonio's birthday and all that's great with our city, including the military.

Fort Sam Houston soldiers are also getting ready for a big event: The Combat Medic Tricentennial Run.

What is the run?

The Combat Medic Tricentennial Run is a special 5K race that gives civilians the opportunity to run with soldiers at Fort Sam Houston. The morning of May 5, gates at the fort will be open and the race will begin at 8 a.m at MacArthur Parade Field.

What makes this run special?

Sean Patrick Kirley, the race director, said the event gives participants a unique experience.

"Getting them here gives them that idea that, 'OK, they are people too, they aren't just soldiers,'" Kirley said.

What is the goal of the run?

"Our goal right now is to get more than 1,000 people. Last year, we had 1,000 people, so we are expanding on that a little bit, as many people can come out and see what we do," Kirley said.

Registration costs begin at $35, so what is the plan to do with all of the money raised?

"Over the last 16 years, we have kind of lost our tradition, so what that will go towards getting soldiers back into going back to military balls, going to military events, traditions lost for being at war for so long," Kirley said.

How do I sign up?

Click here to register.

Costs start at $35, but they go up on April 14, so sign up soon.

