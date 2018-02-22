Girl Scouts celebrate SA's tricentennial by creating little free libraries

SAN ANTONIO - Girl Scout Troop 300 has been creating little free libraries around San Antonio for the city’s tricentennial celebration.

The troop based on the city's Northwest Side has been getting help building some of the libraries by local organizations and schools, including the woodshop class at Harlan High School.

“Since we are Troop 300, we had to do something big for the tricentennial and we wanted it to be literacy based, so we came across the idea of doing 300 little free libraries,” Emily Jellick, co-leader for Troop 300 said.

Jellick said the girls are learning about construction and art skills.

“One of my friends is a woodworker, so he taught us how to do the basic libraries and helped us come up with the design we can mass produce, and we have been talking to the different woodshop teachers in schools,” Jellick said.

The troop hopes to build all of them by the end of April, but it will take several months to paint them and install them around the community.

Girl Scout member Annika Burk said this will help the community come together and read more.

“Reading, it sort of like stretches your imagination. You can learn a lot of stuff when you read,” Burk said.

The troop recently installed a little free library at Cuellar Park at 5626 San Fernando Street and they hope more people get involved.

Troop 300 is asking non-profits, businesses and residents to put one of these libraries on their property.

