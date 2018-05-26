Free art workshops to create community art project celebrating Tricentennial

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Door Project, a series of free workshops, will be held across the city to create a sculpture celebrating the rich diversity of San Antonio as part of the city’s Tricentennial celebration.

Workshop participants will be able to make an individual wooden sculpture, and 300 of those sculptures will be combined to make a large-scale wooden sculpture.

Workshops will be instructed by professional artists, including Steve Prince, who is facilitating the series.

The workshops will be held throughout May and June and are open for all ages. No experience is required.

For the schedule on the San Antonio Door Project see below:

